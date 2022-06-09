We cannot overemphasize the importance of phone tracking apps today. Smartphones now control nearly everything we do. We spend more time using smartphones than any other device.

With the rising importance of smartphones comes an increase in how we use them and the benefits and harms they can bring. Every day, there seems to be a new app or service on app stores for your phone. Apps exist for everything from buying groceries to sending flowers to ordering a pizza. With these apps, smartphones provide us with many different ways to get things done.

Unfortunately, the dangers these innovations pose to children keep increasing too. Many people have found ways to extort, bully, and blackmail children. There is also an immeasurable amount of illicit content children access when using smartphones without adequate supervision.

Aside from children facing dangers through smartphone use, businesses also have to worry about their employees. Smartphones easily create distractions that can hinder the effectiveness of employees. Such distractions may range from social media to mobile games. Also, there is the danger of employees discussing with competitors and sharing the company’s ideas with others.

Hence, people are using phone tracking apps for different everyday situations. You can use the GPS features to know where your kids are at all times. You can also use these apps to find out what others are doing, who they are talking to, and the content they are accessing. Some of the best apps do not just track a phone’s location but also record every one of its activities.

The phone tracking apps market is saturated, and many options are available for you to choose from. Most offer basic features such as call recording, text message monitoring, contact tracing, etc. Others provide advanced features such as stealth, geofencing, and remote control.

With so many similar features and price ranges, you still have to go for the best phone tracking apps to ensure accuracy and security. So we decided to narrow the list and present the best phone tracking apps for 2022.

The Best Phone Tracking Apps for 2022 Reviewed

Having considered the factors discussed above, we present the leading phone tracking apps to you as follows:

uMobix – Overall Best Phone Tracking App, Editor’s Choice Hoverwatch – Best Phone Locator For Businesses FlexiSPY – GPS Locator & Tracking App With Advanced Features XNSPY – Top Rated Phone Tracker Without Permission mSpy – Most Popular Location Tracking App For Tablets & Phones

We have ranked the best phone tracking apps in the list above. The following reviews give in-depth analyses of each of these incredible applications, their features, and their strengths and weaknesses.

#1. uMobix : Overall Best Phone Tracking App, Editor’s Choice

uMobix is a remote monitoring program for android and iOS devices. It works by using the internet to send information about the target device back to an online control panel. You can use this tool to spy on the activities taking place on the phone. Therefore, you could check incoming calls, text messages, emails, GPS location, etc.

Apart from incoming calls and SMS, uMobix can display the target phone’s current location on Google Maps and social media activities. While social media can be helpful if used correctly, it can also create many problems, especially with harmful content and cyberbullying.

Hence, you cannot be too careful when protecting your child from this harm. And uMobix offers the perfect solution. UMobix monitors the most popular social networks and instant messaging applications.

The phone tracking app has high compatibility. Therefore, it works on most smartphones, as long as there is an internet connection. Additionally, it does not require you to root your phone or the target phone.

Features

Phone and Contact Monitoring: uMobix gives you unrestricted access to the contact list of the target phone. Therefore, you can see the names and phone numbers of those on the contact list. You also get updates on a contact name change and contact deletion.

Furthermore, you can find out the call history of the target phone. So you can monitor the incoming, outgoing, and missed calls on your child’s phone. This feature also extends to text messages. You can also decide to block a contact you perceive is unhealthy for your child.

Social Media Apps Monitoring: uMobix lets you track the social media apps on the target phone. And you can remain invisible as you follow your child’s activities on their social media accounts. The phone tracking app supports many social media apps, especially those used mainly by teenagers and kids.

uMobix currently lets you track up to 19 apps, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat, TikTok, Telegram, and YouTube. You can find the full list of trackable apps in uMobix’s Socials tab.

Once you have started tracking their social media, the app sends their conversations in the form of screenshots. So, you peek in and know what your child is up to on social media.

