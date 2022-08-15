There’s nothing worse than being strapped for cash and faced with an urgent bill, unexpected last-minute expense, or that holiday or item you have to have! This is where emergency loans shine! Quick and easy online applications for urgent loans through loan-finder sites make it possible for everyday Americans to get their hands on the cash they need without stressing about the process, dealing with piles of paperwork, or waiting around for a decision. While our chosen loan-finders don’t offer emergency loans no credit check due to regulatory compliance, there are plenty of same-day and urgent loans from which to choose. Check out our editor’s pick of the top 5 loan-finders for emergency loans and urgent loans across the US.

Editor’s Pick Of Best Urgent Loans – Quick Overview

Best Urgent Loans Matching Services of 2022 – Reviews

1. Green Dollar Loans : Best Overall for Emergency Loans Online

Green Dollar Loans is our top pick when it comes to loan-finders that simply have it all and more to offer when it comes to presenting emergency loans online that are quick and easy to apply for. Applying for and acquiring same day emergency loans becomes a simplified process using the Green Dollar Loans platform.

What’s great about Green Dollar Loans is that they’re all-inclusive! This means that anyone can apply for same day emergency loans via the platform, and if they’re eligible for a loan, they will be matched with a lender.

In addition, urgent cash loans for unemployed individuals are available via Green Dollar Loans. This doesn’t mean you can get a loan without an income, but you can get emergency same day loans if you don’t have a regular job with a boss and a payslip. If you earn the required $1000 per month through alternative income streams, you merely have to prove it – which can be done with your bank statements, tax returns, and income statements, making it fairly simple to get urgent cash loans for unemployed individuals online.

Due to regulatory compliance, urgent same day loans and no credit check loans aren’t available at Green Dollar Loans. That said, there are plenty of urgent loans for bad credit providers and regular urgent cash loans that don’t focus on credit scores for approval. These loans range from $100 to $5000, with 3 to 24 months to pay and APRs of between 5.99% and 35.99%.

Eligibility Criteria For Urgent Loans

18 years+ to apply

Min $1000 per month earnings

US physical address

Active bank account with direct deposit

Pros

Loans up to $5000

Simple application process

Feedback on applications within two minutes

Cons

Interest can reach 35.99%

2. Low Credit Finance : Best for Urgent Loans Bad Credit

Low Credit Finance is a close second to Green Dollar Loans when connecting borrowers with emergency same day loans providers. This particular loan-finder platform has a reputation for helping individuals with less-than-perfect credit scores access urgent loans for bad credit. What’s more, the emergency loans for bad credit available via Low Credit Finance aren’t limited. You can’t apply for urgent loans no credit check via Low Credit Finance due to regulatory compliance, but you can get urgent bad credit loans that range from $100 to $5000 with 3 to 24 months to pay.

APRs on Low Credit Finance’s urgent bad credit loans are pretty standard, ranging from 5.99% to 35.99%. Another great thing about Low Credit Finance is that they offer borrowers the option to repay the loan on terms that suit them. They also welcome all FICO scores and offer same-day loan decisions, with most payments made within 60 minutes of approval.

Eligibility Criteria For Urgent Loans

Minimum age of 18

Earn at least $1000 per month

Reside at a US address

Have access to a US bank account that supports direct deposit

Pros

All FICO scores welcome

Flexible loan amounts and terms

60-minute payout

Cons

High interest rate

3. Viva Payday Loans : Best for Quick Turnaround on Emergency Loans

Third, on our list is none other than Viva Payday Loans. This particular loan-finder has been growing in popularity for connecting borrowers with providers of emergency loans quickly and for free! If you need loans urgent and don’t have time to wait around for a lengthy application and payout process, Viva Payday Loans is your best bet. The platform offers sliders on the home page for borrowers to quickly select how much they need and how long they get to pay it back. The loans on offer range from $100 to $5000 with 3 to 24 months to pay. The APR borrowers are offered will depend on their current credit score, earnings, and the requested amount and term.

To activate the loan, the borrower must fill out a quick and easy application. This takes just a few minutes, and once you hit the “submit” button, there’s only a 2-minute waiting period for feedback. If a lender can assist, you can finalize the deal directly with them and expect the cash to be paid out pronto! In fact, Viva Payday Loans works with lenders who pay out approved emergency loans within 60 minutes.

