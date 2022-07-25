Huntingtown, MD- On Friday, July 22, 2022, at 8:50 a.m., the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on the 2600 block of Merry Way in Holbrook Estates for a reported crane collapse.

Credit: Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department
Upon arrival, they discovered a construction crane connected to a delivery truck had collapsed through the roof while moving materials for a roof repair. The units secured the utilities and mitigated a hydraulic fluid leak.

The scene was turned over to the homeowners for investigation by insurance.

There were no injuries reported at the scene.

