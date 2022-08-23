Have you ever wondered if you could get meaningful insights related to the future? Are you searching for a service that could help you make well-informed decisions by helping you understand the deeper meaning of life? If your answer is yes, this could be a great read. Here we have a great service that could help you know what the future has in store for you. The best online fortune teller sites provide several benefits that can help you know about the future and help you make decisions accordingly.

These fortune-telling services allow you to understand different perspectives of life by providing you with detailed guidance. It enables you to clear out your queries associated with major life decisions to ensure that your decisions will be fruitful in the long term. You could inquire about absolutely anything and be assured your decision related to it will be worthwhile. Sounds interesting! Want to know more about fortune telling?

Read this article on the best online fortune teller sites, and we can assure you that you will be able to find a suitable brand according to your preference in no time.

At A Glance: Best Online Fortune Teller Websites of 2022

Purple Garden – Best Online Fortune Teller Site Overall Kasamba – Popular Fortune Teller Site For Specialised Readings MysticSense – Trusted Fortune Telling For Wide Range Of Psychics Keen Psychic – Best Online Fortune Teller Site For Beginners PsychicOz – Most Reliable Fortune Teller Site For Meaningful Readings

#1. Purple Garden – Best Online Fortune Teller Site Overall

Purple Garden is a reading platform started by Bitwine Psychics and Purple Ocean. It is our best pick for an online fortune teller site overall. Each fortune teller on this platform has a detailed profile indicating their experience and other relevant information. P urple Garden has the most reliable experts in the industry, as indicated by many customer reviews.

Moreover, you can get a wide variety of fortune telling and reading services on this platform, together with multiple payment methods. The per-minute pricing charged is variable and depends upon your chosen expert and communication method. You can expect a per-minute pricing ranging from $0.99 to $14.99.

Furthermore, the easy-to-access website and 24\7 customer support play an important role in enhancing the overall user experience with this brand. You get free initial minutes to determine which practitioner will be the right fit for you. You can consult the verified fortune tellers through phone, chat, or even video calls. However, some experts on this platform are not available online.

Features

Detailed fortune teller profiles

Most reliable psychics in the industry

A wide variety of fortune-telling services offered

Multiple payment methods

Per-minute pricing is variable

Pros

Easy to access the website

24/7 customer support

Free initial minutes

Verified fortune tellers

Services can be obtained through phone, chat, and video calls

Cons

Some readers are not available online

Why do We Recommend This?

Purple Garden has been in business for several years and is our top pick for people who need a platform well-rounded in every aspect. They provide complete guidance to the consumers and ask for feedback to help make improvements. You get 24/7 customer service which helps in clearing out your queries. The user-friendly interface and the variety of experts are the most appreciated aspects of this brand.

#2. Kasamba – Popular Online Fortune Teller Site For Specialised Readings

Kasamba is our top pick for people looking for an online fortune teller site with specialized readings. They have one of the best fortune tellers in the US and have an industry experience of over 20 years. Each new customer gets three minutes to determine which fortune teller will be a suitable choice. They provide specialized fortune telling services, especially for life guidance. You can view detailed profiles for each psychic to find the right fit according to your needs.

Moreover, you get access to a wide variety of fortune-telling services to help you make major life decisions. You get a 50% discount on your first reading together with a user–friendly interface. The customer reviews of this brand are excellent, which is a major indicator of the service they provide their customers. If you are not satisfied with the readings provided, you can request a refund. The interactive mobile app plays an important part in enhancing the overall user experience of this brand.

Furthermore, you can access the fortune telling services this brand offers through the phone, chat, or even email. With a large number of verified customer reviews, it is easier to find an expert who matches your energy level. These services are offered in a huge range of pricing to help a large consumer segment in getting their desired services. However, these services are unavailable through video calls which might disappoint many consumers.

Features

One of the best fortune tellers in the US

The first three minutes are free

Specialized fortune telling services for life guidance

Detailed profiles available for each psychic

A wide variety of fortune-telling services offered

Pros

50% discount on first reading

User-friendly interface

Exceptional customer reviews

Customers can request refunds

Interactive mobile app

Cons

Services not available through video calls

Why Do We Recommend This?

