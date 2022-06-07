With the increased demand for Kratom, the online market needs a regular and trusted source to supply these products. This is why various top kratom vendors have become popular over the years. Still, how do you know how to differentiate the best vendors from fake producers who sell low-quality products?

After many months of research, we have compiled a list of the top 3 trusted online kratom vendors you should buy from online. This article shows you how we arrived at our conclusions and a detailed overview of these excellent brands. As a bonus, we provide a buying guide to help you avoid scam sites when you buy Kratom online.

Let’s show you the requirements these brands passed before making it into our list.

The following brands are our top 3 picks for kratom vendors online.

Top 3 Best Kratom For Sale In 2022

#1. Super Speciosa – Overall Best Vendors To Buy Kratom Online

Super Speciosa is a major manufacturer of organic Kratom extracted from kratom plants with its facility in Florida. The brand is renowned for its customer-first approach when doing business. As a result, they remain in a class of their own for excellent customer service.

Super Speciosa Is a brand that produces one of the finest and highest quality kratom in the United States. After production with standard in-house equipment, the kratom extract undergoes a series of testing by an internal lab first. After that, they are dispatched to third-party testing labs to conduct quality and quantity tests. These tests ensure that Kratom is verified to be in recommended portions and high quality before selling the products to their customers.

Furthermore, Super Speciosa has debunked the misconception that kratom extracts can only take one shape and form when refined. Super Speciosa manufactures Kratom in different forms and strains so that users can choose what they are comfortable with.

The kratom capsules and kratom powder that Super Speciosa offers are easy to ingest. Also, the customers can see the quality of products they purchase from the brand. This is because users can scan each product with a QR code to see the lab-testing results. Buying from Super Speciosa gives users access to several types of Kratom, whether in the form of capsules, tea bags, or powder.

Above all, since 2016, Super Speciosa has remained home to millions of people who need premium kratom leaf extracts. It is widely known as a high-demand kratom vendor because the brand puts its customers first, from manufacturing and quality to service delivery. All products are available on Super Speciosa’s official website.

Highlights

Wide Range of Potent Kratom: Super Speciosa offers a variety of kratom products apart from the conventional kratom powder form. The brand processes the kratom plant into four forms depending on its user’s preferences. This is to say that you can choose either enhanced kratom powder, capsules, tablets, or a teabag.

The kratom powder is made in GMP-certified laboratories to ensure that the quality of the powder remains intact. The kratom powder is made by crushing the kratom leaf and comprises the white, red, and green vein strains.

Kratom capsules by Super Speciosa are coated to hide the earthy and organic flavor of the Kratom. However, this capsule coating does not negatively impact the overall quality and effect of the product. Super Speciosa’s capsules are gluten-free, and you can swallow them with water.

Another kratom product this brand offers is the kratom tea bag. These tea bags are to be consumed like your regular tea. Furthermore, you just have to put the teabag in a cup of warm water and sip away. You can sip it alongside your favorite snacks. The tea bag is also made perfectly, and it contains processed kratom leaves.

They sell organic Kratom with natural solutions, and the company focuses on selling excellent kratom products without additives. You can choose any of the four products depending on your preference. And there are no worries about the quality.

Customer-first Service: This is one of the reasons why Super Speciosa is our most preferred kratom vendor online. The brand prides itself on satisfying customers by providing high-quality products that meet their needs. As a result, if a certain kratom product does not meet your expectation, you can call the support desk to make arrangements for a refund. The customer support staff are always available to resolve any problems.

Furthermore, Super Speciosa offers customers a 100% satisfaction guarantee for their products. It is for this reason that they have a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Discounts and Guarantee: Super Specios’s refund policy offers you a 30-day money-back guarantee for all kratom products on its site. If you make a purchase and are unsatisfied, you can get a refund. All you need to do is contact customer support and begin the process. Furthermore, users can sign up for rewards, promotions, and exclusive discounts.

Purchase and Shipping: Super Speciosa ships by the postal service and UPS, so urgent and quick shipping options are available. Also, it offers free same-day shipping on purchase requests before 2 pm EST during the week. Most customers in the United States will receive their kratom order in two to three business days.

