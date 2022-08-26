When you’re in a financial jam, it may seem next to impossible to find emergency loans that are easy to apply for and payout in no time at all. Luckily for you, there are many different loan finder services you can use to find emergency loans that suit what you want, as well as what you can afford.

Emergency loans can be used for anything at all, and if your application for one has been approved, you’ll typically be paid out within 24 hours, making them ideal for paying for emergency costs. In this overview, we’ll be looking at the top 5 loan finder services offering emergency loans and what you can expect when using their services.

Best Emergency Loans For Bad Credit – Quick Overview

Best Emergency Loans For Bad Credit – Full Reviews

1. Low Credit Finance : Overall Best for Emergency Loans

Low Credit Finance is a loan finder service dedicated to assisting anyone with finding the emergency loans and even the tax refund cash advance emergency loans 2022 that they’ve been searching for. Low Credit Finance works with only the most reliable, trustworthy, and well-reputed lenders, so you know your finances are in great hands. The application process for tax refund cash advance emergency loans 2022 on Low Credit Finance is just as quick, easy, and hassle-free, as applying for any other type of emergency loans. The application for these loans won’t take you more than 5 minutes from start to finish.

When you apply for emergency same day loans via Low Credit Finance, you can apply for $100 to $5000 and choose a repayment period between 2 and 24 months. Low Credit Finance limits how much interest their lenders can charge on emergency same day loans to 35.99% (min. 5.99%), so you won’t need to worry about paying off interest fees forever.

Eligibility Requirements for Emergency Loans

Be a minimum of 18 years old

Earn $1000+ per month

Be a legal US citizen or permanent resident

Have an active US bank account that accepts direct deposits

Have an active US mobile number and phone

A valid form of ID

All your supporting documents: your latest 3 months’ bank statements, latest 3 pay slips (if applicable), a copy of your ID, and proof of address (this is usually a utility bill)

Pros of Same Day Emergency Loans

Quick payouts

Easy application

Loans up to $5000

Cons of Emergency cash Loans

Higher than average interest rates

2. Credit Clock : Best for Emergency Loans For Bad Credit

If you’ve been looking for emergency loans for bad credit that are easy to apply for, Credit Clock is the loan finder for you. Credit Clock works with lenders who consider more than an applicant’s credit history when determining their eligibility. Applying for emergency loans for bad credit through Credit Clock is incredibly easy and shouldn’t take you any longer than 5 minutes.

On Credit Clock, you can apply for pandemic emergency loans for bad credit of $100 to $5000 and choose a repayment period of 2 to 24 months. One thing you cannot choose, however, is how much interest you’ll be charged. That’s up to the lender, who will charge you between 5.99% and 35.99% interest on your pandemic emergency loans for bad credit.

Eligibility Requirements of Emergency Personal Loans

You need to be a minimum of 18 years old

Earn an income of $1000 or more per month

Have an active US bank account and mobile number

Permanent US resident or citizen

A valid form of ID

Pros of Emergency Same Day Loans

Same day payouts

Approval within 2 minutes

Flexible loan amounts

Cons of Emergency Loans Bad Credit

Credit checks may apply.

3. Green Dollar Loans : Best for Quick Emergency Loans Online

If you’ve been on the hunt for emergency loans no credit check, you’re unfortunately out of luck as there is no credit provider in the US that can assist anyone with a loan without performing a credit check. However, there are many emergency loans no credit check alternatives on Green Dollar Loans. Green Dollar Loans is a loan finder service that hosts lenders known for their speedy payouts, usually in 24 hours or less!

Applying for emergency loans bad credit on Green Dollar Loans is quick and easy. You can for emergency loans bad credit up to $5000 and choose a repayment period of up to 2 years. Lenders on Green Dollar Loans also don’t charge outrageous interest rates, usually between 5.99% and 35.99% per loan.

Eligibility Requirements for Emergency Loans Online

18 years old+

Income of $1000+ per month

An active US bank account, mobile phone, and number

A valid form of ID

Your supporting documents

Pros of Emergency Loans

Up to 24 months to repay

Speedy Payouts

Low FICO scores accepted

Cons of Emergency Loans Near Me

High but not ludicrous interest rates.