With a customer base of over 3 million, Kasamba has been a market leader for many years. It is one of the top choices among consumers looking for specialized readings. You get access to a large number of experts with a variety of skill specializations. It ensures top-class customer satisfaction, and for this purpose, it has a dedicated customer support team. This brand could be a great choice for you if you are looking for straightforward readings without any complex jargon.

#3. MysticSense – Trusted Online Fortune Telling For Wide Range Of Psychics

MysticSense is our best pick for people who need an online fortune teller site with a wide range of psychics. It offers different types of fortune telling services due to the wide variety of psychics available. You can easily find a psychic with a specialization to help consumers with their significant life decisions. You can easily get meaningful insights into what aspects you need to consider and plan according to your guidance.

Moreover, the first five minutes of this platform are completely free for all the new customers enabling them to understand which fortune teller would be the right fit for them. The highly responsive customer support and a dedicated discussion board help consumers in having a pleasant experience with this brand. You can communicate with your chosen experts through a variety of methods and even have the option of personalized sessions. However, the downside is that this brand does not have a mobile app.

Features

Different types of fortune-telling services offered

A huge range of psychics is available

Psychics with different specializations are available

The first five minutes are free

Highly responsive customer support

Pros

Has a discussion board for catering queries

A variety of communication methods are available

Excellent social media presence

Has a spiritual blog with articles related to various subjects

Psychic sessions can be personalized

Cons

No mobile app is available

Why Do We Recommend This?

We recommend this brand to anyone who needs a wide variety of expert options to choose their desired one easily. MysticSense has an excellent social media presence and engages with its followers regularly by providing them helpful tips and top-class customer service. It even has a spiritual blog with articles published on various subjects to guide the consumers. The discussion board to clear out queries and the personalization option for the fortune telling sessions are the most appreciated aspects of this brand.

#4. Keen Psychic – Best Online Fortune Teller Site For Beginners

Keen Psychic is our top pick for beginners looking for an online fortune teller platform. It has an industry experience of over 20 years and is one of the widest networks of online psychics. They provide comprehensive profiles for each fortune teller registered to ensure complete disclosure of information to the consumers. You can easily figure out which expert would be the right fit for you by availing of the three free minutes provided to each new customer.

Moreover, the per-minute pricing of this brand ranges from $1.99 to $9.99 to allow the maximum number of consumers to access their desired fortune telling services. Each new customer gets $9.99 as fortune telling credits which can be used to get your desired services. These fortune-telling services are offered in several languages with various time zone options to help you find the best experts worldwide.

Furthermore, this platform is also suitable for face-to-face readings with a variety of special deals. The easy-to-navigate interface and the detailed guidance provided are the most appreciated aspects of this brand. However, the downside is that this brand’s package prices are higher compared to other options on our list.

Features

20 years of industry experience

Detailed profiles of each psychic are available

One of the widest networks of online psychics

The first three minutes are free for each psychic

Per-minute pricing varies from $1.99 to $9.99

Pros

New customers get $9.99 as fortune-telling credits

Several languages and time zone options are available

Suitable for face-to-face readings

Variety of special deals available

Easy-to-navigate interface

Cons

Packages prices are high as compared to other options on our list

Why Do We Recommend This?

Keen Psychic is our top pick for people trying fortune telling services for the first time. You get access to valuable guides which can help make major life decisions easier for you. One of this brand’s key highlights is the Life Questions service, which helps consumers clear out necessary queries. The user-friendly experience and the ease of selecting your desired expert are the most appreciated aspects of this brand.

#5. PsychicOz – Most Reliable Fortune Teller Site For Meaningful Readings

PsychicOz is our top pick for people searching for an online fortune teller site that could provide them with meaningful readings. There are several instances when a customer might not understand the guidance a psychic reader provides. In such cases, you need a brand that helps you understand the readings provided so that you can make relevant decisions accordingly. This brand has a high rating in the consumer market, which is a major indicator of the service it provides to consumers.