GPS Tracking: The GPS tracker not only helps locate lost or stolen phones. This feature lets you know where your children have visited and where they are at the moment. It keeps a record of their movements and gives you a map of where they have been.

Media Gallery Monitoring: uMobix also gives you access to your child’s photos and videos galleries. Also, you can trace the traffic of these media and know what they send, receive, or delete. However, the gallery monitor is available only on Android.

Pros

Real-time updates and sync

Real-time location tracker

Highly accurate information

Invisible spy mode

Detailed records

Intuitive dashboard

Easy installation

Reasonably priced

Cons

No free trials

Limited features on iOS

=> Click here to visit the official website of uMobix

#2. Hoverwatch : Best Phone Locator For Businesses

Hoverwatch has been around since 2002, using cutting-edge research and innovations to create phone-tracking solutions. The company boasts over 12 million users across almost 200 countries. The phone-tracking app offers valuable features for businesses, companies, and individuals.

Over the years, Hoverwatch has garnered a lot of experience in tracking technology. That is why it is most trusted by businesses looking to track their employees. It helps big and small companies to monitor how much work their employees do, where they go, and who they call or text. That way, companies can ensure their intellectual property is secure, and their workers are safe.

To begin tracking, signup for an online account on the website. Then you get a link to download the app and install it. However, you will also need to install the app on the target phone. Hoverwatch is compatible with Android, Windows, and Mac OS X gadgets. The installation and sign-up process are easy and intuitive.

Features

Stealth Mode: Hoverwatch offers phone tracking apps that can work in 100% stealth mode. The invisibility feature lets you safely install the tracker on the target phone without your employees being any wiser. Your employees will have no idea they are being watched.

Call, and SMS records: Hoverwatch keeps records of the texts and calls the target phone sends or receives. This helps you keep track of your employee’s communication records. The app keeps a log of the calls and SMS details, including the time, duration, and caller/recipient’s number. Furthermore, Hoverwatch detects SIM changes. So if your employee attempts to change the SIM, you will know.

You can see the content of sent and received texts from your dashboard. The app also records the phone calls and sends the recording to your dashboard for your perusal.

Front Camera Tracker: Hoverwatch uses the phone’s front camera to monitor the current user of the phone. Once your employee or someone else unlocks the phone, the tracker secretly activates the front camera. The camera takes a selfie of the phone user and sends it to your online account. This feature can tell you who uses the phone at a specific time. It can also help you track the phone in the case of theft or unwarranted access.

To-do List Monitor: Hoverwatch phone tracking apps help you monitor the to-do list, calendar, appointments, plans, and reminders on the target phone. It also updates you on notes and schedules created by the user. This feature helps you effectively track your employee’s work progress and schedules.

Internet History Tracker: Hoverwatch monitors all the websites visited on the target android phone. It then gives you a report on your dashboard. This feature helps you track the online activities of your employees. The app also accesses popular social media apps like Facebook and WhatsApp and lets you know their chat content.

Pros

Monitor employee effectiveness

Captures user selfie

100% stealth mode

Internet history access

Phone call recording

Requires no root

Cons

Installation requires access to the target phone

Not available on iPhone

=> Click here to visit the official website of Hoverwatch

#3. FlexiSPY : GPS Locator & Tracking App With Advanced Features

The FlexiSPY software comes from a company with over 17 years of experience creating tracking and monitoring solutions for individual and corporate customers.

FlexiSPY allows parents to monitor what their kids do online and gives businesses the right tools to track their employees. Once installed on the targeted system, this software will allow them to record whatever the user does online and store it for later review.

FlexiSPY allows users to monitor targets by spying on all online and offline activity. Phone calls, texts, and social media messages can be recorded with this program. Users can also view location information and take photos and videos.

FlexiSpy is one of the best phone tracking apps offering advanced tracking and monitoring features. It provides more unique features than most phone tracking apps on the market. However, you may consider it pricey. But it offers value for its money. Moreover, you can choose a plan for the features you need and purchase other parts when you require them.

