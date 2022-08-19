Installment loans can mean the difference between paying all the bills or letting some fall into arrears. If you’re looking for a way to get extra cash fast, installment loans are quick and easy to apply for and can be used for absolutely anything. But not many people know where to apply for installment loans or how to apply for one. In this overview, we review 5 of the top loan finder services available in the US that are able to connect you with lenders offering installment loans. We cover what installment loans online are, how they work, where to find them, and how to apply for them.

Best Installment Loans 2022 – Quick Overview

Best Installment Loans For Bad Credit Guaranteed Approval of 2022

1. Big Buck Loans : Overall Best for Installment Loans

Although there may be no place to find guaranteed installment loans for bad credit as further checks must be done by the lender before approval can be guaranteed, Big Buck Loans can help you find great alternatives. Big Buck Loans is a loan finder service that has been helping Americans find exceptional alternatives to the much sought-after and impossible guaranteed installment loans for bad credit for quite some time. Anyone is welcome to apply via Big Buck Loans, no matter what their credit score looks like, which means there’s a loan opportunity for anyone.

Once you’ve accepted that no credit check installment loans simply aren’t possible, you will find that applying for an alternative loan via Big Buck Loans is quick and convenient, taking no more than just a few minutes. First, you will need to complete the online application form with your details, such as your full name, date of birth, monthly income, address, etc., to complete the application form. When the form is complete, you can submit it, and within 2 minutes, you will receive a decision.

While applicants cannot apply for no credit check installment loans due to regulatory compliance with US lending laws, you can apply for great alternative loans ranging from $100 to $5000, with a repayment period of 3 to 24 months via the Big Buck Loans portal. The sheer selection of options makes it possible for borrowers to select their requirement loan amount and term and then wait to hear back from the lender what their proposed interest rate is, which ranges from 5.99% and 35.99%. As far as excellent alternatives to online installment loans no credit check go, Big Buck Loans really impressed us.

Eligibility Requirements for Installment Loans

Be 18 years old+

Be a citizen or permanent resident of the US.

An active bank account that can accept direct deposits

Earn $1000 or more each month for at least three months

Have a healthy debt-to-income ratio

Pros of Fast Installment Loans

Loan payout within 24 hours of approval

Up to $5000 can be borrowed per loan

Up to 24 months to repay your loan

Cons of Fast Installment Loans

Credit checks may apply.

2. Green Dollar Loans : Best for Bad Credit Installment Loans

If you’re on the hunt for online installment loans no credit check; it’s a sad reality that they don’t exist. Keep in mind that US lenders are bound by US lending laws, which means that lenders must carry out credit checks on borrowers, regardless of how big or small their requested loan is. Green Dollar Loans works closely with lenders who consider more than just an applicant’s credit record when determining their eligibility.

When applying via Green Dollar Loans, individuals can apply for alternatives to installment loans online no credit check that range from $100 to $5000 and offer a repayment period of 3 to 24 months. Individuals applying through Green Dollar Loans can rest assured, knowing that the interest rates lender can charge don’t breach 35.99% (minimum of 5.99%).

Eligibility Requirements for Bad Credit Installment Loans

Applicants need to be 18 years or older

Permanent resident or citizen of the USA

A valid form of ID

Minimum monthly income of $1000

An active bank account that supports direct deposit

Supporting documents such as a copy of your ID, proof of address, pay slips (your latest 3), bank statements (latest three months), etc.

Pros of Bad Credit Installment Loans

Loan payout within an hour of approval

Apply for up to $5000 can be borrowed per loan

Flexible repayment period of 2 to 24 months

Cons Bad Credit Installment Loans

Interest rates can be high as 35.99% per loan.

3. Heart Paydays : Best for Quick Installment Loans Online

Heart Paydays know that individuals looking for online installment loans for bad credit are looking for an emergency cash injection. Applicants applying via Heart Paydays can apply for online installment loans for bad credit of up to $5000 and choose their own repayment period of 3 to 24 months. Applicants won’t need to worry about being charged an arm and leg in interest on their installment loans bad credit, as lenders on the Heart Paydays panel will only charge between 5.99% and 35.99%. And perhaps the best feature of all when it comes to installment loans bad credit applied for via Heart Paydays is that they typically payout within 60 minutes of successful application.

