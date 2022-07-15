UPDATE July 15, 2022: As of 5 pm Friday, July 15, 2022, the partial power outage is still in effect at the Chesapeake Beach Water Park. This partial outage impacts the main functions of our pool operations at the park. Due to this, we will be closed on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Please continue to check back in daily by 5 pm for updates. Facebook page. Instagram Page.

If you have already purchased your tickets online for this day, please email sales@chesapeakebeachwaterpark.com to transfer your tickets to another date in the 2022 season. If you purchased swim lessons impacted by the closure on this day, we will inform you of a make-up schedule as soon as possible. We continue to appreciate your patience and understanding and apologize for this inconvenience. We can’t wait to open up and see you at the park again soon!

Why is this Chesapeake Beach Water Park electrical issue taking time to fix? To fix this specific issue safely, we need BGE on site. BGE is operating at an emergency storm repair status due to recent storms in the area and has their crews working diligently and tirelessly on getting our neighbors’ and residents’ power back on. BGE’s priority is critical infrastructure and community facilities such as cooling and senior centers. These priority facilities have greatly impacted our neighboring county, Prince George County.

