For the average American, having an emergency fund is not a “thing”. In fact, most Americans simply cannot afford to have one, and that’s why the urgent loans market has flourished in recent years. Urgent loans made readily available online enable the average person to get a few bucks or even a few thousand bucks together to pay for an unexpected expense, an emergency, or a necessity.

In fact, urgent loans can be used for just about anything, even leisure spending! With seemingly so many providers of urgent cash loans on the market, we investigated them and came up with a list of our preferred providers of payday loans. If you’re shopping around for urgent same-day loans with no credit check, this guide tells you everything you need to know about great alternative loans available in the US that are well worth your time.

Best Urgent Loans 2022 – Quick Pick

5 Best Urgent Loans for Bad Credit 2022 – Full Reviews

Below is more insight into how each of our top five picks of urgent loans matching services work in the US.

1. Viva Payday Loans : Overall Best Broker

If you’ve got a low FICO score and are in need of a cash bump, you’re probably searching for urgent same-day loans with no credit check more often than you’d like to admit. While Viva Payday Loans doesn’t promise urgent same-day loans and no credit check, they do have a reputation for having options for low-credit borrowers, and many of the borrowers approved for loans via the platform report receiving the cash in their account within a few hours. In addition to having a knack for paying out loans quickly, the lenders on the Viva Payday Loans panel are reputable and transparent in their dealings. This, of course, protects you, the borrower.

If you’ve got yourself into a financial pickle and don’t have an emergency fund or savings to fall back on, you may wonder where you can get urgent loans for bad credit. At Viva Payday Loans, the lenders on the panel will consider each application for urgent loans with bad credit carefully and won’t rely solely on credit scores to determine if someone can be trusted with (or afford) a loan or not. Of course, responsible lending decisions are made, which means that if you cannot realistically afford the loan repayments, you may not be approved for a loan.

Viva Payday Loans is a loan-matching site that works with lenders offering various types of urgent loans online. You can expect to find payday loans, cash advances, secured loans, and unsecured loans readily available via the platform. They fit into the category of urgent loans because most lenders on the Viva Payday Loans panel pay out approved loans on the same day they are approved or by the next business day.

Urgent loans are available to applicants who earn the minimum income, are legal residents or citizens of the US, have a registered US address (and have proof), and are at least 18 years of age. Keep in mind that you will be asked for a list of your expenses, which will be compared with your income. This comparison helps the lenders in question determine if you can afford the loan you’re requesting.

Another great perk of Viva Payday Loans is that they provide options for those hunting for urgent cash loans for unemployed individuals. That doesn’t mean that those without any form of income can get a loan, but rather that people who aren’t traditionally employed but still receive a regular income of $1000 or more per month are eligible for a loan. What type of income is acceptable? Most legal sources, such as freelance work, dividends, trust payments, rental property, and more. You will, of course, need to prove your income by presenting your bank statements or tax returns.

It goes without saying that Viva Payday Loans provides viable options for average Americans looking for urgent loans with no credit checks. That’s not because lenders don’t carry out credit checks – after all, it is US regulation for credit checks to be carried out. Instead, lenders on the Viva Payday Loans panel will do a credit check but often assist low-credit borrowers who are handling their finances well and can afford the installments on the loan they request. Of course, Viva Payday Loans is not a lender and has no say in the final outcome of your loan application.

Urgent loans that are paid out on the same day via Viva Payday Loans range in size from $100 to $5000 with 2 to 24 months to pay. Lenders determine the interest rate they will charge, which usually ranges from 5.99% to 35.99%. If you’re hunting for urgent loans for bad credit, you can expect any loans extended to you to come with a higher interest rate based on your low credit score. This means a bad credit loan is expensive, not impossible.

Applying for urgent loans on the Viva Payday Loans website is simple. All you have to do is spend a few moments completing the online application form. Input your details by following the prompts and then hit the submit button. You won’t need to wait very long for an outcome because Viva Payday Loans’ automated system takes just two minutes to determine if you’re pre-approved for a loan or not.

Pre-approval doesn’t mean you’ve definitely got the loan, but rather means you go to the next phase, where the lender will verify the information provided, and if all is in order, a loan contract will be extended to you. This all takes just a few minutes, and if you’re transparent in your application and have your supporting document handy, you can expect to get the cash on your approved loan paid out on the very same day.

Eligibility Criteria For Urgent Loans

18 years+ to apply

Earnings of at least $1000 per month

US address

Active bank account with direct deposit

Pros

Wide range of loans of up to $5000

Quick online application process

Outcomes provided in 2 minutes

Cons

Can be expensive with interest up to 35.99%

2. Low Credit Finance : Best for Bad Credit Loans

Low credit can seem like a curse. Most borrowers with a credit score that’s less than perfect are hesitant to apply for urgent loans online because they assume they will be turned away. That’s where Low Credit Finance comes in handy. While urgent loans no credit check cannot be guaranteed (as lenders are required to carry out credit checks according to US regulation), Low Credit Finance works with lenders who look at more than just credit scores when deciding whether to approve or reject loan requests. This means that the credit score is only part of the decision-making process.