Pricing varies depending on the different kratom products sold and your choices. However, the Kratom powders range is the least expensive. The teabags and kratom tablets cost more because of the product packaging and other features.

Informative Website: Superspeciosa’s website is highly informative and contains information about Kratom that benefits users and people who want to buy Kratom online. Also, the brand has a functional blog dedicated to educating people about Kratom.

Pros

Wide product variety

Potent kratom leaf extracts

Made in GMP-certified labs

Third-party lab testing

Offers discounts and coupons

Budget-friendly prices

Policy transparency

Excellent customer service

Bulk pricing

30-day money-back guarantee

100% satisfaction guarantee

First-time free shipping

Fast delivery

Cons

Limited guarantee

Only for adults

#2. Kratom Spot – Premium Quality Kratom Capsules

Kratom Spot is one of the best kratom vendors in the online market. The brand has been manufacturing kratom products since 2016.

It has its headquarters in Irvine, California, and supplies various kratom capsules. Currently, the brand provides more than 30 different kratom strains.

This brand has built a solid reputation for supplying kratom products devoid of preservatives and fillers. In addition, these products are very affordable and still maintain their high quality. The Kratom from the company is obtained from Southeast Asia, but they handle everything about manufacturing in California.

Furthermore, kratom capsules and products sold by this brand are entirely made of organic ingredients. In other words, they include no dangerous chemicals, preservatives, or fillers. Kratom extracts, capsules, drinks, and kratom leaves are also available.

One of the major attractions of consumers is its high-quality products at affordable prices. In addition, the company also offers several pricing options with customer-friendly policies. The Kratom products are also available in different strains, including white, green, and red.

All kratom products on Kratom Spot’s product line are available on the company’s official website. This company has a user-friendly website that makes it more convenient to buy Kratom online. All the products are displayed on the product page that displays when you open the site. Furthermore, Kratom Spot has a return policy that allows you to return any unused product in your custody if you no longer need the product. However, you only have 30 days after receiving your order to return the product.

Moreover, Kratom Spot offers a variety of discounts and promotions to help you save money. When you checkout, you can save up to 15% cost by using a promo code to make the purchase. These discount offers make Kratom Spot one of the best brands when considering bulk purchases.

Highlights

Free Shipping and Delivery: The brand boasts one of the best shipping deals in the industry. This is because the company offers free shipping for every other worth $50 and above. It is especially great if you purchase in bulk, and you won’t worry about shipping fees or extra charges.

Furthermore, delivery is fast and effective. Typically, purchase orders made in the early hours of the day usually arrive on the same day.

Product Testing: Kratom offers quality products made using the best manufacturing processes. The brand uses up-to-date technology in its production to ensure quality is intact. Furthermore, all Kratom products the site offers are fresh Kratom made in GMP-certified third-party labs. The American Kratom Association also recognizes them based on the brand’s adherence to the industry’s production standard.

Affordable Pricing: Since 2014, Kratom spot has sold superior products sourced from the kratom plants grown in Southeast Asia. The brand’s prices are affordable and budget-friendly, and Kratom Spot offers one of the most reasonable prices in the industry, even without compromising quality.

Wide Product Range: The brand also offers a wide range of kratom strains in the form of kratom extracts, powder, and capsules. These products contain over 30 kratom strains of great quality. In addition, they do not contain any preservatives, chemicals, or fillers. The most popular kratom strains on the Kratom Spot’s product line include Maeng Da kratom, Green Thai, White Borneo kratom, Red Bali kratom, White Sumatra, Green Malay Red Thai, Super Green, Green Malay, and White Indo kratom.

Customer Satisfaction: The customer reviews on the company’s site and third-party sites are mostly positive. Kratom spots promise its customers a 100% satisfaction guarantee, which is evident in the service. Customer support is available to customers 24/7. Furthermore, the return policy allows customers to return unused products.

Variety of Payment Methods: With Kratom Spot , there is no risk of insecure payments. You can purchase any kratom product with the payment method that you are most comfortable with. The brand accepts payment using E-Check through Authorize. Net, ACH, Credit Cards, or Cryptocurrency through Coinbase. In addition, the brand offers several discounts that you could maximize to save cost.

