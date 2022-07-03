A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night:
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Like this:
LikeLoading...
Related
David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
David M. Higgins was born in Baltimore and grew up in Southern Maryland. He has had a passion for journalism since high school. After spending many years in the Hospitality Industry he began working in...
More by David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor