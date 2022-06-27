Baseball is America’s national sport, and while the Major League teams may get all the attention, there’s just as much fun to be had watching Minor League legends making their mark.

If you’ve never experienced the magic of a Minor League game before, and you’re an MD resident, then the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are a must-see team.

Still need convincing? Here are a few reasons why a few hours in their company will be time well spent, even if you’re a baseball skeptic.

Ticket prices are affordable

If you’re looking to see an MLB team play, the current average sits at around $53, which is quite the financial commitment if you’re on the fence about the entire experience. You can still get good deals on Baltimore Orioles single-game tickets if you book in advance, but Minor League teams are generally at the more affordable end of the spectrum.

For the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, a ticket to a typical game will cost you around $15, and that’s for a seat with a great view of the action. So if you’re keen to attend a sporting event without taking a hit in your wallet, you can’t go wrong.

There are also season ticket packages, currently costing between $325 and $605, as well as game bundle deals, where you get a discount for seeing several face-offs in a row.

The stadium is easy to get to

Sitting around a 50-minute drive outside of Washington, and around an hour and a half from Baltimore, if you’re planning a trip to the Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf which the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs call home, it’s a straightforward journey from major urban centers.

Likewise, when you arrive, there’s a large parking lot that’s capable of accommodating vehicles for all attendees, so you don’t have to worry about struggling to find a spot.

Families are welcome and well catered for

Watching baseball games as a family is a brilliant way to bond, and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs make sure that parents and kids of all ages feel right at home whenever they visit.

Sundays are the best day for families, as the whole afternoon is set up with little ones in mind. Kids can take part in a pre-game catch on the field, which is something they’ll never forget, and once the game is finished they can take turns running the bases themselves as well.

Even if you don’t choose a family-specific game to attend, there’s a dedicated Kids Park area of the stadium. So for younger family members who’ve sat still and been well behaved for the whole game, it’s a place to blow off some steam before the ride home.

Concessions stands offer a variety of refreshments

You might assume that by seeing a Minor League team, you’d be making compromises in terms of the food and drink available. Luckily this is definitely not the case with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, and there are two separate grill-style outlets, a pizzeria, and many more amenities to keep you and your whole party well fed and watered.

Then when nature calls, there are restrooms, baby changing stations for those traveling with infants, and various wheelchair-accessible services and resources so that people of all ages and abilities can enjoy a game without being inconvenienced in any way.

Final thoughts

Hopefully, you’re now convinced that it’s worth seeing at least one Southern Maryland Blue Crabs game, as there’s so much to see and do during your visit.

Even if it’s not a convenient ballpark to get to, you should definitely consider checking out any Minor League team that’s closer to home.