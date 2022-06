Deputies are conducting a homicide investigation in the area of Lyons Creek Road in Dunkirk. We are actively conducting a search for the suspect, Terrance Kenneth Yancey, a black male, age 22. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone sees the suspect, call 911.

Terrance Kenneth Yancey, ge 22 Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

6:00 a.m.: Police Activity in the area of Rivershore Dr/Overlook Ct and surrounding areas in Dunkirk. All residents are advised to stay inside your residence.