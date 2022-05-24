Charles County Sheriff’s officers are seeking the public’s help in locating Earl Benjamin Washington, Jr., 46, of Lexington Park, MD, who is wanted in connection with making several threats of mass violence.

Earl Benjamin Washington, Jr., 46, of Lexington Park, MD Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

On May 24, Washington called a business in White Plains and Gale-Bailey Elementary School and made several threats of mass violence. The calls to the specific locations are related to people he knows and is believed to be domestic-related. Officers obtained an arrest warrant and are actively searching for him. Out of an abundance of caution, extra officers will be at the school this week.

Anyone with information about Washington’s whereabouts should not approach him but rather call 9-1-1. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.