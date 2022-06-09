Are you looking for online payday loans but do not know where to find them? We have taken the time to do all the research so you do not have to spend hours sifting through information.

Unexpected costs can leave you struggling between paydays no matter how well you manage your budget. In these sticky situations, payday loans can be a big help. Getting the money you need quickly requires a short-term, unsecured loan. In return, you pay it back equally as fast when you receive your next paycheck. Many online payday loans are available, so trying to find the best one can take time. And when you are in need of an urgent cash boost, time is not always on your side. This is where this article comes in handy. It tells you where to find the best online payday loans .

Online payday loans exist to get you the cash advances you need quickly and painlessly. There is no need to visit a physical bank or lender, as the entire process is done online to avoid as much stress as possible. Most of the time, you do not have to worry about it involving a credit check. Even better is that your money could be available the first business day after your request.

All payday lenders will ask for your current employment status and next payday. You may need to provide documents confirming your age and citizenship, depending on the company.

So, if you ever find yourself strapped for cash after an unexpected visit to the mechanic or having to repair a leaky roof, a payday loan is what you may need. This is especially true if you do not want to get tied down to a long-term loan for a significant amount. If all you need is a small amount to tide you through a rough month, a payday loan is exactly what you need.

For that, you need to find a reliable lending marketplace. Sifting through a large number of payday loans online is what these sites do to ensure you find the best online payday loans available right now.

Here is the list of top 5 sites to get payday loan online. Online loans are a better alternative to the traditional as these companies provide direct lenders and you get instant payday loan with a loan agreement even with poor credit scores. If you still have doubts about payday loans online, you can seek credit counseling. Seeking credit counseling is as mart choice before going through online payday loan process.

#1. MoneyMutual – Overall Best Online Payday Loans

MoneyMutual was established in 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has been a trusted online marketplace for lenders for over a decade. The company has shown that they understand why people need payday loans and have endeavored to make the process as simple as possible. Consequently, MoneyMutual connects people with a network of lenders that best suit their requirements. In this way, they save users time and make the process effortless.

The only verification MoneyMutual requires is that users are 18 years or older and receive a salary of at least $800 a month. They have also taken into consideration that users may not have all the information they need regarding online payday loans and how they work. To combat this, they provide users with educational resources, which allow them to get up to speed with everything they need to know.

Since their launch, MoneyMutual is proud to let users know that they have helped more than two million Americans and are members of the Online Lenders Alliance. This impressive reputation has given MoneyMutual a well-known position in the world of online payday loans. People trust them because they make the process painless and straightforward.

Highlights

Well-Established Network of Lenders: Over the last ten years, MoneyMutual ensured to maintain a wide network of lenders. Knowing that users will require varying amounts of loans and different terms, they have onboarded several lenders that will satisfy these requirements. Using MoneyMutual, therefore, will save users from having to contact individual lenders to find out all this information.

Fast Application Process: Users only have to fill in a single form online to connect to the MoneyMutual marketplace lenders. It is a simple process, and users can then decide which lender matches their needs. Once chosen, MoneyMutual hands over the process to the lender, having completed their purpose of matching users with a lender.

Great Loan Amounts with Quick Payments: MoneyMutual did their research and knew that a quarter of Americans could not afford an extra bill of $400 in any given month. The loans they offer reflect this, as they start from just $200 and go up to $5,000. In addition, when a user agrees to the terms of the loan with a specific lender, their money is made available by the next business day.

Educational Resources: This is helpful for users who want to learn more about payday loans and other types of loans that the lenders on the network offer. With this information, users have the power to know the pros and cons of the different types of loans and what they can expect when taking one. It is extremely helpful to give users an idea of what is readily available for them to utilize.

Pros

Free platform

Funds available in as little as 24 hours

Connects users to approximately 60 lenders

One quick application form

Educational resources provided

Cons

Not available in all states

#2. BadCreditLoans – Top Rated Site To Get Bad Credit Loans

Are you looking for an online payday loan but you have bad credit? No problem, BadCreditLoans is an online marketplace that will help. The company was established in Tacoma, Washington, and has been operating since the early 2000s. BadCreditLoans understands that people with bad credit scores have difficulty finding a lender for a payday loan. As a result, they specialized in helping those with bad credit scores find a suitable lender.

