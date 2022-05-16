READING, PA – The Bowie Baysox suffered back-to-back walk-off losses in a doubleheader with the Reading Fightin Phils on Sunday night, their second and third-consecutive walk-off losses, as they finish their road trip with only one win. Bowie fought back to tie things up three different times in game one, losing 5-4, and blew a lead in the second game, losing 4-3.

In game one, Reading took the early lead with a two-run home run by Jhailyn Ortiz in the first inning, his eighth of the season and third of the series. Bowie used the long ball to tie the game, as Zach Watson and Andrew Daschbach went back-to-back with solo home runs in the second inning. An RBI single by Simon Muzziotti in the bottom of the second inning pushed Reading back ahead, but a leadoff home run in the fourth by Shayne Fontana in the fourth inning tied the game at three.

Garrett Stallings labored through three innings for Bowie, needing 72 pitches in the start and allowing six hits. Morgan McSweeney followed with two scoreless innings of relief. Reading took the lead once again in the sixth inning against Rico Garcia with a double, walk, and single to open the inning before an Ali Castillo groundout made it a 4-3 game.

James McArthur allowed the first three Bowie runs over four innings of work, while reliever Matt Seelinger hurled two scoreless innings of relief. Bowie plated a tying run against Brian Marconi (W, 2-0) in the seventh inning after two leadoff singles and a wild pitch.

Reading earned the opening walk-off in the bottom of the seventh when Logan O’Hoppe led off the frame with a solo home run off of Tyler Burch (L, 0-2).

In-game two, Reading once again opened the scoring in the first inning. Following a single and a hit batter, all with two outs, Josh Ockimey poked a single to right field to open the game with a 1-0 score. Bowie jumped ahead for the first time all day in the third inning when Gunnar Henderson lifted an RBI triple to center field and scored on a groundout by Shayne Fontana. Reading used a quartet of singles in the fifth inning to score two runs of their own and retake the lead, but Joey Ortiz punched a solo home run to left field to lead off the sixth inning, tied the game at three.

Griffin McLarty got a much cleaner outing in his second spot start for Bowie, only allowing the first-inning run and three full innings. In the fifth inning, Jensen Elliott allowed the two runs while tossing two innings total.

The second game was a bullpen day for Reading pitching. Billy Sullivan got the start but only went one inning. Right-hander Tyler Carr tossed two innings, allowing the two Bowie runs in the third. Following two scoreless innings by Bubby Rossman, McKinley Moore allowed Ortiz’s game-tying homer in the sixth, his only frame.

Taking two innings, Nolan Hoffman (L, 1-1) hoped to send the game into extra innings after tossing a scoreless sixth but allowed three singles, including two with two outs, to set up the win, as Freylin Minyety lifted a shallow liner to right field, allowing O’Hoppe to score the winning run once again. Ofriedy Gomez (W, 1-0) got the win for Reading by throwing a scoreless seventh inning.

The pair of losses extends Bowie’s losing streak to four consecutive games and drops them to 13-18 overall on the season, a season-low five games under .500. Fleeing Reading, Bowie returns home to begin a 12-game homestand against Hartford and Erie. The first of the two series, against Hartford, begins on Tuesday at Prince George’s Stadium, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.