UPDATE May 23, 2022: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remains vigilant in investigating gun violence crimes and continues to work and follow leads on all cases.

On May 19, 2022, Tavaz Kelvon Somerville, age 24 of Lexington Park, was arrested in connection with this incident from 2021 and charged with the following:

Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime

Regulated Firearm-Illegal Possession

Firearm Possession with Felony Conviction

Reckless Endangerment

Assault First Degree

Somerville remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no-bond status.

Talmadge J.V. Jones III, age 48 of Lexington Park Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Lakeisha Lashawn Kelson, age 34 of Lexington Park Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Tavaz Kelvon Somerville, age 24 of Lexington Park Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

Original Release: On April 9, 2021, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46800 block of Rogers Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported fight in progress involving shots fired. The Youth Gun Violence Task Force continued the investigation.

During the investigation, information was obtained that Lakeisha Lashawn Kelson, age 34 of Lexington Park, took possession of the firearm utilized in the incident from the suspect, removing the firearm from the scene. Kelson then transferred the firearm to Talmadge J.V. Jones III, age 48 of Lexington Park. On May 17, 2021, Kelson and Jones were arrested.

Kelson was charged with the following:

Accessory After the Fact

Handgun on Person

Jones was charged with the following:

Accessory After the Fact

Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun on Person

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.