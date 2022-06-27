Budds Creek, MD (6/24/22)- Linden Virginia’s Kyle Hardy drove to his second consecutive feature win in last Friday night’s 35-lap Late Model headliner at Potomac Speedway. Hardy’s triumph, aboard his Sommey Lacey Racing Rocket no.45, would be his 7th career division win and was worth a cool $3200 payday. Hardy has amassed 6 Potomac wins to date as he’s doubled in the Super Late Models, Limited Late Models, and the RUSH Crate Late Models.

Pole sitter Tyler Emory wasted little time as he shot into the lead at the drop of the initial green flag. As Emory led, 5th starting Kyle Hardy was on the move as he reached second by the 19th lap and when after Emory.

Hardy made a pass to the inside off the fourth turn on lap 22 to overhaul Emory for the lead, a position he would keep to drop off the checkered flag. “It’s pretty cool to win here from fifth.” Hardy reflected post-race. “We weren’t that good in qualifying, but the guys on this team worked up until feature time and they had the car working pretty good. I want to say thanks to my car owner Sommey Lacey for this opportunity to drive his car and we are looking forward to Hagerstown on Saturday.” Jamie Lathroum took second with Jason Covert, Kenny Moreland, and Dale Hollidge completing the top five.

In the companion 20-lap RUSH Crate Late Model main, defending track champion Jeremy Pilkerton would get his season on track with his first feature win of the season. Kyle Hardy jumped into the lead on the first lap and appeared headed to his third win of the seasoning until his car rolled to a stop on the backstretch on the seventh lap. Jeremy Pilkerton, who was second at the time, capitalized on Hardy’s misfortune and would lead the distance to score his 11th career win with his Rocket no.8. “This has been the worst start to a season for me since I’ve been driving,” Pilkerton stated. “My mom and dad and everyone on this team have stuck with me and I’m glad to finally get them a win.”Joey Love,10th starting Ed Pope Jr, Mike Raleigh, and first-year driver Scooter Tippett would round out the top five.

In support class action, Tommy Wagner III Became the third generation Wagner family pilot to score a Potomac feature win with his victory in the 20-Lap Street Stock feature, Mason Hanson came from his eighth starting spot to collect his 4th win of the season in the 15-lap Hobby Stock main, current point leader Greg Mattingly rolled to his 3rd win of 2022 in the 15-lap Strictly Stock event with Pa’s Ricky Weaver scoring his first career Potomac feature win in the 15-lap Roadster nightcap.

Late Model feature finish

Late Models-Kyle Hard Credit: Casey Sisk / WRT

Kyle Hardy, Jamie Lathroum, Jason Covert, Kenny Moreland, Dale Hollidge, Brent Bordeaux, David Williams, Kyle Lear, Sam Archer, Brandon Long

RUSH Crate Late Model feature finish

RUSH Late Models-Jeremy Pilkerton Credit: Casey Sisk / WRT

Jeremy Pilkerton, Joey Love, Ed Pope Jr, Mike Raleigh, Scooter Tippett, Ben Scott, Chuck Bowie, Megan Mann, Dylan High, Kyle Hardy

Street Stock feature finish

Street Stocks-Tommy Wagner III Credit: Casey Sisk / WRT

Tommy Wagner III, Ben Pirner, John Cobb, Bailey Tolson, Stevie Gingery, Dalton Tankersley, Gerald Shannon, Raymond Reed, Walt Homberg, Steve Hilgenberg, Bud Randall, PJ Hatcher

Hobby Stock feature finish

Hobby Stocks-Mason Hanson Credit: Casey Sisk / WRT

Mason Hanson, Mikey Latham, Deuce Wright, Eric Hanson, Watson Gordon, Austin Lathroum, Colin Long, Greg Morgan, Billy Crouse, John Bordeaux, Blake Decker, Justin Hatcher, Matt Tarbox, Stephen Suite, Owen Lacey, Jason Penn, JT Bowie, Buddy Dunagan, Dylan Penn, Hilton Pickeral

Strictly Stock feature finish

Strictly Stocks-Greg Mattingly Credit: Casey Sisk / WRT

Greg Mattingly, Nabil Guffey, Jayden Hatcher, Eric Huntington, John Hardesty, Richie Gibson, Larry Fuchs, Bob Todd, Eric Ridge, Brian Copsey, Ashley Stansell, Sarah Culver, Scooter Tippett, James Stone Jr.

Roadster feature finish

Ricky Weaver, Justin Bottorf, Seth Hood, John Hammett, John Healey, Danny Cronin, Hank Stonestreet, Mackenzie Smith, Richard Inscoe, Rebecca Stone, Travis Dye, Justin Borman, Tim Steele, Gary Claypoole, Joey Suite, Trevor Hammett