If you’ve been hunting for urgent loans for bad credit, Low Credit Finance provides exceptional alternatives that are well worth your attention. Here you can find payday loans, cash advances, secured loans, unsecured loans, and same-day loans. There seems to be a loan for everyone at Low Credit Finance, ranging from $100 to $5000, with 2 to 24 months to pay. Interest is fairly standard for online lenders when going through this platform and sits at around 35.99%, although some lenders are negotiable and can drop their interest as low as 5.99%. If you’ve got a low FICO score, you can expect the interest to be on the higher end of the scale.

A quick online application form is all it takes to get your loan request presented to multiple lenders. If a lender can possibly assist you, you will be advised within a matter of minutes. Using a loan matching service such as this one is better than scrounging the internet for urgent loans for bad credit near me and making separate applications!

Urgent loans via Low Credit Finance are extended at the risk of the lender, which means that if you are a late payer or miss payment entirely, you can expect your loan account to incur penalties or worse, a bad mark to appear on your credit report. It’s therefore important to only request a loan amount you comfortably afford to repay and to be responsible with your installment payments. If your online search for urgent loans no credit check is not providing the results you hoped for, apply for an alternative option via the Low Credit Finance platform.

Eligibility For Urgent Loans Bad Credit

Only applicants older than 18 years allowed

Only US citizens and residents can apply

Only those earning $1000 or more may apply

Pros Of Urgent Loans

Low-credit borrowers welcome

Easy repayment terms

Loans of up to $5000 allowed

Cons Of Urgent Loans No Credit Check

Pre-approval does not guarantee you will get the loan

3. Credit Clock : Best for Quick Payday Loans

When sudden expenses or emergencies crop up, and your budget is over-extended, payday can seem years away! Credit Clock is one of the best loan-matching services to assist borrowers to connect with lenders willing to provide them with quick payday loans. Whether you’re intent on finding urgent loans for bad credit or urgent loans with no credit check, you stand the best chance of finding great alternatives at Credit Clock.

Credit Clock is all about quick and easy online applications for urgent loans. In fact, they can connect you with secured loans, unsecured loans, payday loans, cash advances, and 60-minute loans too. And all it takes is completing a quick online application form with your name and surname, ID, address, employment details, banking details, and a list of your current expenses.

With just one application, several lenders will consider your request and if one can assist, you will get the opportunity to finalize the loan directly with them. The loan amounts available via Credit Clock are pretty standard, ranging from $100 to $5000. Borrowers get between 3 and 6 months to pay. Some lenders may allow longer repayment terms. As far as APRs go, the expected interest can be between 5.99% and 35.99%.

While Credit Clock doesn’t promise urgent cash loans for unemployed individuals, they can assist borrowers who earn an income through unconventional means (non-traditional jobs), including freelancing, renting out a property, and receiving trust payments or dividends to name a few. Of course, you will still need to prove your income even if you don’t have payslips. You can do this by presenting your bank statements or tax returns.

Urgent Loans Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must be 18 years+

Only legal citizens and residents may apply

Minimum earning of $1000 per month

Active bank account with direct deposit

Pros Of Urgent Loans

Non-traditionally employed individuals welcome

Online application that takes just minutes

Same-day or next-day payout

Urgent Loan Cons

Interest can be expensive

4. Big Buck Loans : Instant No Credit Check Loans

When you need to get your hands on some extra bucks but don’t have an ideal FICO score, you’ll undoubtedly be on the hunt for urgent loans with no credit check. While lenders are required by US regulation to carry out credit checks on borrowers, no credit check loans are somewhat hard to find. But what’s easy to find are urgent loans at Big Buck Loans where the credit check is not the sole deciding factor in the outcome of the loan.

When applying for urgent loans via Big Buck Loans , you will find that you can loan a large or small amount, depending on your needs. Loans available range up to $5000 from $100 and when it comes to interest, the lowest end of the scale sits at 5.99% and the highest at 35.99%. Most lenders offer repayment terms of 2 to 24 months or longer – you simply need to set the terms in place directly with the lender or broker offering the finance.

Big Buck Loans makes it easy for applicants to process their loan requests online. Of course, Big Buck Loans is not a lender but a loan matching service that’s free to the borrower. They provide a convenient form on their website where you can select how much you wish to borrow and how long you require to repay it. Thereafter, you need to capture your details. If a lender can assist you, you can go ahead and accept the loan on offer. There will be a loan contract provided, which is essential to read through and understand before you sign it. Once signed, your loan is in place, and the lender or broker will pay out your loan. Your bucks will be on your way!