However, this does not mean that you can secure 100% of what you want every time. Sometimes, the loan offered can be dependent on your credit score as well.

Typically, people with poor credit are those with a FICO score below 500, which seems to be a red flag for many lenders. As a result, they do not intend to deal with the risk involved. But not to worry, as this varies between different lenders. Depending on the lenders in the network here, you can expect a maximum loan of $10,000 even if you have bad credit.

If for any reason you fail to secure a loan, BadCreditLoans will also suggest alternatives that could help you. The company also understands how people with bad credit scores can be quickly taken advantage of, which is why they aim to help users spot a scam and provide valuable information about ensuring their safety.

BadCreditLoans also works hard to prevent borrowers from being taken advantage of by scammers more than any other site.

Highlights

No Fees Associated with the Platform: BadCreditLoans lets borrowers use their website for free. Despite this, they handle the beginning of the application process up until you select a lender.

Easy Application Process: The information collected in the application process is extensive, which is why it involves a three-page questionnaire. However, BadCreditLoans does this to ensure they have all the relevant information to send to the lenders. They need to know a little bit more in terms of credit score and your ability to pay back the loan.

Values Transparency: BadCreditLoans is very transparent with all the associated parties. In fact, all necessary information about them is openly available on their website.

They make it clear to users that they are not the actual lender, but they will try to find one that matches their requirements. They also ensure you understand they are not responsible for the rates and terms offered by the lenders. BadCreditLoans urges users to make sure they understand the terms provided to them by lenders before agreeing.

Quick Payments: If your application is successful and you find a suitable lender, you can expect to have your funds in your account within 24 hours. However, it is dependent on the specific lender as well.

Pros

Free to use service

Bad credit holders accepted

Loans up to $10,000 offered

Build credit score with timely repayments

Cons

Application form is long and requires a lot of information

#3. RadCred – Most Popular Online Platform To Get Emergency Loans

Quite known for providing the best personal loans, RadCred has provided a platform for people who need emergency funding. They connect people to a network of trustworthy lenders to get instant loans through their prompt service. They have made their name in the US industry for providing the most amount of bad credit loans.

It only takes you as little as 10 minutes to complete their online loan request process. They allow people to get loans ranging from $100 to $10,000. They are ideal for getting small and short-term loans such as payday loans. After submitting the request for a loan, you can check the offers and pick the one that best meets your needs. You can continue by signing an e-sign to lock the deal and get instant funds into your bank account.

The lenders act RadCred also request your ABA routing number; this helps set up automatic transfers. They also prefer checking accounts over savings accounts. At RadCred, you get to enjoy direct deposits. You get the loan funds immediately into your account as soon as you are done with the loan process. On your payday, the repayment amount is automatically deposited.

RadCred’s service is pretty straightforward. They do not charge people any hidden charges or fees; hence, they provide a free-of-charge service. They provide privacy and security with the help of their 256-BIT SSL; therefore, while filling out the online form, you do have to be concerned regarding the threats to your data security.

Just like the loan conditions, the APRs vary from lender to lender. The APR for payday loans (also known as cash advance loans) ranges from 5.99% to 35.99%. The lender can determine your APR based on your credit history, credit score, monthly income, etc.

RadCred cannot pre-determine the interest rates and fees associated with the loan since it is in the hands of the lender. Even though RadCred does not charge you any extra fee, you can still be charged additional charges if you fail to fulfill the lender’s requirement, such as not meeting the repayment date. The lender also determines the repayment period, and you must abide by it. The lender has every right to carry out a credit check to confirm your eligibility to take out a loan with the help of the top three credit bureaus.

Highlights

Get loans from $100 and up to $10,000

Full online service

Simple Online Loan Application Form

Data Security ensured

Pros

Simple loan application that takes only few minutes

No hidden fees or charges

Get rid of paperwork

Best for short-term and small loans

Quick response

Cons

Loan renewable option not available

#4. CashUSA – Most Recommended Site To Get Instant Cash Advance

CashUSA is a Baltimore-based company that has been in operation since the late 90s. It is a relatively small company, but it has helped thousands of Americans obtain the payday loans they need. They also help those with bad credit scores or no previous credit history find legitimate lenders to offer them loans.

CashUSA is known for its fast application process that instantly matches borrowers to lenders. Most users reported receiving a list of lenders minutes after finishing the application. This is one of the top factors that makes CashUSA popular as an online marketplace.

The application form itself takes some time to complete, as there is quite a bit of information collected. However, to be eligible for a payday loan, you need to fulfill some requirements. These include proof that you earn at least $1,000 per month after taxes and that you are a U.S. citizen and 18 years of age or older. You have to choose from a list of options regarding why you require a loan as well, but thankfully, the reason chosen will not influence your chances of approval.

CashUSA has lenders that offer loans between $500 and $10,000. However, this may vary between different lenders and locations. They also have lenders in their network who provide access to tribal loans. However, they make it clear that users should always consider the loan terms, as tribal loans may not be subject to state requirements.

Highlights

Free Services: CashUSA does not charge users for their services. You can also opt-out of the application process at any stage before accepting an agreement by a lender.

User-Friendly: The CashUSA website is very easy to navigate, making the application process flow smoothly and efficiently. Most users report having a list of lenders to compare in mere minutes.

Generous Loan Repayment Times: Lenders at CashUSA offer repayment periods of 90 days to 72 months, depending on the loan amount taken. Each lender will have its own specifications regarding this. It is, however, best that you pay back payday loans as soon as you can, as this will help you avoid penalties and additional interest rates.

Great Customer Service: If you are unsure about anything regarding the application process, you can contact CashUSA via email or telephone. The consultants are informative and take time to resolve your issues. However, it is worth noting that they will not be able to help you with lender issues after you have agreed on a loan.

Pros

Available in all 50 U.S. states

Lenders do not consider your credit score

Great customer support

Direct online payments

Access to tribal loans

Cons

May share your info with third-party lenders

#5. Personal Loans – Highly Rated Site For Personal Loans

Highlights

Founded in 1998, Personal Loans is another online lender marketplace aimed at getting people connected to lenders. They are members of the Online Lenders Alliance, and they offer similar short-term, unsecured personal loans of three types — peer-to-peer loans, personal installment loans, and personal bank loans. Personal Loans explains these loans and their requirements in detail to help users decide the best one for their needs.

They offer personal loans starting at $1,000, with the maximum loan being $35,000. This is slightly higher than the other marketplaces. Therefore, if you need a higher amount, you may get it all from one place. Furthermore, requirements to obtain a loan include proof of employment, a minimum salary of $2,000, and a minimum credit score of 580.

The application process is quick and informative. However, receiving a lender’s response takes a bit longer than in other marketplaces. Although they have a massive network of lenders, they will suggest better alternatives if you still fail to obtain a loan from them.

Highlights

User-Friendly Application Process: The application process on Personal Loans differs from other marketplaces. Unlike many others, they explain why they ask each question while filling out the form online. This helps users feel at ease sharing their information, as they know why the lenders need it.

Accessibility: Personal Loans considers people’s busy lifestyles and, thus, created a mobile app for easy access. This enables people to access loan applications easily and quickly while on the go.

Committed to Fair Applications: Personal Loans provides users with educational resources regarding secured personal loans, which allows borrowers to understand them fully before pursuing one.

They also explain why reading the fine print, the interest rate implications, and the application process is essential. In doing this, they show their commitment to getting users the best possible loan.

Provides Additional Information: In the unfortunate circumstance that users fail to match with a suitable lender, Personal Loans provides additional resources and information to users. This suggests other options they can pursue or how they can improve their credit score and manage their debt.

Flexible Repayments: Repayment of your loan can be between 3 to 72 months, depending on the lender’s requirements. The minimum for short-term loans is 3 months. This is quite flexible considering most other payday loans need to be paid in two weeks. However, the amounts dealt with on Personal Loans are larger.

Pros

Mobile app available

Free of cost service

Transparent and informative

User-friendly

Cons

May take up to five business days to receive your loan amount

How We Made This List Of Best Lending Companies To Get Payday Loans Online?

When it comes to online payday loans, you need to consider a number of essential factors. We have broken it down for you in this section of how we compiled our list.

What We Looked For:

Legitimacy of the Lender: First and foremost, you need to know the company you are getting a payday loan from is legit — especially if you are doing it online. That is why we ensured the company has been around for some time and has a well-formed reputation among customers.

Application Process: No one likes having to go through a ton of forms, filling in the same information over and over again, which is why we also checked the application process. There are often varying amounts of personal information needed. Thus, the security of this information and what is required have to be considered. In addition, we checked the accessibility of the site and whether it was easy to navigate to begin the application process.

Loan Amounts Offered: Everyone will have a different monetary requirement when it comes to online payday loans. So, we also considered the range of loans that a company offers. This ensures it satisfies a broader range of borrowers.

Funding Time: Waiting can be torturous when you need money, and this is especially true if you need to purchase necessities for your household. This is why the turnaround time of a payday loan is essential. So, we considered the time between the approval of an application and the payment of funds.

Customer Reviews: Customer reviews are essential to consider because you get the real story from someone who has been in your situation before. We checked how customers felt when dealing with a marketplace for the first time through reviews. We also considered their overall experience with taking an online payday loan.

Interest Rates: We made sure we checked the interest rates for these payday loans so we could compare them to each other. This gave us a good comparison of what the companies ask for and which one is best for customers.

Additional Fees or Hidden Costs: Lastly, for good measure, we also checked for other fees associated with the lending marketplaces offering online payday loans. Most of our picks do not have any additional fees.

Buying Guide To Get Online Payday Loans & Emergency Loans For Beginners

This article looks at the four lending marketplaces where you can find the best online payday loans. They all provide information and resources on their websites, but it is worthwhile to keep the following factors in mind when searching for an online payday loan.

Amount of Money You Need

Before looking at any lender or loan, calculate how much you really need. This is a crucial step in the process and prevents you from borrowing too little or too much. You have to consider what you need the funds for and if you will be able to pay it back. If you ask for too little, you will still run short before your next paycheck, and if you ask for too much, you might find yourself constantly falling behind trying to make up for the repayment.

Lender Legitimacy

No matter how desperately you need the cash advance loan, you must check to see if your lender is reputable. Remember that an online lender marketplace like those listed in this article is not a lender itself. They only act as a connector to quickly tell you what loans you can get. So, you need to check the lender’s credentials along with their company’s reputation. You can look at online reviews and also search for the company information, i.e., where it is licensed and when it was founded.

Security of Information

In order to apply for online payday loans, you will need to enter a fair amount of personal information. As a result, you need to make sure the site you are using is secure. They must also be transparent about protecting and sharing information on their platform.

Annual Percentage Rates (APRs)

A lending marketplace will allow you to find loans that meet your requirements. However, the annual percentage rates, or APRs, will differ among different online lenders. You have to read through to determine which lender is offering you the best rate. On average, APRs range between 5.99% to 23% but can go higher. So, be careful before you agree to a loan.

Read the Fine Print

Although there are no fees associated with lending marketplaces, that is not true for lenders. You need to read the fine print to see if there are any fees you will be subjected to. In addition, different states have different regulations, which leads to a difference in the rates offered, repayment terms, and late payment penalties. You will have to check them carefully to ensure you know what you are responsible for paying and when. Check the fine print properly before you sign.

Can You Afford It?

Lastly, there is no shame in needing a payday loan, as unexpected costs surprise everyone. However, you need to know for sure that you can afford to take a payday loan, and plan carefully to ensure you do not default on the payment. Not being able to pay back a payday loan may result in extra penalties as well as a possible reflection on your credit score moving forward.

Frequently Asked Question About Getting Payday Loans Online

Q1. How do I get an online payday loan?

