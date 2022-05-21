LATHAM, N.Y. – Sophomore Keawe Shepherd Johnson (Silver Spring, Md./Montgomery Blair) was named to the 2022 United East Conference Men’s Tennis All-Sportsmanship Team as announced by the league office Friday morning.

Keawe Shepherd Johnson vs. Hood (3.2.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The six-member United East Men’s Tennis All-Sportsmanship Team recognizes student-athletes who epitomize the ideals of sportsmanship. Student-athletes selected to the All-Sportsmanship Team demonstrate fair play, graciousness in victory, and respectfulness in defeat. Their coach chose Everyone as a representative who embodies the Division III spirit.

He came in second for the Seahawks with 17 doubles wins as Shepherd Johnson ended the 2021-22 season with a 17-4 (4-0 UEC) record, including a 15-2 mark at No. 3 doubles with partners Liam Pratt ’23 (10-2) and Nick Rohr ’24 (5-0).

Shepherd Johnson finished third on the team as well with 11 singles victories as he posted an 11-4 (3-0 UEC) overall record, including going 9-2 in the fifth spot.

The 5-7 sophomore player landed on the All-United East First Team for singles while earning All-United East Second Team honors in doubles

Shepherd Johnson holds a 3.548 cumulative grade point average as an economics major and has made the Dean’s List twice.