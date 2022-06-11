NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility is hosting the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, who will be performing in the Ocean City Air Show on June 11-12, 2022. Along with the eight Thunderbirds are their C-17 aircraft, four A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft, and the F-18 Rhino demonstration team.

United States Air Force Thunderbirds Credit: Patrick Black / NASA Wallops

Wallops supports the air show teams by providing ground support logistics, such as fueling during practice and show days. The Ocean City Air Show military and civilian demonstration teams have staged at the Wallops airfield since 2008.

List of performers

U.S. AIR FORCE THUNDERBIRDS

F-18 RHINO DEMO TEAM

A-10 THUNDERBOLT II

SOCOM PARA-COMMANDOS

MICHAEL GOULIAN

COAST GUARD SAR DEMO

C-17 GLOBEMASTER III

E-2C HAWKEYE DEMO TEAM

B-25 BOMBER “PANCHITO”

L-39 COLD WAR ERA JET DEMO

UH-72A LAKOTA

If you can’t make it to the Air Show but are in the Wallops area on June 10 or 11, you can watch the military aircraft take off and land at Wallops from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center. Flight activity on both days will be between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.

You can find out more on the show by visiting https://ocairshow.com/