Moreover, the first three minutes are free, allowing users to get a glimpse of the customer service. The payment methods of this brand are feasible, and you do not need to worry about any advance payments. Comparing different experts helps consumers evaluate which one will be the best choice for them. You can get your desired fortune telling service through various communication methods, with the pricing starting as low as $0.99. However, the services offered by this brand are in the English language only.

Features

One of the biggest networks of online psychics

The first three minutes are free

High ratings in the consumer market

Feasible payment methods

Comparisons can be made between different psychics

Pros

User-friendly interface

Variety of communication methods

Exceptional customer service

Quick registration process

Pricing starts as low as $0.99

Cons

Services available only in English

Why Do We Recommend This?

We recommend this brand to anyone who feels that the readings provided to them will be complex and need an explanation for them. The experts registered on this platform ensure that they explain everything in detail so that consumers can plan accordingly. If you are looking for precise answers to your queries, this brand could be a great choice for you. The quick registration process and the accommodating customer support are the most appreciated aspects of this brand.

What Steps Were Taken To Make This List?

Selecting the best online fortune teller sites from the wide variety of options available in the market can be time-consuming as there are multiple factors involved in this process. When making our list of the top brands, we checked out several articles and reviews to have sufficient information about each brand. We tried to test each brand based on the aspects a potential buyer thinks of when finalizing their purchase decision.

Moreover, we prioritized brands based on a few factors explained in this section. These factors are the must-haves of any online fortune teller site to ensure a pleasant consumer experience. While making your purchase decision, you should give utmost importance to these factors, and we can assure you that your chosen brand will not disappoint you. We have tried to simplify the entire process so that even beginners could easily find a suitable brand according to their requirements.

Brand Reputation – When looking for the best online fortune teller sites, you must get these services only from well-reputed brands to ensure their authenticity and reliability. Obtaining these services from brands that have a solid market reputation also ensures that the consumers will be provided with exceptional customer support when needed.

Experienced Fortune Tellers – We looked for brands that offered a huge range of experienced readers so that the maximum number of consumers could easily get their desired fortune tellers. It also ensures that the success rate of your chosen fortune teller will be higher and translate to a greater number of benefits for you.

Elaborate Readings – When looking for the top online fortune teller brands in the market, we gave utmost importance to the ones that offered detailed readings for a greater understanding of the consumers. Elaborated readings allow consumers to plan and make well-informed choices that will be fruitful for them in the future.

Variety of Communication Methods – We prioritized brands that offered a wide variety of communication methods to help fortune tellers interact with the consumers. It also allows consumers to consult their chosen fortune tellers and understand their information comfortably.

After considering the factors mentioned earlier, we prepared a list of the 5 best online fortune teller sites one could try in 2022. In an upcoming section, we have explained all the factors that led to our selection process and their importance. These factors are integral to the purchase decision of every potential buyer and therefore need to be evaluated for any brand before you finalize your buying decision. Here we have a first look at the best online fortune teller brands with their unique attributes.

What Factors Do You Need To Consider When Looking For The Best Online Fortune Teller Platforms Of 2022?

Choosing the best online fortune teller platform can be complex and time-consuming, considering the countless options available in the market. Several factors need to be considered, such as brand reputation, the experience of fortune tellers, elaborate readings, communication methods, free minutes offered, pricing, satisfaction guarantee, and customer reviews. In this section, we have explained all such factors that might influence the decision of any potential buyer.

Moreover, the potential consumers of fortune-telling services need to have complete information about the selection process involved to make well-informed decisions. We have tried to simplify the decision-making process for you to find a suitable brand according to your requirements. Just follow the factors mentioned below step by step, and we can assure you that your purchase decision will be worthwhile.

Brand Reputation

The first aspect you need to consider when looking for the best online fortune teller sites is the market reputation of your shortlisted brands. You need to get these services only from well-reputed brands in the market to ensure their reliability and authenticity. Brands with an excellent reputation in the market value the opinion of their customers, ensuring that the consumers will receive the required customer support, which will help them to make well-informed choices.

When looking for the top brands in the market, we considered the ones with a good market reputation for ensuring quality customer service. The brands on our list are the pioneers of the fortune telling industry and have been in business for many years. You can easily choose a brand from our list with peace of mind that your decision will be worthwhile.

