Sadie is a 10-year-old, 70-pound, hound dog brand new to rescue and ISO a foster or forever home. Sadie is a laid-back, gentle senior girl that enjoys the company of people and other dogs.

She would enjoy having a fenced yard and a canine companion for leisurely exploring adventures.

Please click this link, and visit Sadie to see and read the most up-to-date information about her!

Sadie has finished her vetting and is ready for a foster or forever home to call his own. Send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you would like to foster or adopt Sadie.