You have two options. The first is that you can visit individual lender sites and search for the one that matches your requirements. This can be time-consuming and also unsafe if you do not check to see if the lender is legit. The second option is to use a lending marketplace that will do all the work for you. You simply have to fill out a single application, and they will connect you to the lenders best suited to your requirements. It is quick and simple, saving you time and getting you a loan quickly.

Q2. Can I get online payday loans if I have bad credit?

Yes. You can still get a payday loan if you have bad credit. Most lenders do not conduct credit checks, as the loan approval is based on your income and whether you can pay it back. However, some lenders may base the amount you can be loaned on your credit score. But, this is rarely a problem since payday loans are for small amounts.

Q3. I am self-employed. Can I still get a payday loan?

Yes, you can. Depending on the lender’s requirements, you might need to provide some evidence in the form of a valid checkbook or bank account statement to show that you can afford to pay back the loan by the due date.

Q4. What documents do I need to apply for online payday loans?

Online payday loans require you to fill in your application online. This means you will have to provide information like your social security number, employment status, monthly income, etc. This stage does not require any documentation or verification. Some lenders may require documentation later on when you agree to take a loan from them, though.

Q5. Is it safe to enter my personal information in an online application for a payday loan?

If the site you are using is a legitimate company, they will describe the security of your information on the site. Transparent lenders and lending marketplaces will always let users know that their information is safe with them and if it will be shared with any third parties.

Q6. Why do I need to provide my banking details when applying for a payday loan?

There are four main reasons why lenders require your banking details. First, they verify that you have an active bank account. Second, they check to see if you have sufficient funds coming in monthly to make payment. Third, your loan will be transferred directly into your bank account. Last, repayment can be automatically deducted on the due date.

Q7. After submitting an online payday loan application, do I necessarily have to take it?

No. You are not obligated to take a payday loan once you receive a reply from lenders. On the contrary, you can compare the loan offers from different lenders until you find the one that best suits your needs. It is only when you accept the loan that everything is confirmed and locked in.

Q8. Why will lending marketplaces not help me with lender issues?

Lending marketplaces function solely to connect people to available lenders, and they are not lenders themselves. This means they are essentially the link between the two. However, after they provide you with all the lenders that meet your requirements and you select one, you are no longer dealing with the marketplace but with the lender themselves. Any issues that may arise after your selection of a lender will have to be dealt with directly, as the marketplace is no longer involved.

Q9. Can I take more than one payday loan?

Every state will have different regulations regarding this. So, you will have to check your state’s legislature regarding payday loans.

Q10. Are there hidden costs associated with using a lending marketplace?

A lending marketplace aims to connect borrowers with the appropriate lenders available, and they do not charge you for this service. However, they are not the lender, just the platform that helps you quickly identify lenders. Lenders may have a separate fee when you choose to deal with them.

Q11. Can online payday loans affect my credit score?

Since payday lenders do not conduct credit checks, online payday loans are not listed in your credit report. They are also not listed after your loan has been approved. As a result, a payday loan will neither help nor hurt your credit score. The only time this will possibly change is if you fail to make the repayment on the loan. This is because the lender may pass your bank account over to a collection agency, which are known to provide information to credit reporting agencies readily.

Q12. What happens if I am unable to pay back my payday loan?

In the unfortunate situation where you cannot pay back your online payday loan, you will have to speak to your lender about a possible payment plan. Try to do this before the due date of the repayment. Depending on your state regulations, the lender may be able to offer you an extended payment plan without any further penalties. This is why it is best to discuss this as soon as you realize you cannot make payment and not when you have already missed the repayment due date.

Conclusion: 2022’s Top 5 Sites To Get Online Payday Loans

Online payday loans are a fast and easy way to help people deal with unexpected bills between paydays. No matter how well you budget, unexpected costs can completely throw you off and leave you struggling to buy groceries or pay for gas. Payday loans exist for this reason, and it is now easier than ever to get one online. Applying for a payday loan can seem daunting, but fortunately, there are lending marketplaces that have simplified the process. Thanks to sites like the ones listed in this article, you can obtain a list of lenders in a matter of minutes.