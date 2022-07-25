Getting cash in an instant can be quite the task at the local bank, but with $50 instant loan apps such as Viva Payday Loans, you can get access to lenders who pay out loans on the same day they’re approved! This makes getting the cash you need a lot easier! In this guide, we will look at the best $50 instant loan apps USA, explain how they work and what they cost, what features to look out for, the eligibility criteria, and how to apply for a loan in four easy steps.

Best $50 Instant Loan Apps – Quick Overview

Top $50 Instant Loan Apps No Credit Check Of 2022

1. Viva Payday Loans – Overall Best $50 Instant Loan Broker

Viva Payday Loans is a $50 loan instant app offering a fantastic loan matching service. Lenders and borrowers are matched in a matter of minutes with the automated online system, and when loans are approved, they’re typically paid out on the same day. To apply, simply fill out an online form indicating how much you need, between $100 and $5000, and how long you need to repay it, between 2 and 24 months. You will also need to provide your personal data for the lender to verify. Interest rates range from 5.99% to 35.99%, and you must earn at least $1000 per month to apply. Your income can come from a traditional job or alternative income sources such as freelance work, trust payments, dividends, rental income, and so on.

Eligibility Criteria



18 years of age minimum

$1000 per month income

Have active US mobile number and bank account

Legal American citizen or resident

Pros:

60-minute or same day payout

2-minute approval period

Loans of up to $5000 available

Cons:

Expensive form of borrowing

2. Low Credit Finance – Best For Bad Credit Loans

If you’ve got a less than perfect credit score, Low Credit Finance is a great $50 loan instant app to use to find a suitable loan. While the platform won’t carry out a credit check on you, it will put you in touch with several suitable $50 loan instant no credit check providers most likely to assist borrowers with a low FICO score. Loans here range from $100 to $5000, with interest starting at 5.99% and going up to 35.99%. The online application form takes just 2 minutes, and loans are paid out within 24 hours.

Eligibility Criteria



No applicants under 18 years

Income no less than $1000 per month

Registered legal residents or citizens of USA only

Must have an active US bank account

Pros:

Payouts in 24 hours

Quick online application process

2 to 24 months to pay

Cons:

Loans start from $100

3. Green Dollar Loans – Best For Quick Payday Loans

If you’re on the lookout for $50 instant loan apps that pay out on the same-day, Green Dollar Loans is an excellent option. The platform provides a loan matching service that’s super speedy. In fact, most borrowers report getting the cash in their account 60 minutes after their loan is approved. Others have reported same-day payouts. The platform welcomes both good and low credit borrowers to apply. While the lenders on their panel may carry out credit checks, other factors also come into play when approving or rejecting loans. This $50 instant loan app offers loans of $100 to $5000 with 3 to 24 months to pay. Interest rates are fairly typical, ranging from 5.99% to 35.99%.

Eligibility Criteria



Applicants must be over 18 years old

Income must be at least $1000 per month

Only legal citizens and residents of USA can apply

US bank account and mobile number essential

Pros:

60-minute payouts

Low credit borrowers welcome

Quick and easy online application

Cons:

Interest can go up to 35.99%.

4. Big Buck Loans – Instant No Credit Check Loans

Low FICO score borrowers are always looking out for instant no credit check loans, and most find them at Big Buck Loans. This is one of the preferred $50 instant loan apps USA for borrowers who have been turned away by the bank. A quick look at their platform tells you that nine out of ten of their applicants are approved. There’s a lot less red tape at BigBuckLoans.net, and you can apply for a loan of up to $5000. If the loan is approved, you can get the cash in your account within just 15 minutes. Interest rates are pretty standard at BigBuckLoans.net – they range from 5.99% to 35.99%.

Eligibility Criteria



Over 18 years old

Permanent US resident

Income of $1000 per month

Working contact information

Pros:

15-minute payouts

Low FICO score borrowers welcome

Simple on-site navigation

Cons:

Expensive borrowing form.

5. Credit Clock – Best For Dame Day Loan

If you don’t have time to wait around for cash, Credit Clock is the $50 loan instant app for you. This loan matching service is quick to match lenders with borrowers, quick to process applications, and the lenders on their panel are quick to payout. If you have your supporting documents handy, apply early on in the day, and ensure that you’re as accurate as possible when applying, you can expect to receive your loan on the same day. You can borrow up to $5000 on CreditClock.net, and lenders offer interest rates up to 35.99%. Loan terms are 3 to 6 months which can be discussed and adjusted with the lender or broker offering the deal. As far as $50 instant loan apps go, CreditClock.net is becoming a popular choice.

Eligibility Criteria



Earn $1000 per month

Be 18 years or older

US permanent resident

Active bank account

Pros:

Same-day payouts

Minimal red tape

Quick online application

Cons:

Only 6 months to pay

What Are $50 Instant Loan Apps & How Do They Work?

$50 instant loan apps USA provide access to short-term, small loan amounts that can be paid back on your next payday or over several months as required. These apps are designed to make the borrowing process easy. Simply select the amount you wish to borrow and the term, and then complete a quick online application form. If a lender can assist, they will extend an offer to loan you the money plus interest. Your job is to ensure you repay the loan as per the $50 loan instant app agreement terms. This is usually done via monthly direct debit.

How To Apply On $50 Instant Loan Apps In 4 Quick Steps

Step 1: Choose Your Loan Amount

Use the sliders on the $50 loan instant app to select how much you wish to borrow. This usually ranges up to $5000. Then, select the required loan term between 2 and 24 months.

Step 2: Complete The Application Form

Look to the top right-hand side of your screen and click on the application form button. Complete the form with your details by following the prompts.

Step 3: Wait For A Decision

Decisions on loans (pre-approvals) are made within 2 minutes. So make a cup of coffee and wait for feedback. Of course, this is a pre-approval. The lender will need to make further checks and complete the deal directly with you.

Step 4: Get Your Loan

Once you’ve come to an agreement with the lender, read through the contract and sign it. Send it back to the lender and expect the cash in your account within 24 hours.

$50 Instant Loan Apps Features & Factors To Consider

When applying for cash via $50 instant loan apps USA, consider the following features:

The Credit Check

Some $50 instant loan apps USA offer a $50 loan instant no credit check option. This usually means that a soft credit check is done instead of a hard pull on your credit record. Most lenders consider your credit score along with other factors, so low credit borrowers are always welcomed to apply.

Same-Day Payouts

Most lenders and brokers that are featured on the abovementioned $50 instant loan apps endeavor to pay out loans pretty quickly. If you apply early and have all you need ready, you can expect a same-day payout in most instances.

Cost Of The Loan

The final cost of the loan will vary from one borrower to the next because of various factors. These factors include how much you borrow, how long you request to pay it off, and your credit score (as this will affect the interest rate offered).

How Did We Choose The Best $50 Instant Loan Apps Providers?

We took several factors when deciding which $50 instant loan apps matching services were the best. Here’s what we looked for:

Loan amounts of up to at least $5000.

A range of loan terms so that every kind of borrower is catered to (2 to 24 months).

Quick and easy online application forms.

Fast approvals (or rejections) – no longer than 2 minutes.

A discreet online application process.

Data security throughout the application and funding process.

Minimum red tape in the application process.

Conclusion

Using Viva Payday Loans is undoubtedly the best choice for loan-matching services, but there are several alternative $50 instant loan apps you can use, such as Low Credit Finance, Green Dollar Loans, Big Buck Loans, and Credit Clock. Protect yourself in the process by choosing one of these reputable loan-finder services!

FAQ’s

What Apps Will Let Me Borrow $50?

If you’re looking for a short-term loan of a small amount, you can try any of the following loan-finding services for the best options: VivaPaydayLoans.com, LowCreditFinance.com, GreenDollarLoans.net, BigBuckLoans.net, and CreditClock.net.

What Loan Apps Pay You Instantly?

If you’re looking for a loans app that pays out on the same day, you can try VivaPaydayLoans.com or CreditClock.net. These loan matching sites are well known for their speedy payouts.

How Much Do I Have To Earn To Borrow $50 From A Loan App?

The minimum income requirement is $1000 per month.

Disclaimer: The loan websites reviewed are loan-matching services, not direct lenders, therefore, do not have direct involvement in the acceptance of your loan request. Requesting a loan with the websites does not guarantee any acceptance of a loan. This article does not provide financial advice. Please seek help from a financial advisor if you need financial assistance. Loans available to U.S residents only.