Features

Remote Camera: FlexiSPY lets users control the target device’s camera and take photographs and record videos. You can access the phone’s camera app remotely without the user target knowing. This feature can help you understand what the user is doing at a specific time and take a picture or video of them for evidence. FlexiSPY sends the image or footage to your dashboard, and you can access them anytime.

Ambient Recording: The ambient recording feature lets you hear what is happening around the target by activating your target smartphone’s microphone. Your child or employee will have no idea that their phone’s microphone is in use. This feature helps record real-life conversations. You can even automatically schedule the ambient recording to come up at the scheduled time. The app sends all the recordings to your dashboard, where you can listen to them.

Keylogging: The keylogger lets you know everything typed on the target phone. It records every username and password used in social media and messengers. The feature also records everything typed in notepads and word processors for smartphones. It is most useful when you need to know the passwords for other apps you are yet to gain access to on the target phone.

Furthermore, when your kid or employee types specific predefined keywords on their phone, FlexiSPY alerts you. So, you can know when they type words they should not be using, whether in chats or search engines.

Remote App blocking: FlexiSPY lists and shows you all the available apps on the target device, including the hidden ones. Then you can shut down or uninstall any unwanted apps remotely. This feature is discreet, so the target will have no idea it was you unless you tell them.

Pros

Available on Android and iPhone

Advanced tracking features

Live videos and audio tracking

Stealth mode

Impressive customer service

Cons

Requires rooting/jailbreaking

Expensive

=> Click here to visit the official website of FlexiSPY

#4. XNSPY : Top Rated Phone Tracker Without Permission

XNSPY is one of the best phone tracking apps available. It allows you to monitor your targets’ activities across multiple platforms, especially Android and iOS. XNSpy allows remote access to much personal information available on your kid or employee’s phone without being detected.

XNSPY uses the latest spying technologies and a brilliant team of IT experts to create your spying solution. You can use the phone tracker to gain access to details such as location history, call logs, text messages, pictures, videos, GPS locations, browsing history, and more. You can also delete all the data on the phone.

It is one of the most popular phone tracking apps, especially among parents looking to keep their children safe. Its parental control feature is one of the most foolproof on the market. It records the activities on the target phone while offline and shares the report with you as soon as the phone is connected to the internet. Therefore, a suspecting kid cannot do the trick of turning off their internet to keep you in the dark.

Features

Simplified Analytics: XNSPY uses simplified analytics for a straightforward interpretation of data. For instance, its call log activity punch card gives a picture that shows the top five callers and the busiest calling hours using dots to present the data. The punch card covers seven days in the week and makes it easier to spot the information you need with a glance.

Call Monitor: XNSPY allows you to remotely monitor all the calls made and received from the target device. You instantly know who called the target phone as you receive an incoming call notification. You can also find out more about the people calling by checking the caller’s name, the time stamp, and the geotag information. Apart from giving details of calls, XNSPY also grants you access to the complete contact list of the target device.

Email Monitoring: With XNSPY, you can track all the target phone’s emails. This feature also gives you the details of the sender, recipient, and email contacts. You can also set a watchlist of words you want to monitor in the emails. This is a handy feature for businesses trying to protect their intellectual property.

SMS and Chat Tracking: XNSPY allows you to remotely monitor your child’s text messages and chats on social media platforms. You can gain access to their communication on Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, etc., without being detected.

GPS Location and Wi-fi Log: While XNSPY gives you a record of your child’s location on the map, it offers another way of knowing their whereabouts. The phone tracking app keeps a log of all the WiFi networks the target phone has connected to. It shares the wifi network’s name and the location, so you know if they have been truthful about their location.