Pros

100% organic kratom

Free shipping

Speedy delivery

Wide variety of products

Different Kratom strains

Affordable price

Made in GMP-certified labs

Tested in third-party labs

Secure payment methods

30-day money-back guarantee

User-friendly interface

Top-notch customer support

Cons

No international shipping

Paypal payments unavailable

#3. Golden Monk – Recommended For Kratom Powder & Kratom Strains

Golden Monk is one of the leading names in the Kratom industry, and it has been selling these excellent products for several years and has won the heart of many kratom users. Using Kratom, they source from Indonesia; the brand manufactures a range of kratom products that meet excellent standards. The American Kratom Association also recognizes Golden Monk in the kratom industry.

The products are made in certified Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) labs. After that, the products undergo thorough testing in third-party laboratories. This is to ensure the quality of the Kratom has not been tampered with. In addition, it also ensures that the portion in each serving is accurate and safe for consumption.

Golden Monk offers a variety of kratom products on its site. These products include kratom powder and capsules with a wide array of strains and veins you can choose from. The brand is one of the best places to buy kratom products online because of the many options.

Those available are green vein, white vein, red vein, and various Maeng Da kratom strains. The brand is well-known for different strains such as Premium Malay, White Sumatra, and Borneo kratom.

The finest ingredients are used to produce these products to achieve premium quality. Also, there are no additives, fillers, and chemicals in the products because they go through quality control tests.

Golden Monk offers customers several mouth-watering deals, discounts, and subsidized rates for its products. Even if you don’t want to purchase in bulk, the retail prices are very affordable. If you want to do a trial, you can buy kratom products in small quantities to save cost. However, it is important to note the smallest amount you can buy is 250 grams and nothing less.

Above all, Golden Monk has user-friendly customer support. They pledge to quality and customer service, and customers can return products if they do not feel satisfied with a purchase. Furthermore, the brand offers free product shipping on orders $49.99 and above.

Highlights

High-Quality Kratom: Golden Monk remains one of the best vendors with several industry-leading kratom products. The brand does its manufacturing according to GMP guidelines. Furthermore, the brand manufactures these products while adhering to AKA’s Good Manufacturing Practices program. In addition, the environment is climate-controlled to allow products to retain their organic nature. As a result, the products are potent and help in relieving pain.

Variety of Kratom strains: Golden Monk provides a wide array of kratom products in a green, white, and red Bali kratom capsules and strains. Whether it’s kratom powder or capsules, you have several options. This ensures that there is room for each customer’s preference based on their needs. Furthermore, you can choose from various bottle sizes depending on your budget to get kratom extract. The bottle sizes available on the site are 250 g, 500 g, 1000 g, and 2000 g.

Customized Packaging: Perhaps one of the very attractive features when you buy Kratom online, this brand has the option of a customized package for customers. For some reason, if you do not want your purchase to be visible on the pack, you can request a custom-made pack. This ensures that only the product is hidden in plain sight. In other words, only the person who places the order has an idea of what is in the package.

Informative Website: Golden Monk provides users with accurate information about Bali kratom strains, including kratom powder and kratom capsules. This helps users and customers make well-informed choices about how and where to buy Kratom. This is no surprise since the brand is concerned with customer satisfaction and health, and it is also for this reason that they provide a money-back guarantee to customers.

Money-back Guarantee: Since Golden Monk guarantees customers a 100% satisfaction guarantee, they have a refund policy. Per the refund policy, customers uncomfortable with their purchase can return unopened products. This refund has to take place within 30 days after purchase, and they will refund the fee.

Pros

Excellent product quality

Rigorous testing

Variety of strains

Made in cGMP labs

Confidential shipping

39-day money-back guarantee

Extremely cost-effective

Intuitive interface

Excellent Customer service

Affordable price

Cons

Not vegan-friendly

Only for adults 18+

How We Made This List Of Kratom Tea, Kratom Powder & Kratom Capsules

Considering the various health benefits of Kratom, it is now in high demand. As a result, there is a rapid increase in the number of brands that sell Kratom online. This is why caution is needed when searching for Kratom. We applied this caution when creating this top 3 list of best kratom vendors.

