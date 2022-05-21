On May 20, 2022, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, with assistance from the Patrol Division, Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, the Emergency Services Teams from the St. Mary’s County and Charles County Sheriff’s Offices, executed search and seizure warrants on members of a drug distribution network. Deandre Terille Taylor, age 33 of Leonardtown Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Lamonte Javelle Morgan, age 30 of Great Mills Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

The warrants were served at residences in the 22000 block of St. Gabriel’s Circle in Great Mills and the 41000 block of Connelly Street in Leonardtown. Seized evidence from the warrants included over an ounce of suspected cocaine, CDS packaging and manufacturing materials, CDS paraphernalia, and over $24,000 in U.S. Currency.

Lamonte Javelle Morgan, age 30 of Great Mills, and Deandre Terille Taylor, age 33 of Leonardtown, were arrested and charged with the following:

Possession With Intent to Distribute-Cocaine

CDS: Possession- not Marijuana

CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia