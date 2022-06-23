LANCASTER, Pa. – The Atlantic East Conference announced the 2021-22 All-Academic Team on Wednesday morning, naming 1,073 student-athletes across the seven-member institutions to the team. The five affiliate member schools, including St. Mary’s College of Maryland, also contributed 63 student-athletes.

Student-athletes in one or more Atlantic East championship sports that attained a 3.20-grade point average (GPA) for the academic year earn a spot on the All-Academic Team. Credit: St. Mary's (Md.) Athletics

St. Mary’s College, which is an affiliate member in field hockey, men’s swimming, and women’s swimming, produced 44.4-percent of the All-Academic Team members from the affiliate member schools.

Sixth-year head coach Jessica Lanham ‘s field hockey squad led the way with 15 selections. Nine of the 15 field hockey selections were repeat Atlantic East All-Academic Team members – Sophie Carlson ’22 (Churchville, Md./C. Milton Wright), Gabrielle Corder ’22 (Centreville, Md./Queen Anne’s County), Kelly Emge ’22 (Forest Hill, Md./Fallston), Maggie Howells ’23 (New Freedom, Pa./Susquehannock), Celina Kaufman ’23 (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island), Rachel Lansbury ’22 (Annandale, Va./W.T. Woodson), Maddie Mayuga ’22 (Upper Marlboro, Md./Elizabeth Seton), Erika Schutt (Vestal, N.Y./Vestal Senior), and Kate Stevens ’22 (Crisfield, Md./Crisfield).

Additionally, Carlson, Kaufman, and Lansbury collected 4.0-grade point averages during the 2021-22 academic year.

Under the leadership of sixth-year head coach Casey Brandt , the 2021-22 Atlantic East Women’s Swimming Champions had nine members of its team named to the All-Academic Team while the men’s swim team had four selected. Six women’s swimmers were repeat selections for the Seahawks. – Jazlyn Benitez ’23 (Silver Spring, Md./Blake), Lilianna Bowman ’24 (Westminster, Md./Winters Mill), Anna Kidd ’24 (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales), Rileigh Krell ’22 (Baltimore, Md./Sparrows Point), Leila McCloskey ’22 (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown), and Julia Milner ’24 (Middletown, Md./Middletown).