4. Heart Paydays : Best for Alternatives to Emergency Loans No Credit Check

If you’re looking for a loan finder service that can help you find emergency loans online that you can successfully apply for with a poor FICO score, then Heart Paydays is the loan finder service you’ve been hoping for. When you apply for emergency loans online on Heart Paydays, lenders will take other factors such as your monthly income-to-expense ratio into account when considering your application.

To apply for same day emergency loans on Heart Paydays, you will need to choose how much you would like to borrow ($100 to $5000) and your repayment period (2 to 24 months). After you submit your application, you will receive a decision within 24 hours, and if successful, you can expect to be charged an interest rate of 5.99% to 35.99% on your same day emergency loans.

Eligibility Requirements of Emergency Loans with Bad Credit

You need to be at least 18 years old

Earn at least $1000 per month

Have an active US bank account that accepts direct deposit

A valid form of ID

US residential address

Pros of Emergency Poor Credit Loans

Low-income earners welcome

Loans between $100 and $5000

Repayment period of 2 to 24 months

Cons of Emergency Cash Loans

Interest charged can be quite high

5. Viva Payday Loans : Best for Emergency Same Day Loans

For an easy, simple application process and same day payouts, Viva Payday Loans is the loan for you. Applying for emergency same day loans bad credit on Viva Payday Loans can be done entirely online, in no more than 5 minutes. Lenders on Viva Payday Loans typically payout emergency same day loans bad credit within 24 hours of your application being successful.

When you apply for tax refund cash advance emergency loans on Viva Payday Loans, you can borrow between $100 and $5000 at a time, with a repayment period of 2 to 24 months and an interest rate of 5.99% to 35.99%. Lenders typically payout tax refund cash advance emergency loans within 24 hours of your application being successful – you may even receive your money within 60 minutes!

Eligibility Requirements of Bad Credit Emergency Loans

You need to be of legal age (18+)

Earn $1000 or more per month

US citizen or permanent resident

US bank account and mobile number

US residential address

Pros of Emergency Loans with Bad Credit or Good Credit

Loans customizable to your needs

Choose your own repayment period

Approval within 2 minutes

Cons of Emergency Cash Loans

You may be subjected to a credit check.

What Are Emergency Loans & How Do They Work?

Emergency cash loans are personal loans that are typically repaid in small, monthly installments over a period of 2 to 24 months. Emergency cash loans can be used for anything at all, and you don’t need any reason to borrow one. You can use emergency personal loans to pay for anything from groceries for the month to a holiday in another country.

Applying for emergency personal loans is incredibly easy and quite simple too. You will need to fill out the online application form with your basic personal details and then submit it. You can typically borrow between $100 and $5000 with bad credit emergency loans and repay it over 2 to 24 months. If your application is approved, you’ll be put in direct contact with the lender to finalize your bad credit emergency loans application.

How to Apply for Emergency Loans Online in 4 Quick Steps

Applying for emergency student loans or regular emergency loans online is quick and easy. You will just need to follow these 4 simple steps:

Step 1: Choose Your Loan Amount and Repayment Period

To get your application for emergency loans started, you will need to select how much you would like your loan to be and how long you would like your repayment period to be. You can borrow between $100 and $5000 and select a repayment period of 2 to 24 months.

Step 2: Complete the Application Form And Submit It

Next, you will need to complete and submit the application form. You will need to enter your basic details to complete the form and then submit it for review.

Step 3: Wait for a Decision

Once you submit your application, you will need to wait about 2 minutes to receive a decision. If your application has been approved, you can move on to step 4.

Step 4: Finalize Your Loan and Get Paid

You will be prompted to complete your application on the lender’s website, where you may be asked to provide further information and supporting documents. If everything is in order, the lender will send you a contract to sign, and after they’ve received the signed contract, you will be paid out within 60 minutes of your application being successful.

Emergency Personal Loans Features & Factors to Consider

There are many different factors and features of emergency student loans you should consider before applying for one. The top 5 features and factors of emergency bad credit loans to consider are:

Customizable Loan Amounts of Emergency Loans Online

When you apply for a traditional bank loan, you generally apply for a certain amount of money. However, how much you’re actually approved for is dependent on your credit score and how much you earn. Through Low Credit Finance, you can borrow any amount you need, between $100 and $5000, on emergency bad credit loans.