The borrower receiving the loan will have to repay the loan amount in monthly installments plus interest.

Eligibility Criteria For Urgent Loans

Minimum earning of $1000 per month

Be at least 18 years old

Have your own checking or savings account

Have an active mobile phone to be reached on

Be a legal citizen or resident of the USA

Pros of Urgent Loans

100% online application process

2-minute outcomes

24-hour payouts

Urgent Loan Cons

Interest up to 35.99%

5. Money Lender Squad : Best for Same Day Loans

Urgent loans are the ideal solution for borrowers who need cash in a hurry! And what could be speedier than a loan application that gets approved on the same day and paid out by the next business day? When shopping for urgent loans for bad credit near me, you may come across several lenders offering loans for low credit borrowers, but many of them come with interest rates that are outrageously high. If you’re looking for a more reasonable alternative, the same-day cash loans available at Money Lender Squad are your best bet.

While Money Lender Squad doesn’t promise borrowers urgent same-day loans and no credit check, they do welcome low credit borrowers or no credit borrowers to apply for same-day loans. Because you have low credit, it doesn’t mean that your loan application will be denied. Lenders will usually consider your income, expenses, and how much you want to borrow before making a final decision.

When applying for urgent loans via Money Lender Squad, you can expect a quick, streamlined process. The loans range from $100 to $5000, and borrowers get up to 6 months to pay. Interest ranges from 5.99% and 35.99%, and it never hurts to try to negotiate a lower interest rate, as many lenders try to remain competitive. Money Lender Squad provides fast outcomes on loan applications, with most loans being paid out on the same day the loan is approved or by the next day.

Eligibility Criteria Of Urgent Loans

Earn no less than $1000 per month

Have an active bank account and mobile number

Have a US address

Be no less than 18 years old

Pros

Bad credit borrowers welcome to apply

Payouts within 24 hours

Fast online application process

Cons

Expensive form of borrowing

What Are Urgent Loans & How Do They Work?

When shopping around for urgent loans with no credit check, you may wonder what urgent loans actually are and how they work. Urgent loans are loans that can be applied for and paid out in a short space of time. And that’s exactly what you can get when using any of the abovementioned loan-matching services. While loan-matching services cannot guarantee that you can get urgent same-day loans a credit check, you can expect to get access to loans with simple eligibility criteria and that pay out in the shortest space of time. For instance, borrowers using Viva Payday Loans often report getting their loan paid out in as little as just 60 minutes. As a rule of thumb, though, you can expect to get your loan paid out by the next business day.

Urgent loans work on a basic loan principle. Borrowers request a loan amount and term, and lenders can decide if they’re able to assist. If a lender can assist, they add interest to the loan amount of anything between 5.99% to 35.99%. The loan amount is then repaid to the lender in affordable monthly installments including interest. Most online lenders offering urgent loans in the US provide amounts ranging from $100 to $5000 with 2 to 24 months to pay. Of course, each lender is different and has its own terms attached.

Four Steps To Apply For Urgent Loans For Bad Credit Near Me

Follow these quick and easy steps to apply for urgent loans online in the US:

Step 1: Choose Your Urgent Loans Amount

Loan-matching sites feature drop-down menus and sliders that make it easy for borrowers to indicate how much they wish to borrow and how long it will take them to pay back. Make your selection and then review the possible figures presented (most automated systems will show a possible total loan, including interest and the expected monthly installments). If you’re happy to go ahead, move on to the next step.

Step 2: Complete The Urgent Loans Application Form

Click on the “Apply” button (top right of your screen) and follow the prompts to complete the online application.

Step 3: Wait For A Decision

While urgent loans no credit check may not be possible, when borrowers use a loan-matching service, they may still get a loan with low credit and can certainly expect a quick decision. Once urgent loans are applied for, it takes around 2 minutes to receive an outcome. If a lender or broker can assist, you can indicate whether or not you wish to go ahead. If you want to proceed, you will be transferred to the lender or broker to finalize the loan arrangement.

Step 4: Get Your Urgent Loan Paid Into Your Account

The lender/broker will provide you with a loan contract to sign. Take the time to read through the agreement and understand all the terms and conditions. Once you’ve signed the loan agreement and returned it to the lender, the lender will pay the loan out. If you’re using one of the editor’s top picks above, you can expect the payout to be on the same day that your loan is approved.

Features & Factors To Consider When Applying For Urgent Loans

Whether you’re on a mission for urgent cash loans for unemployed individuals or urgent loans for bad credit borrowers, there are several features and factors to consider:

Urgent Loans Interest Rates

Urgent loans and no credit check cannot be guaranteed, but what can be guaranteed is set interest rates so that you know what to expect. When using any of the aforementioned loan-matching services, you will find that interest is usually capped at a max of 35.99%. It’s a good idea to shop around to ensure you’re getting the best possible interest rate for you.

Urgent Loans Repayment Terms

Consumers shopping for urgent loans will find that there are several lenders and brokers offering same-day loans. Keep in mind that the convenience of same-day loans comes at a cost, so don’t overlook the fees and interest involved. That said, the repayment terms generally range from 2 to 24 months. Lenders and brokers will take the time to verify the information and chat directly with you to work out repayment terms that don’t put your current budget under stress.

Access To Reputable Urgent Loans Provides

Of course, you don’t want to acquire urgent loans for bad credit from the wrong people. The safest way to borrow money is through a reputable and ethical lender. Any of the five loan matching services in the editor’s pick above provide borrowers with access to some of the most reputable and transparent lenders in the US. You can rely on these lenders to be straightforward with their offers, transparent in their fees, and fair in how they handle you both before and during your loan contract.

Payout Of Urgent Loans

If you’re shopping around for urgent loans, you undoubtedly don’t have time to waste. Emergencies crop up, unexpected expenses don’t like to be kept waiting, and bills have a way of nagging and creating mounting anxiety. Urgent loans need to be paid out quickly, and the loan-matching services on our editor’s pick typically pay out loans on the same day they are approved. Many borrowers report getting paid out within 60 minutes, with the rest reporting 24-hour payouts. When considering which lender or broker is right for you, look into how long they take to pay out their loans first before you commit.

Hidden Fees

Loans come with fees, and it’s safe to say that loans provided by the local bank are quite different from loans provided by online lenders and brokers. It’s important to investigate the possible fees involved before your sign a loan agreement. The most obvious costs of urgent loans are the loan amount and the interest attached. But there could be some unexpected costs that you need to be aware of. For instance, some brokers and lenders charge an establishment or service fee too. And if you try to pay off your loan too early, it may include an early settlement penalty. In addition to that, you may also face penalties if you pay late or miss payments.

Conclusion

If you’re hunting for urgent loans with no credit check, your best bet at finding a viable alternative is at Viva Payday Loans or any of the other loan-matching services already featured in this overview. With the right loan finder on your side, you can connect with lenders and brokers that take your request seriously and do what they can to help you overcome whatever financial burden your find yourself in.

FAQ’s

How To Get Emergency Loans Or Urgent Loans With No Job?

While you may achieve a loan without a traditional job, you still need to earn a monthly income to qualify. This doesn’t have to be traditional employment but can be some other form of income such as rental property income, government benefits, alimony, royalties, freelance income, and so on. You must be able to provide that you can afford to repay any urgent loans you apply for, and you can use your bank statements or tax returns for that.

How Quick Can I Get Urgent Loans?

Emergencies and unexpected expenses wait for no American to be ready for them. They have an uncanny habit of arriving at the most inopportune times. If you’re in a hurry to get the cash you need, you will be happy to hear that urgent loans are typically paid out on the same day they are applied for. To ensure there are no delays, it is a good idea to apply as early in the day as possible and to have all the supporting documents readily available so you can forward them as requested.

How Can I Get Urgent Loans With Low Income?

You might be wondering what you can do if you don’t earn a very high income but you can afford to repay a loan and desperately need the cash flow. Applying with the right lender is the first step you should take. Loan matching services such as Viva Payday Loans and Low Credit Finance assist people with bad credit and with low incomes to get access to financial assistance. Of course, the amount you earn each month will determine how much you qualify for, so when you apply for a loan, don’t aim too high or your loan might be rejected.

Where Is The Best Place To Get Instant Urgent Loans In the USA?

Most borrowers assume that they need to find urgent same-day loans with no credit check in order to get the cash they need as quickly as possible. The reality is that you don’t need to seek out these loans. After all, US regulation requires lenders to carry out credit checks, but it’s not the credit check that holds up the loan approval process. In most instances, borrowers don’t provide all the required information or don’t have their supporting documents on hand. You may just surprise yourself by applying for urgent loans online and getting the payout on the same day that your loan is received and approved. Loan-matching sites such as Viva Payday Loans, Low Credit Finance, Credit Clock, Big Buck Loans, and Money Lender Squad are your best bet!

Disclaimer: The loan websites reviewed are loan-matching services, not direct lenders, therefore, do not have direct involvement in the acceptance of your loan request. Requesting a loan with the websites does not guarantee any acceptance of a loan. This article does not provide financial advice. Please seek help from a financial advisor if you need financial assistance. Loans available to U.S residents only.