Eligibility Requirements of Quick Installment Loans Online

Applications need to be 18 years or older

Permanent resident or citizen of the USA

A Valid form ID

Monthly income of $1000+

An active bank account that supports direct deposit

Pros of Quick Installment Loans Online

Loan terms and conditions are easy to understand

You can borrow between $100 and $5000 per loan

A quick loan payout period (within one business day)

Cons of Quick Installment Loans Online

High but not ridiculously expensive interest rates (maximum of 35.99%)

4. Low Credit Finance : Viable Alternatives to Installment Loans No Credit Check

If you’ve been searching for installment loans no credit check, there’s simply no such thing. Lenders are required by law to perform credit checks on borrowers, so your next best bet is to seek out the best possible alternatives via Low Credit Finance . Unfortunately, installment loans no credit check are impossible to come by, just like online installment loans instant approval aren’t possible as an application will take at least a few minutes to be processed by the automated system. That said, loans that are extremely easy and quick to be approved and paid out are readily available for bad credit borrowers via the Low Credit Finance website.

Applicants can apply for online installment loans instant approval (which takes around two minutes to approve) between $100 and $5000 with a repayment period of 2 to 24 months via Low Credit Finance. Applicants can’t decide how much interest they’ll be charged, though, that’s up to the lender, who will charge between 5.99% and 35.99% on installment loans for bad credit.

Eligibility Requirements for Installment Loans No Credit Check

Applications need to be 18 years or older

Permanent resident or citizen of the USA

Valid ID

Minimum monthly income of $1000

An active bank account that supports direct deposit

Pros of Installment Loans No Credit Check

You will receive your money within 24 hours of approval

The application can be done entirely online in 15 minutes or less

You only need to complete one application form to apply to multiple lenders

Cons of Installment Loans No Credit Check

You may be charged up to 35.99% interest.

5. Viva Payday Loans : Best for Same Day Installment Loans Online

If you need installment loans for bad credit in a hurry, Viva Payday Loans is the loan finder service to approach. Viva Payday Loans has a simple, quick application process that can be completed in 10 minutes or less. Applicants can choose to borrow between $100 and $5000 when applying for almost instant funding installment loans through Viva Payday Loans. They’ll also be able to select their repayment period of 3 to 24 months, whatever best suits their needs. Lenders on the Viva Payday Loans panel charge between 5.99% and 35.99% interest and while instant funding installment loans aren’t possible, they do typically pay out approved loans within 60 minutes.

Eligibility Requirements for Same Day Installment Loans Online

You should be at least 18 years old

Have legal US citizenship or residency

An active mobile phone and number

A monthly income of $1000 or more

A valid form of ID

Pros of Same Day Installment Loans Online

You can repay the loan in small installments

Individuals with low credit scores are welcome

Application feedback within 2 minutes

Cons of Same Day Installment Loans Online

An approved application does not mean loan approval.

What Are Installment Loans & How Do They Work?

Online installment loans are a type of personal loan that can be used for absolutely anything you may need. They are provided as a lump sum to successful applicants who must then repay the total amount plus interest over a certain period. Online installment loans are quite easy and quick to apply for and are fully customizable to the applicant’s needs, making them more convenient than traditional bank loans.

Individuals can apply for installment loans online using a loan-finder service such as Big Buck Loans. When applying for online installment loans bad credit via a loan finder service such as Big Bucks Loans, applicants can borrow between $100 and $5000 and choose a repayment period of 3 to 24 months. Lenders on the Big Buck Loans panel charge between 5.99% and 35.99% on installment loans near me. Although this is higher than average, it is quite reasonable when compared to other lenders who provide installment loans near me and try to charge triple-digit interest rates.

How to Apply for Installment Loans in Quick Steps

Installment loans online are quick, easy, and hassle-free to apply for. Here are the four steps you’ll to follow when applying for installment loans online:

Step 1: Choose How Much You Need and for How Long

To start your application will need to select how much you need and for how long. For example, you can apply for $100 to $5000 and choose a repayment period between 3 and 24 months.