Experienced Online Fortune Tellers

You should check the experience of the online fortune tellers when looking for the top brands in the market. A fortune teller’s experience plays an important role in determining the authenticity of the readings provided to you.

It also ensures you will get detailed and reliable solutions to your problems. When looking for brands for our list, we prioritized brands based on the experience of their fortune tellers for the ease of consumers.

Elaborate Readings

You might want to consider the detail and variety of fortune-telling services provided to you. It would be best if you tried to get elaborate readings so that you can make well-informed decisions easily. When looking for the top brands in the market, we prioritized the ones that offered elaborated readings so that consumers could get proper answers to what the future has in store for them. By choosing a brand from our list, we can assure you that you will be able to get long-lasting benefits.

Communication Methods

When looking for the best online fortune teller brands, you should consider the communication methods through which you could obtain fortune telling services. Several communication methods are offered through these services, such as email, phone, video calls, or even face-to-face communication.

When looking for the top brands for our list, we prioritized the ones that offer their services through a wide variety of communication methods so that consumers could easily get their desired fortune-telling services.

Variety of Skill Specialisation

You should consider the variety of skill specialization when looking for a relevant online fortune teller brand. Different fortune-telling websites offer various types of services. Many practitioners specialize in different areas such as Feng Shui and Vedic astrology to cater to the demands of a growing consumer market.

Moreover, choosing from a wide range of practitioners with different skill specializations increases the choices for consumers. It also ensures that you will be able to find an expert according to your requirements. The brands on our list have the best online telling experts from all around the world.

Free Minutes

You might want to consider the free minutes offered by the top online fortune teller brands on the market. The free minutes allow you to get a slight experience of the quality of the services provided to you so that you can make a purchase decision accordingly.

Moreover, if you want to keep reading, you can choose a practitioner of your choice at your scheduled time after the free minutes’ end. The brands on our list offer free minutes ranging from 3 to 5 minutes for the convenience of their consumers.

Pricing

You should consider the pricing of the top online fortune teller sites beforehand. The best brands in the market offer their fortune-telling service in a huge range of pricing to allow a large consumer segment to get their desired readings. You need to check the pricing structure of your shortlisted brands beforehand to avoid any inconvenience later.

The brands on our list ensure greater value to the consumers as compared to the price charged for these services. We can assure you that choosing a brand from our list will be a value-for-money decision.

Satisfaction Guarantee

You might want to consider the satisfaction guarantee provided by your shortlisted online fortune teller brands. Several brands in the market offer a satisfaction guarantee to their consumers; otherwise, the customers can request a refund.

Moreover, it is recommended that you should have complete information about the satisfaction guarantee provided by your chosen brand to avoid any inconvenience later. Most of the brands on our list offer a satisfaction guarantee for the greater benefit of their consumers.

Customer Experiences

When looking for the best online fortune teller brands, check the customer reviews of your shortlisted brands. Other people’s experiences play an important role in shaping your perspectives about any brand. The customer reviews provide valuable insights that can help you make good decisions. They also help you evaluate which brand will be the right fit for you.

Moreover, you need to have an unbiased perspective about any brand to make independent decisions. For this purpose, we recommend that you should check out customer reviews published by third-party platforms such as Trustpilot.

The brands on our list have excellent customer reviews, which is a major indicator of the service they provide to their consumers. By choosing a brand from our list, we can assure you that you will have a pleasant experience.

So, here we have a complete list of all the factors a potential buyer of fortune telling services needs to consider when looking for a suitable brand in the market. These factors have been selected as they are integral to the purchase decision of every potential consumer. You just need to evaluate these factors step by step for your shortlisted brands, and we can assure you that you will be able to find the best online fortune teller brand in no time.

Online Vs. Offline Fortune Telling Services

Online fortune-telling services have many advantages as compared to offline ones, which is the primary reason for their popularity in the consumer market. Best psychic reading services are easier to obtain and can be done from the comfort of your home. In today’s busy world, consumers are looking for quick services available while on the go, and online fortune-telling services fulfill these requirements.