Eligibility Criteria For Urgent Loans

To apply, applicants must be at least 18 years old

Applicants must have an active bank account with direct deposit

Only legal US citizens and residents can apply

Applicants must earn $250 per week, or $1000 per month

Pros of Loans Urgent

Flexible loan amounts of $100 to $5000

An online application process that takes just a few minutes

Payouts within one hour

Cons of Loans Urgent

High interest rates

4. Big Buck Loans : Best for Easy Urgent Loans Application

When it comes to simple application processes for emergency loans with no job and urgent loans for bad credit near me, Big Buck Loans truly shines. There’s no denying that Big Buck Loans offers a simplistic emergency loans application process. Borrowers can hop onto the website, select the loan amount and term and submit their details for review. The system is automated, and reviewing applications for emergency loans with no job takes just a few minutes.

One of the biggest perks of applying for urgent loans via Big Buck Loans is their speed. And not just with applications but with actual payouts. Many borrowers using the service have mentioned getting their cash within 15 minutes of their loan being approved!

Loans available via Big Buck Loans range from $100 to $5000, with interest set by the lender ranging from 5.99% to 35.99%. All FICO scores are welcome to apply, and while there are no urgent same day loans no credit check available due to regulatory compliance, urgent loans bad credit are readily available.

Eligibility Criteria For Urgent Loans

Minimum age of applicants set at 18 years

$1k minimum monthly earnings (for 3 consecutive months)

Reside at a USA address

Your own active bank account with direct deposit

Pros

2-minute approval process

15-minute payout process

Low credit borrowers welcome

Cons

High interest and fees

5. Heart Paydays : Best for Flexible Emergency Loans Amounts and Terms

Last but not least on our list is Heart Paydays. Heart Paydays offers truly flexible emergency loans. Borrowers can apply for urgent loans and even pandemic emergency loans for bad credit via the Heart Paydays website. The process is as easy as using the sliders and drop-down menus on the site to select the loan and term, followed by a few minutes to fill out the application form. Loans range from $100 to $5000 with up to 24 months to pay.

One of the biggest perks of using Heart Paydays as your chosen loan-finder will undoubtedly be the speedy turnaround on applications. According to the website, payouts can happen within 15 minutes of loan approval. And while APRs can go as high as 35.99%, they start at 5.99%, which is fairly reasonable. Unfortunately, you can’t get emergency loans no credit check at Heart Paydays due to regulatory compliance. Still, you can get emergency loans bad credit, readily available to borrowers with all FICO scores.

Eligibility Criteria For Urgent Loans

Minimum age to apply is 18 years

Applicants must earn at least $1000 per month

Proof of US address is required

Access to an active bank account with direct deposit

Pros

Flexible loan amounts and terms

Quick and easy online application

Payments made in just 15 minutes after approval

Cons

Expensive form of borrowing

What Are Urgent Loans & How Do They Work?

Emergency loans are lump sums of money that are paid out to borrowers in a hurry. Borrowers can process a quick application form with simple requirements. The interest of between 5.99% and 35.99% is added to the principal loan amount and then set monthly installments must be paid until the entire loan amount is settled. Borrowers can get urgent loans by visiting a loan-finder site such as Green Dollar Loans, selecting the loan amount and term, completing the application, and waiting to be matched with a lender. Approved urgent loans are usually paid out within an hour of approval.

How to Apply For Emergency Loans Online in Four Simple Steps

Follow these quick and easy steps to apply for urgent loans online in the US:

Step 1: Choose Your Urgent Loans Amount

Selecting how much you need is an important part of the loans process, and if you overshoot the loan amount (excitement for cash flow can cause this), you may find your loan application rejected. Do some budgeting before selecting the loan amount and term to ensure you’re requesting a loan you can realistically afford.

Step 2: Complete The Urgent Loans Application Form

While on the Green Dollar Loans website, look to the top right-hand side of the screen, and you will see a green “Get Started” button. Click on it and simply follow the prompts to fill out the digital application form.

Step 3: Wait For A Decision

Completing the online application form will take a few moments and once you submit it, you will only wait two minutes to get feedback. You will be advised either way if there’s a lender that may be able to assist you with emergency loans. If a lender has a loan package that may suit your needs, you will be transferred directly to them to finalize the loan product.