First, we did a deep dive into the various brands that are available online. After combing the market, we made a list of kratom brands, but they were too many. After that, we made a list of industry and health standards to assess the brands’ value and product quality.

We looked into certain qualities such as brand reputation, product quality, lab testing, product variety, and pricing in compiling the list. In addition, we looked at customer reviews across sites to get a sense of customers’ experiences.

The best kratom vendors that made it into our top 3 list checked off all the items on the list. The following are the requirements they had to meet before inclusion.

What We Looked For

While compiling the list of best vendors, we checked for the following factors:

Brand Reputation: When it comes to health products, experience is a vital factor to consider. As a result, we looked for brands with over five years of experience making kratom extracts. All the kratom vendors on our list offer high-quality Kratom with high potency. In addition, they generally have good reviews across credible review sites. Furthermore, the potency of their products is tested and proven to be true.

Product Variety: We also chose brands with various kratom strains and veins to offer. This is because every customer has a unique preference. The brands on our list offer the three main strains, white, red, green, and other types. Also, brands, like our first pick, offer Kratom in several forms, such as capsules and teabags. These varieties also ensure that the brands can maintain an even higher supply to meet the high demand for Kratom.

Testing Procedures: Again, one has to leave no stone unturned regarding human health. We looked for the best kratom vendors who manufacture products with the highest industry standards. Also, we found excellent brands affiliated with top health organizations in the industry. The American Kratom Association recognizes brands in our list; they manufacture enhanced Kratom in GMP-certified labs using up-to-date technologies. Furthermore, these products undergo rigorous tests in third-party labs to ensure the quality remains intact.

Testing Procedures: Again, one has to leave no stone unturned regarding human health. We looked for the best kratom vendors who manufacture products with the highest industry standards. Also, we found excellent brands affiliated with top health organizations in the industry. The American Kratom Association recognizes brands in our list; they manufacture enhanced Kratom in GMP-certified labs using up-to-date technologies. Furthermore, these products undergo rigorous tests in third-party labs to ensure the quality remains intact.

Pricing and Discounts: Another requirement that our list's brands check is affordability. All the brands mentioned in this article sell Kratom at reasonable rates. In addition, they have an option for bulk purchase discounts too. Furthermore, we went for brands with various discount offers, coupons, and promotions to help customers save costs without compromising the product's value.

Shipping and Delivery: Shipping and delivery are the factors that are too vital to ignore. In compiling this list, we looked for brands with fast delivery. Most of the brands we mention deliver products to customers within a day of placing an order. Furthermore, the brands on this list offer mouth-watering discounts for your first purchase or when you buy in bulk.

Things to Consider When Buying Kratom Online

Due to the rising demand for Kratom, many brands claim to be the best kratom vendors. However, with the negative effects bad products may have on your health, be careful when you buy Kratom online. Not all brands are the best kratom vendors in the kratom world.

Some brands actually give exaggerated claims and promises. As a result, we put together this buying guide to help you look out for certain factors when buying effective Kratom.

? Brand Reputation

This is the foremost factor to look out for when you seek to buy Kratom. Assess the reputation of the company you want to buy from. You should only get from companies that have been in operation for some years. This goes to show that they are experienced in manufacturing. In addition, it portrays its reliability and asserts that customers trust the brand. You can measure a brand’s reputation by looking through its website and other credible review sites.

? Manufacturing and Testing Process

Another vital factor is the company’s manufacturing processes. You would want to ensure that the product you are consuming is unadulterated and safe. Buy Kratom from vendors who manufacture products by strictly adhering to GMP regulations. Also, those with recent technology and quality control measures.

Furthermore, buy from brands that do thorough product testing in third-party labs. Often, third-party labs are unbiased in the testing procedures. This testing offers credence to the brand, apart from their own words.

These laboratory tests are necessary to evaluate the products’ legitimacy, safety, and potency. After testing, they give a Certificate of Analysis (COA) to products that meet required standards. Moreover, these test results are easily available on the website of credible brands.