Pros

Inexpensive phone tracker

Basic and advanced features

Requires no root for WhatsApp tracking

Instant, round the clock alerts

Email and keyword tracking

Free demo

Cons

No desktop monitoring

Single license per phone

=> Click here to visit the official website of XNSPY

#5. mSpy : Most Popular Location Tracking App For Tablets & Phones

mSpy has been around since 2010, offering trust and confidence to users who want to track other devices and still protect the collected data. mSpy was not just developed for mobile phones. The company provides spy apps for multiple devices. The mSpy app is compatible with iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac OS.

mSpy is an easy-to-use phone tracking app. Millions of people use the software because of its simplicity. It is easy to install and navigate. Additionally, the company provides ample information to help people understand the app and generally know more about tracking apps.

The company offers a demo to people looking to buy the app. You can peruse the features mSpy has from the demo and learn how it works. The app features a variety of functions, such as controlling the target phone remotely. The app also tracks social media activities, SMS, voice calls, and GPS location data without root access.

Features

Call and Contact Monitoring: mSpy lets you monitor incoming and outgoing calls on the target phone. Details of the report you receive include the timestamp, the duration, and the caller info.

Geofencing: Geofencing allows parents to know exactly where their children are and restrict them from accessing certain areas. This feature can be an effective punishment, such as limiting the child’s movement to certain zones. When you set up a geofence around an address, this feature gives you a notification whenever your kid goes near or leaves that location.

Photo and Video Tracking: mSpy lets you monitor all the videos and pictures transmitted or stored in the target device. That way, you can know what media your child downloads, sends, keeps on their phones.

Chat and SMS Monitoring: mSpy is capable of interacting with multiple instant messaging apps concurrently. It also allows you to monitor and read chats. The app also gives you details of those your child is chatting with. Furthermore, it monitors WhatsApp and Facebook without requiring root or jailbreak.

Email Tracking: mSpy lets you monitor what information goes in and out of your child’s email. You can get rid of unwanted emails before they reach your child. mSpy provides parental control and alerts you if anything suspicious is going on. You can also control the email contact list on the target phone. This can help protect your child from scammers, spammers, and bullies.

Pros

High compatibility

Five-minute installation

User-friendly interface

Stealth mode

Affordable prices

Cons

Does not record phone calls

Target phone factory reset erases data

=> Click here to visit the official website of mSpy

How We Made This List of the Best Phone Tracking Apps

We combed through the internet, searching for tracking solutions that are most effective for personal and business needs. We understand that many people require phone tracking apps to keep their children safe and monitor their employees for varying reasons. There are many phone spy apps on the market, too many even. Unfortunately, many of them are time wasters. They either do not have the features you need or are entirely inefficient. So we decided to create a list of the most reliable phone tracking apps, considering some factors.

Factors We Considered While Choosing

Reliability: We tested the apps on our list against many other options for reliability. We decided to determine whether they are the most efficient in delivering your tracking needs. All of our apps are confirmed reliable and trustworthy. They give the results they promise.

We tested the apps on our list against many other options for reliability. We decided to determine whether they are the most efficient in delivering your tracking needs. All of our apps are confirmed reliable and trustworthy. They give the results they promise. Features: For phone tracking apps to effectively track target devices. Some include call/text trackers, GPS locators, social media monitors, and parental control options. Our choice apps have these and other advanced features required for the best experience.

For phone tracking apps to effectively track target devices. Some include call/text trackers, GPS locators, social media monitors, and parental control options. Our choice apps have these and other advanced features required for the best experience. Pricing: None of the apps on our list are free. However, we are confident they offer the best value for the prices. Phone tracking and spying technology require the best IT specialists to actualize. Phone tracking apps that come for free are not always effective and reliable.

However, while our choices are not free, they are also not overpriced. They come with the best deals plus other discounts. Some of them offer different subscriptions for different needs. So you do not have to pay for more services than you require.

Compatibility: Phone tracking apps need to be installed on smartphones and other devices to work. But it would be impossible if they were not compatible with most devices. Therefore, we considered the range of devices they are compatible with while ranking them. Most of our products are compatible devices that run on Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac OS.

Phone tracking apps need to be installed on smartphones and other devices to work. But it would be impossible if they were not compatible with most devices. Therefore, we considered the range of devices they are compatible with while ranking them. Most of our products are compatible devices that run on Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac OS. Reviews: Lastly, we scoured through reviews from professionals and feedback from past and current users to rank these phone tracking apps. The reviews gave us insight into the experiences of others with the apps. We then compared these reviews to our experience while testing the apps. Therefore, our list features the apps with the most positive reviews and customer feedback.

Buying Guide: How to Choose the Best Phone Tracking Apps

Phone tracking apps are not scarce on the market. There are too many mobile app stores and websites. They all promise a lot of features that they believe you need to track your child or employee effectively. But they do not always deliver on their promises. So which do you choose from this myriad of phone tracking apps? How do you determine the right one for you?

We have created this quick guide to help you evaluate the available options and choose the best phone tracking apps for your needs. Our guide features the factors to consider when selecting an app to track your child, employees, and other people.

Compatibility

You need a phone tracking app compatible with the target phone, whether it runs on Android or iOS. You can also consider apps that run on both platforms if you will be tracking multiple phones at once. Most apps run on both, including Windows and Mac OS. However, some features may differ on either platform due to accessibility and permissions.

Social Media Tracking

The social media tracking feature on phone tracking apps gives you access to the most popular social platforms. You should consider how much access you gain to the target phone’s Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, etc. This is a valuable tool to help parents protect children from online threats. Also, an app allows employers to monitor employee usage of social media during work hours.

Call and SMS Tracking

A smartphone tracking app usually includes seeing the phone call log and SMS. In addition, this feature is vital if you are trying to figure out who others frequently communicate with and how long they communicate. Many SMS trackers in phone tracking apps send you the details and content of the text sent or received on the target phone.

Location Tracking

Location tracking helps you know the whereabouts of the target phone, showing you where your child or employee has been. Some tracking apps still give you location updates even when GPS or the phone’s internet is turned off.

Advanced Features

You can consider opting for advanced features like geofencing, remote app/contact block, ambient listening, spy camera, keyword alert, keylogger, etc. These advanced features vary in apps, so you have to choose an app that offers the most features you need.

Stealth

Most people would instead remain hidden while spying on others. That way, they can be sure the target will not alter their behavior. If you want to stay hidden while spying, you should consider phone tracking apps with invincibility features.

Ease of Use

Using a phone tracking app should not be tasking. Therefore, you should choose apps that are easier to install and manage. Consider an app with a dashboard that is easy to navigate and understand. You can use demos to explore the dashboards before choosing the best one for you.

Customer Support

Customer service is essential when using phone tracking apps. Before purchasing, check out whether there is live support and responsive customer service. This will be useful for people who might need help using the app or navigating the reports.

FAQs About Phone Tracking Apps

Q1. What Are Phone Tracking Apps?

A phone tracking app is software that allows you to monitor other people through their phones. You can use these apps to monitor your child or an employee (using company devices). Many people go further to use tracking apps on their friends and spouses.

Phone tracking apps can monitor cell phone activities. The apps track a smartphone’s incoming or outgoing calls, real-time location, text messages, and social media activities. A phone tracker app also allows you to eavesdrop on others, keeping track of their conversations without them knowing. Therefore, phone tracking apps are also regarded as spy apps.

Q2. Why Do I Need Phone Tracking Apps?

Firstly, many parents spy on their children’s phones to ensure their kids are safe. With the basic features of phone tracking apps, parents can monitor their kids’ conversations via phone calls and texts. They can also read their chats on social media, access their emails and contacts, and track their locations. These features help protect the kids from potential dangers online and in the real world.

Secondly, employers and businesses use phone spies to monitor their workers. An employer can use remote monitoring to see what their employees do during work hours. They also use phone tracking apps to protect critical information from competitors.

Q3. How Do Phone Tracking Apps Work?

