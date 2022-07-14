July 14, 2022 (Chesapeake Beach, MD)– Due to an unexpected electrical issue, the Chesapeake Beach Water park is operating on partial power. That partial power outage, unfortunately, impacts the main functions of our pool operations and features at the park.

In order to fix this specific issue safely, we need BGE on site. With the recent storms in our area, BGE has all of their crews working diligently and tirelessly on getting our neighbors’ and residents’ power back on.

If you have already purchased your tickets online for Friday, July 15, 2022, please email sales@chesapeakebeachwaterpark.com to transfer your tickets to another date in the 2022 season. If you were attending swim lessons on Friday, July 15, 2022, we will let you know of a make-up date as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding and apologize for this inconvenience. We can’t wait to open up and see you at the park again soon! Keep checking our website and social media for updates.