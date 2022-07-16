ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland volleyball team released its 2022 schedule on Friday morning. The Seahawks will host eight matches inside the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics & Recreation Center (MPOBARC) Arena. Additionally, St. Mary’s College will take on three NCAA Tournament participants as they look to break into the top four of the United East Conference.

The Seahawks will be away from the MPOBARC Arena for their first four matches of the 2022 campaign, with opening night taking place in Lynchburg, Va., at Randolph College on Thursday, September 1, before heading to Westminster, Md., on September 3 for a tri-match at McDaniel College with Cedar Crest College. Cedar Crest, the 2021 Colonial States Athletic Conference champion, advanced to the NCAA First Round. 2022 Volleyball Schedule featuring Kyra Feinauer, Nancy Slaughter, Ashley Welch, and Alessia Regazzoni Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

St. Mary’s wraps up its first road trip of the season in Media, Pa., at Penn State Brandywine on Wednesday, September 7.

They finally play in front of the home crowd on Saturday, September 10, hosting a tri-match with Washington College and Trinity (D.C.) College at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

The next four matches are on the road as the Seahawks visit Neumann University (Sept. 14) in Aston, Pa., and The Catholic University of America (Sept. 16) in the nation’s capital, Marymount (Va.) University (Sept. 20) in Arlington, Va., and Notre Dame of Maryland University (Sept. 22) in Baltimore. Marymount and Notre Dame were both finalists in their respective conference tournaments.

St. Mary briefly returns to the MPOBARC Arena for non-conference bouts against Bridgewater (Va.) College on Saturday, September 24, at 11 a.m., and NCAA Division II Virginia Union University on September 27 at 6 p.m.

Another four-match road trip hits the Seahawks as they travel to Washington, D.C., to complete a home-and-away series with Trinity on September 30 before taking on former Capital Athletic Conference/Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference rival, University of Mary Washington, on October 5 in Fredericksburg, Va.

The road warriors begin United East action with the first of four conference tri-matches, heading to Williamsport, Pa., to face Penn College and Gallaudet University, the defending United East champion, on October 8. Gallaudet made an appearance in the NCAA First Round in 2021.

St. Mary’s welcomes Hood College to the MPOBARC Arena for a non-conference tussle on Thursday, October 13, at 7 p.m. before trekking out two days later to Middletown, Pa., for another league tri-match at Penn State Harrisburg with Wells College.

A week later, the Seahawks have back-to-back home matches, starting with a United East tri-match featuring Penn State Berks, the 2021 United East regular-season champion, and Lancaster Bible College on October 22 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively. St. Mary’s then hosts the C2C champion, Christopher Newport University, on Wednesday, October 26 at 6 p.m. for its final home match of the season. CNU also grabbed the first-round berth in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Seahawks conclude the regular season on the road with the final league tri-match of the year, making the trip to Abington, Pa., to battle Penn State Abington and SUNY Morrisville, a 2021 United East finalist, on October 29.



The United East Conference Championship Tournament gets underway at the site of the No. 1 seed on Friday, November 4, with the semifinals followed by the final being played on Saturday, November 5.

For the full Seahawks volleyball schedule, click HERE.