These third-party labs do not approve products that aren’t organic or contain harmful chemicals. As a result, buy Kratom from brands that do extensive testing in labs other than theirs. Peradventure, the certificate is not available on the site, and you can contact the company to show you a copy.

? Product Quality

This factor is non-negotiable when buying good quality and potent Bali kratom strains. You should buy products that are of high quality, those that maintain the industry standard. Generally, fine kratom strains remain in their organic state after production. Also, they achieve high potency when consumed. Brands that adhere strictly to GMP regulations have a higher chance of producing high-quality products. Furthermore, most of these brands have QR code labels that you can scan to check if the product is quality.

? Pricing and Discounts

Buying Kratom should not make you break the bank. Search for brands with affordable rates so you can save some money for other purchases. Some brands sell kratom products for as low as $8, including some mentioned in our list. This is advisable, especially if you plan to purchase frequently. In addition, you can make a bulk purchase for a subsidized rate. Furthermore, look out for vendors that offer product discounts and promotions.

? Company Policies

You should patronize brands with favorable policies, whether a refund, shipping, or payments. Brands that promise a 1005% satisfaction guarantee to customers should have favorable refund policies. Go for brands that offer money-back guarantees on products. This will help you regain your money if you eventually change your mind about a purchase.

Also, to save cost on your end, buy from vendors who have discount offers fo0r users. Some of these brands provide free shipping on first deliveries. Others also include free shipping on orders from a certain price range. Furthermore, look into the delivery speed of these brands. Ensure to buy from brands who deliver within the same day or week. In addition, look out for those with a tracking order feature if you live far away.

? Product Packaging

Pay attention to product packaging because, in some cases, this can save you from falling for scams. Go for products with unique and sealed packages suitable to store Kratom. Kratom powder is a bit fragile, so you want to make sure that the company’s packaging does not affect the safety of your purchase. If the packaging isn’t strong or safe enough and the product gets bad, its potency is also affected.

? Customer Reviews

Read extensively what other people are saying about a particular brand. This will help you measure the product quality, policies, and customer experience. If you are skeptical about fake reviews on the brands’ sites, you can check independent reviews.

FAQs on Buying Kratom Products

People ask the following questions concerning Kratom, and we hope it helps you.

#1. What are the various kratom strains available?

The three main types of kratom strain are red, white, and green. However, there are various other types that make a comprehensive list. The yellow and gold vein Kratom has just arrived on the market. However, these strains are less common than the three forms.

The following are the various kratom strains that are available in the market:

Red Vein Kratom – Most kratom users attest to its relaxing properties. Red vein kratom strains are an alternative for anyone looking to rest their body or experience a soothing sensation throughout the day.

White Vein Kratom -White Vein Kratom strains are great to start your day with a burst of energy rather than dealing with anxiety and clouded focus. It offers energy-boosting qualities due to the presence of mitragynine. White Indo Kratom is a type of white vein kratom from southeast Asia.

Green Vein Kratom -Green vein kratom is an excellent choice if you want something comparable to white Kratom but with a much milder effect. Due to the more modest effects, it will not produce the same outcomes as white Kratom.

Super Speciosa -With Super Speciosa, you won’t have to worry about feeling weak or dizzy during the day. Users know Super Speciosa’s raw leaf for its health benefits. It comes in various forms, such as kratom tablets, tea bags, capsules, and powder.

Yellow Vein Kratom -Yellow Vein Kratom has a long list of benefits, and that is why people use it often. Users say that it boosts energy and aids with stress and fatigue.

Maeng Da Thai Kratom -This strain helps relieve chronic pain and gives muscle relaxation. Maeng Da Kratom is mostly grown in Thailand’s rich regions. However, it is also grown in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Bentuangie Kratom -This is the most recent addition to the kratom market. The raw leaves are placed in a bag that captures all the moisture. This process leaves the Kratom leaves fractured. Its scent helps to relax the user and relieves physical aches.

To choose the best Kratom for you, you must first learn everything there is to know about each strain.

#2. Where can I get high-quality Kratom?

The easiest approach to finding genuine Kratom for this is to research its source. Putting it another way, the red Bali kratom capsules from Malaysia are always of a higher grade.

Finding Kratom might be difficult, especially with so many available. However, if you are particular about the type of Kratom you want, it can save you time and effort.

You can identify superior Kratom by the maturity of a leaf that frequently has various hues. In short, the manufacturing process of Kratom shows if the product is of good quality.

#3. What is the ideal dosage for kratom capsules?

Typically, Kratom is part of the prescription medications. Factors such as gender, health status, need, and age influence the ideal kratom dosage. The effectiveness of kratom plants is also dependent on the dosage levels.

A 1-5 grams dosage is considered low; your energy levels may somewhat increase, and your focus may improve. Also, 5-15 grams can help reduce chronic pain while stimulating opioid receptors. However, if you take more than 15 grams, it can produce sedation and put you at risk for adverse effects.

Ideally, you should seek medical advice before including Kratom into your diet.

#4. What are the advantages of using Kratom?

Kratom has various ingredients that help users enhance their mood. According to reports, Kratom is successful in achieving opioid withdrawal. Other research suggests that Kratom has antidepressant and appetite suppressant properties.

Advantages include chronic pain relief, anxiety reduction, and libido enhancement when you consume Kratom. Kratom’s sole ingredient, 7-hydroxy mitragynine, is 13 times more potent than morphine. White, green, and red vein strains are the three strains that successfully reduce pain.

Furthermore, many customers claim Kratom has similar effects to prescription medicines like antidepressants. A 2017 analysis found that Kratom improved mood and eased the pain. In addition, research shows that Kratom is an effective sexual enhancer. Kratom plants were discovered to have aphrodisiac properties and are excellent sex-enhancing.

#5. What are the possible negative effects of using Kratom?

Consuming large amounts of Kratom can lead to various dangerous side effects. Long-term use has been related to Kratom’s addictive and withdrawal symptoms similar to those experienced with other opioid receptors.

Kratom has several negative side effects, including vomiting, nausea, depression, numbness of the tongue and mouth, drowsiness, muscle aches, chills, and weight loss. Other negative effects include constipation, aggression, hallucinations, thyroid problems, and liver failure.

Kratom’s negative effects usually appear after five to ten minutes and can continue up to five hours. A person with a kratom addiction may struggle to stop taking it independently without expert care, increasing their risk of overdose, coma, and death.

#6. Is Kratom legal in the United States?

In the United States, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) classifies Kratom as a controlled substance. This is because Kratom has addictive tendencies. Moreover, there are no federal regulations concerning kratom products. Furthermore, none of the government’s agencies test or assure its purity and safety.

Although Kratom is legal in the United States, certain states have made it illegal to consume, sell, possess, or use.

Kratom is considered legal in the following states in the U.S:

? Wyoming

? West Virginia

? Washington

? Virginia

? Utah – approved by KCPA

? Texas

? Tennessee – Kratom is permissible for adults over the age of 21

? South Dakota

? South Carolina

? Pennsylvania

? Oregon

? Oklahoma

? Ohio

? North Dakota

? North Carolina

? New York

? New Mexico

? New Jersey

? New Hampshire – Kratom is permissible for adults over the age of 18

? Nevada – approved by KCPA

? Nebraska

? Montana

? Missouri

? Mississippi – except Union County

? Minnesota

? Michigan

? Massachusetts

? Maryland

? Maine

? Louisiana

? Kentucky

? Kansas

? Iowa

? Illinois (except for Jerseyville)

? Idaho

? Georgia

? Florida (except for Sarasota Country)

? Delaware

? Connecticut

? Colorado (except for Denver)

? California (except for San Diego)

? Arizona

? Alaska

Kratom is illegal in the following states:

? Wisconsin

? Vermont

? Rhode Island

? Indiana

? Arkansas

? Alabama

Conclusion: Best Places To Buy Kratom Online

Kratom has several health benefits, and it is safe for general use, especially when tested in a third-party lab. However, this may easily turn into negative effects if you buy Kratom from the wrong source. Whether you want to get Kratom in powder, tablet, capsule, or in a teabag, ensure to research the brand. Check for quality, reputation, and reviews.