Flexible Repayment Periods for Poor Credit Emergency Loans

One of the worst features of a traditional bank loan is being unable to choose how long you’ll be repaying your loan. On Low Credit Finance, you can choose to repay your emergency loans with bad credit over a period of 2 to 24 months, whatever you feel best suits your financial needs.

Quick Application Process for Emergency Cash Loans

Applying for emergency loans with bad credit on Low Credit Finance is simple, quick, and hassle-free, taking no longer than 5 minutes from start to finish. The application form is also quite straightforward, requiring only your basic personal information to complete.

Quick Approval on Emergency Personal Loans

When you apply for the best emergency loans on Low Credit Finance, you won’t be waiting around for hours to receive a decision on your application. Once you have completed and submitted your online application form, you can expect to receive feedback instantaneously or within 2 minutes.

Payouts Within 24 Hours on Emergency Same Day Loans

When you apply for the best emergency loans, you’re typically looking for a cash injection in a hurry. By applying for emergency poor credit loans on Low Credit Finance, you’ll be paired with lenders who payout emergency poor credit loans within 24 hours of your application being successful. If you’re lucky, you may receive your money within 60 minutes!

How Did We Choose the Best Emergency Loans Providers?

Choosing the best loan providers for emergency loans for poor credit was no easy task. Here are the factors we took into consideration when making our decision:

Ease of Application for Emergency Loans

The application process for emergency loans for poor credit needs to be simple, quick, and hassle-free to complete. The entire application process shouldn’t take you longer than 5 minutes to complete.

Various Emergency Loans Amounts

Lenders should allow you to apply for up to $5000 per poor credit emergency loans, with a minimum loan amount of $100. This makes it possible for anyone with any budget to apply for a loan.

How Long You Will Have to Repay Emergency Cash Loans

Loan terms are important. With the right loan term in place, you can afford to pay your loan off comfortably. With the wrong loan term in place, your budget will under pressure and you will get over indebted. You should be given a repayment period of 3 to 24 months on your poor credit emergency loans.

How Fast You’ll Be Paid Out on Approved Emergency Loans

We prefer lenders who payout poor credit emergency loans within 24 hours of your application being successful. Some lenders may pay you out within 60 minutes of your application being successful. Keep in mind that loan-finder services can give you an estimate on how quickly loans are approved and paid out, but at the end of the day, the final length of time comes down to the lender and their process in place.

How Much Interest You’ll Be Charged on Emergency Personal Loans

Lenders should charge you between 5.99% and 35.99% interest on your poor credit emergency loans. That said, some lenders charge as much as they can, while others try to remain competitive and keep their interest rates low or reasonable. There’s no harm in requesting a better interest rate directly from the lender.

Conclusion

After reviewing all five loan-finder services, we conclude that Low Credit Finance is an excellent overall loan finder service that can assist most individuals with finding the emergency loans that would best suit what they need and what they can afford. The application process on Low Credit Finance is devilishly easy and can be completed in 5 minutes tops! Applicants can borrow between $100 and $5000 at a time, with a repayment period of 2 to 24 months and an interest rate of 5.99% to 35.99%.

FAQ’s

Are There Emergency Loans for Unemployed Individuals?

Yes, there are emergency loans for unemployed people. You still need to show that you’re receiving $1000 per month, though. This can be done through any legal means, and you must be able to show you have done this for longer than three months.

What Do I Need When Applying for Emergency Loans with No Job?

Proof of earnings/income is the most important thing you will need. You can use your bank statements or tax returns to prove your earnings. You must also meet all the other eligibility requirements.

Can Emergency Loans Near Me Fix My Credit Record?

Emergency loans won’t magically fix your credit record. But if you have poor credit and take out small emergency loans and pay them off in full and on time, you can slowly start using these loans to rebuild your credit.

Disclaimer: The loan websites reviewed are loan-matching services, not direct lenders, therefore, do not have direct involvement in the acceptance of your loan request. Requesting a loan with the websites does not guarantee any acceptance of a loan. This article does not provide financial advice. Please seek help from a financial advisor if you need financial assistance. Loans available to U.S residents only.