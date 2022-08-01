The scholarship program will provide financial support to students who plan to pursue a career in the financial industry.

ACE Cash Express has a long history of providing a broad range of financial products and services, including short-term loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, etc. The company has always been committed to helping people achieve their dreams of getting an education, and this scholarship program is just another example of their commitment to creating opportunities for people who want to impact their community.

The scholarship program will award $50 per month for up to five years (up to $2,500 total). The award amount may be increased based on the applicant’s academic performance. Applicants must have at least a 2.5 GPA (or equivalent) for their application to be considered.

To make this opportunity possible, the company has partnered with 1FirstCashAdvance , a service that gathers hundreds of direct lenders on one platform.

The new partnership will offer 1FirstCashAdvances customers the ability to get fast cash loans, regardless of their credit history. Customers can now apply for any loan amount and receive their funds within 24 hours. In addition, they can access more than 150 lenders and a variety of loan products, including payday loans, installment loans, title loans, and more.

Their aim is to make it easy for all Americans to find the right loan product that meets their needs and budget. The goal is for every customer to get the money they need quickly and affordably through our partnership with 1FirstCashAdvance.

“We are excited about this partnership because it will allow us to provide more options for our customers,” said Leron Gubler, CEO of ACE Cash Express. “With this new relationship, we will be able to offer them a wider range of products and services that meet their financial needs.”

Alongside this scholarship, 1FirstCashAdvance has its program called Financial Champions Scholarship. It is designed to recognize and reward high school seniors who prove financial responsibility and plan to attend a two- or four-year college in the U.S., Canada, or Puerto Rico. Students must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents and have a GPA of 3.0 or higher to be eligible for this scholarship.

Students will be evaluated on their academic achievement, financial need, community service activities, leadership roles in organizations, and community involvement. The award is valued at $1,000 per year for up to four years of undergraduate study at a two- or four-year college.

Latoria Williams, CEO of 1FirstCashAdvance, is on a mission to educate those with limited access to mainstream financial resources on responsible lending. She shared her vision for making credit available to everyone. “We believe that every person deserves the opportunity to be able to build their credit,” she said. “If you don’t build your credit, it’s hard to get approved for anything in life.”

Williams believes that by providing people with access to affordable loans, she will be able to give them a leg up and help them achieve their dreams.