Moreover, you can access online fortune telling services through various communication methods saving your traveling time. You can access these services in emergency situations together with 24/7 customer support offered by the top brands in the market. One of the key highlights of online fortune-telling services is that you can compare different psychics and evaluate which one would be the right fit for you.

In contrast, offline services have limited access and availability. You cannot compare different psychics and have to rely on the readings provided by a limited number of fortune tellers. You cannot check your chosen fortune teller’s experience and success rate. Therefore, it might be a good idea to give priority to online fortune telling services over the offline ones available in the market.

FAQs: Top Online Fortune Teller Platforms

What Is Online Fortune Telling?

Online fortune telling is a skill offered by various types of practitioners from all around the world. It is based on different ancient skills and gives people meaningful insights about their future. You could get a reading on any aspect of your life, such as love, relationships, career, or even finance.

What Is The Purpose Of Online Fortune Telling?

For decades, people have trusted psychics and fortune tellers for guidance. When you need to get valuable insights about the future and make important life decisions, you could try to consult a fortune teller and inquire about them related to your queries.

How To Know If An Online Fortune Teller Is Genuine Or Not?

Several methods can be used to check the authenticity of any fortune teller. Firstly, you need to check if your chosen fortune teller or psychic is verified or authorized to practice this skill. You need to determine the success rate of the readings provided by your chosen psychic to ensure the reliability of the readings provided to you.

Moreover, it is recommended that you carefully read your chosen psychic’s complete profile to know about their experience in this field. You should check out customer reviews on various platforms to ensure that you will be able to choose a suitable brand.

What Are The Different Types Of Readings Available In The Market?

Various types of readings are available in the market designed to cater to different purposes. Some practitioners rely on ancient methods and trusted tools, while others claim they have been gifted with psychic abilities.

Some common types of readings include Psychic Reading, Tarot Reading, Astrology, Numerology, Vedic methods, or even formats. You can easily choose your desired service from the top reading platforms available in the market, such as the ones on our list.

Which Communication Method Is The Most Effective One For Online Fortune Telling?

Online fortune-telling services are offered through several communication methods. These include phone, email, video calls, or even face-to-face communication. Determining the most effective method is complex as this might vary individually.

Moreover, each customer’s thought process is different. Someone might find one communication method more effective while another customer might not think the same way.

According to the customer reviews on various platforms, many consumers are more comfortable with phone readings rather than face-to-face communication. Therefore, finding the most effective communication method is entirely up to each customer’s preference.

Is Online Fortune Telling Truthful?

Online fortune telling might be truthful or not at the same time. Your fortune teller needs to know about certain pieces of information before they can provide you with detailed guidance. If they miss out on any specific information related to you, there is a high probability that your online fortune-telling services might not benefit you.

What Should I Do If My Online Fortune Telling Is Incorrect?

There could be several instances when the online fortune telling readings provided to you will be incorrect. This could happen if your chosen fortune teller’s energy was off or the answers did not make sense to you. If your fortune teller misses out on important information about you, you can expect a misleading reading.

In such cases, it is advised that you should wait for a few days. Readings take a while to click, and a good practitioner will always tell you what you need to hear rather than what you want to hear. If you think the information you provided was inaccurate, you can easily request a refund.

Wrapping Up: Get Your Future Unfolded With The Best Online Fortune Teller

Here we have a complete guide to the best online fortune teller sites you could try in the market today. These brands share some similar attributes such as a solid market reputation, a wide variety of experienced fortune tellers, elaborated readings, satisfaction guarantee, various communication methods, exceptional customer reviews, and value-for-money pricing. We have tried to explain all the factors a potential buyer needs to consider to make a well-informed decision.

Moreover, here are some tips that you could follow to ensure a pleasant experience with your chosen online fortune teller brand. You need to get fortune telling services only from well-reputed brands to ensure that you will be provided with excellent customer support when required. You should consider all aspects of your situation before availing of these services to avoid any inconvenience later.

Online fortune-telling services might not always work for you, so you should avoid solely relying on them. As this matter is closely related to your life, you should not rush the decision and make informed choices. It is recommended that you should consider all aspects of your situation before finalizing your decision.

We hope this guide will help you find the best online fortune teller brands that will benefit you in the future.