Step 4: Get Your Urgent Loan Paid Into Your Account

Once the lender has nailed down the particulars of your loan (amount, term, APR, and any special conditions), they will forward you a loan contract which needs to be read-through and signed. And once they receive the signed urgent loans contract, the cash will be sent directly to your bank account, and you can spend it as you wish.

Urgent Loans – Features & Factors

While each lender is different, when using Green Dollar Loans as your loan-finder for same day emergency loans, you can expect the loans on offer to share the following features and factors:

Urgent Loans Interest Rates

Interest rates on emergency same day loans range from 5.99% to 35.99%. And if you end up with a lender that prioritizes competitiveness, you may even find that they are willing to negotiate slightly on interest.

Urgent Loans Repayment Terms

Emergency loans online through a loan-finder come with pretty good loan terms, most often ranging from 3 to 24 months. With loan amounts ranging from $100 to $5000, this means that there’s sufficient time to repay your loan, regardless of how much you intend to borrow.

Payout Process Of Urgent Loans

Traditional bank loans certainly have a more involved payout process than the emergency cash loans available at Green Dollar Loans. Green Dollar Loans’ panel of lenders has a reputation for paying out loans on the same day they’re approved. Whether you’re looking for tax refund cash advance emergency loans 2022, or simply want emergency loans for bad credit, you can expect an approved loan request to be paid out quickly.

Hidden Fees

All emergency loans come with terms and conditions, and the fees are part of that. While finding a lender through a loan-finder provides you with the peace of mind that the lender is reputable and ethical, you still need to enquire about the hidden fees. For instance, some lenders charge an establishment fee and might even penalize you for early settlement of your loan. Penalties can also apply for late and missed payments.

Conclusion

Green Dollar Loans provides a valuable service to borrowers looking for emergency loans. Urgent loans provided by the company aren’t run-of-the-mill offerings. Instead, Green Dollar Loans offer urgent loans for bad credit and even provide the type of urgent cash loans that can be paid out on the same. Despite the high interest and fees that can negatively impact borrowers, the portal offers convenience, reliability, and a noteworthy loan turnaround. Of course, Low Credit Finance, Viva Payday Loans, Big Buck Loans, and Heart Paydays also have an incredible free-of-charge loan-finder service that will be of high value to any seeker of personal emergency loans online.

FAQ’s

What do Tax Refund Cash Advance Emergency Loans 2022 Offer?

Some lenders allow borrowers to use their upcoming tax refund as collateral or proof of funds to repay urgent loans. This type of loan usually ranges from $200 to $4000 and is only granted if you are expecting an IRS refund. When you apply for tax refund cash advance emergency loans 2022, the lender will deduct the loan amount when your tax refund is paid into your bank account. Some lenders provide this type of loan on a prepaid card.

Are There Urgent Bad Credit Loans Available Online?

Yes, you can find urgent bad credit loans online via the five loan-finder sites mentioned in this review. Our top pick for emergency loans for bad credit is Green Dollar Loans, but Heart Paydays, Big Buck Loans, Viva Payday Loans, and Low Credit Finance also offer fantastic access to urgent cash for unemployed individuals and emergency loans bad credit.

Where Can I Get Urgent Same Day Loans No Credit Check?

If you’re hunting the market for urgent same day loans no credit, you won’t find legitimate offers available online. This is because US regulations requires lenders to carry out credit checks on applicants. While there’s no such thing as genuine urgent same day loans no credit check, you can certainly get emergency loans bad credit at any of the loan-finders in our editor’s top pick.

How Quickly Do Emergency Loans Online Pay Out?

Emergency loans acquired through a loan-finder site are typically processed in minutes, approved in just two minutes and paid out within an hour. As far as speedy emergency loans go, they’re seemingly top-notch.

Are There Pandemic Emergency Loans for Bad Credit?

Yes, many lenders offer loans to individuals who have found themselves cash-strapped or no longer traditionally employed as a result of the pandemic. These loans are small loans and can also be made urgently available. Pandemic emergency loans can be easily acquired through a loan-finder site such as Green Dollar Loans.

What Is Required to Apply for Urgent Loans for Bad Credit Near Me?

You must be 18 years old, a legal citizen or resident of USA, and earn at least $1000 per month. You will also need to provide supporting documentation such as your proof of address, copy of your ID, and your last three pay slips and bank statements.