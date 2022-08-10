On August 9, 2022, at 5:52 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located a male victim, age 53 of Great Mills, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were attempted, and the victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives and Crime Lab personnel from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at (301) 475-4200 extension 78072 or by email at Warren.Forinash@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.