Step 2: Complete the Application Form Online

Next, you will need to fill out the application form. You will need to fill in your details, such as your full name, monthly income, address, date of birth, and contact details. When you are done, you can click submit.

Step 3: Wait for a Decision.

Once you have submitted your application, you will need to wait approximately 2 minutes for a decision. Then, if you have been approved, you can move on to the final step.

Step 4: Finalize Your Loan

You will be prompted to complete your application on the lender’s website, where you may be asked to provide further information. If everything is in order, you will be sent a contract to read, sign and send back. Once the lender has received the signed contract, you will receive your money within 24 hours.

Installment Loans Features & Factors to Consider

There are many different factors you need to consider before applying for personal installment loans. Here are the most important factors you need to consider:

How Much You Need to Borrow

Before you apply for personal installment loans, you need to think about what you are using it for and how much you genuinely need. What you’ll be using your personal installment loans for will determine exactly how much you need to borrow. It is highly recommended to do a bit of budgeting before applying to determine how much you can comfortably afford to pay on a loan installment each month.

What You Can Afford to Repay per Installment

Although you can choose your own repayment period when applying for personal installment loans, you need to also consider how much you can afford to pay per installment. After all, you don’t want to be paying off your personal installment loans forever and, of course, you don’t want to over indebt yourself.

How Much Interest You’ll be Charged

Loan finder services host lenders who charge 5.99% and 35.99% interest on personal installment loans. However, lenders are quite competitive with each other, so look for the one offering you the lowest interest rate.

How Did We Choose the Best Installment Loans Providers?

These are the factors we took into consideration when determining who the best providers of personal installment loans are:

How long is given to repay the loan comfortably – we kept our eye open for terms of 3 to 24 months.

How much you can apply for – we looked for lenders providing loans up to $5000.

How must interest you will be charged – we looked for lenders offering interest of no more than 35.99%.

How quickly the loan amount will be disbursed – we looked for a maximum disbursement time of 24 hours.

How fast you will receive a decision on your loan application – we looked for lenders with turnaround times that take mere minutes.

Conclusion

Big Buck Loans is an excellent loan finder service that can find anyone personal installment loans that suit their needs. The application process is simple and quick to complete, taking applicants no longer than 5 minutes from start to end. Applicants can borrow $100 to $5000 and choose a repayment period of 2 to 24 months. After application approval, applicants will typically be paid out within 24 hours.

FAQ’s

Where Can I Find Direct Lender Online Installment Loans Instant Approval?

There are many different places you can find direct lender online installment loans instant approval. The easiest way to apply for direct lender online installment loans instant approval, however, is through a loan finder service such as Big Buck Loams, where you can apply for direct lender online installment loans instant approval of between $100 and $5000 and choose a repayment period of 2 to 24 months, depending on what you need and want.

Who Can Apply for Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit Lenders Only?

There aren’t many requirements you will need to meet in order to apply for guaranteed installment loans for bad credit lenders only. You will need to: be a legal US citizen or permanent resident, be at least 18 years old, have a valid US residential address, earn a minimum of $1000 a month, have earned a steady income for at least 3 months, and a US bank account that can accept direct deposits and a US social security number. You will also need all your supporting documents, such as a copy of your ID, proof of address, pay slips (your latest 3), and your bank statements (latest three months).

When Will I Receive My Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit no Credit Check Alternative?

When you apply for guaranteed installment loans for bad credit no credit check alternatives, you will need to complete a quick and easy application form. After you have completed the form, you will need to submit it and wait for an answer. If you have been approved, you will be prompted to finalize your application on the lender’s website. The lender will ask you for your supporting documents (a copy of your ID, proof of address, pay slips (your latest 3), and your bank statements (latest three months). Once the lender is happy, you will be sent a contract which you will need to sign and send back. Once the lender has received the signed contract, you will be paid out via direct deposit in 24 hours or by the next business day. Some applicants may receive their money within 60 minutes of their application being successful.

Disclaimer: The loan websites reviewed are loan-matching services, not direct lenders, therefore, do not have direct involvement in the acceptance of your loan request. Requesting a loan with the websites does not guarantee any acceptance of a loan. This article does not provide financial advice. Please seek help from a financial advisor if you need financial assistance. Loans available to U.S residents only.