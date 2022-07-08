The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious package at St. Mary’s College of Maryland in St. Mary’s City on Friday, July 8, 2022. As of 3 pm this afternoon, the scene was cleared and deemed clear of any explosives.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, along with Maryland State Police, the Maryland State Fire Marshall’s Office, St. Mary’s College of Maryland Office of Public Safety, St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services and local fire and rescue personnel, responded and searched campus buildings and provided for the necessary evacuations.

With the assistance of the state’s bomb squad, areas of concern were searched, and it was determined that no explosives were present.

Several other college campuses in Maryland experienced similar incidents on July 8, all of which are being investigated by their respective law enforcement agencies.

