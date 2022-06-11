Bowie, MD – Today, Rushern Baker has announced that he is suspending his gubernatorial campaign. From his time serving in the Maryland House of Delegates, to serving as the County Executive for Prince George’s County, Rushern was accountable to his constituents and worked every day to improve their quality of life.

Rushern brought a sense of conviction and urgency to deliver results for Marylanders, especially those who have been left on the margins. He has consistently challenged all the candidates to ensure that equity was a focal point in all of their policies.

Peter Franchot stated, “I had the pleasure of serving alongside Rushern in the Maryland House of Delegates. It was clear from the beginning that he was a leader among leaders. His constituents knew they could count on him to bring about solutions that they could feel and see. I’m grateful for his candidacy, and I look forward to him continuing to contribute to Prince George’s County and the State of Maryland in the many years to come.”

Monique Anderson-Walker stated, “As a fellow Prince Georgian and family friend of nearly thirty years, Rushern restored a sense of integrity and professionalism to the Prince George’s County government. He led with compassion and conviction to make sure Prince Georgians were not neglected, and that our issues were being met with tangible solutions. He is a pillar in the Prince George’s County community and I know that he will continue to bring forth positive changes in the County and across the State.”