Most phone tracking apps work similarly, although there may be differences. The apps collect data from the target phone and store it on a server. You can then access the collected data through an online dashboard or another app.

For android phones, you will need to get hold of the phone you want to track to install the tracking app. Once you have done that, you can remotely gain access to the data you need on the phone. You only need it physically for installation.

On the other hand, iPhones do not always require you to install the app physically. Once you have the iCloud login details of the target phone, you can access its data remotely.

Q4. How Do I Know My Phone Is Being Tracked?

The best phone tracking apps have stealth features that keep them hidden on the target phone. Therefore, unless you get a reason to suspect you are being tracked, you may not know that someone is watching you. However, some signs can tell you your phone is being tracked if you need to be sure.

Firstly, phone spy apps increase the battery drain rate. Once you begin to notice your battery drain fasters, take account of your apps, including those running in the background. Checking the background apps is another way of knowing if you are being spied on. Phone trackers that stay hidden function as background apps. Some are disguised as other apps.

Next, consider if your phone is overheating. The location tracker and GPS service of phone tracking apps can cause overheating your phone, especially if they are always active. Additionally, phone spy apps require internet data to transmit logs and updates to the remote dashboard. This can lead to increased data consumption. Once you notice these signs, you should consider the possibility of being tracked by someone.

Q5. How Do I Block My Phone From Being Tracked?

Once you suspect that your phone is being tracked and monitored remotely, there are some actions you can take to protect your privacy. The first thing to do is disable the GPS radio or location service. Although this may keep you off the radar, some phone tracking apps have other means of knowing where you are. So you may need to turn on your phone’s Airplane Mode. This completely disables any communication your phone has with the tracking app server.

You can also remove your phone battery altogether. If your phone is not running, neither is the phone tracking app. If you are using an iPhone, the chances are high that your iCloud login information is being used to track you. You should change your login details immediately and keep them safe. If you are not sure your phone is safe from tracking, you can consider getting a new phone. Just keep your passcodes secret and only give your phone to trusted people.

Q6. Do Phone Tracking Apps Work When The Phone Data Connection Is Off?

Phone tracking apps can track your location while your data connection is turned off. This is possible on both Android and iPhones. Ideally, your location tracker relies on an internet connection, but some apps have a way around it.

The best phone tracking apps can use your GPS radio to know your location. GPS does not solely rely on internet connection. Wifi connections and Bluetooth can give you away while your data connection is turned off. Additionally, phone tracking apps can know your location when you connect to wifi in popular areas and public places.

Q7. Is Phone Tracking Legal?

The legality of tracking a phone depends on the situation and who is monitoring others. The police and other authorized bodies can legally track your phone, even when your phone is turned off. They can use the IMEI number to find your location.

Parents and legal guardians can legally track the phones of their underage kids. Many people believe that kids should not be allowed access to smartphones without their parent’s supervision. Therefore, monitoring is legal if parents are worried about their child’s online activities and safety. However, parents have no right to spy on their adult children without their consent.

Furthermore, employers have the legal right to track you, but only if they provide the devices, they are tracking. Employers can track you to ensure the security of their assets. They can also track you to ensure you are not sharing the company’s secrets and intellectual property. Moreover, businesses track their employees to know what they do during work hours.

Q8. Will My Phone Tracking App Work From Another Country?

A phone tracker requires an internet connection or wifi to transmit spy data to your control account. So it works independently of the network service carrier. Therefore, even if the target device is taken to a different country and the network provider changes, the app still works. Moreover, maps and GPS services cover all countries, so your tracker will still give the correct location of the phone.

Wrapping Up On Choosing The Best Spy Phone App In 2022

There are known reasons why you need phone tracking apps for your children, employees, and other people. And we suppose your need for such apps is out of love and good intentions. Remember, illegal use of these apps can lead to more harm than good. Sometimes, it is even better to discuss with your kids to establish trust. However, phone tracking apps can tell you other things your kids would not. So if you are going to spy on them, you better do it with the best apps on the market.