An unsecured short-term quick loan that you repay on your following paycheck is a payday loan. A payday loan can be used to settle different financial emergencies such as medical expenditures, home or car repairs, etc. And all you need to do is to repay your loan until your next paycheck.

Since we have more financial pressure in our daily life, maybe it‘s time to consider same day loans , which are loans that accept your bad credit. Payday loans can be applied for regardless of your credit rating. Simply read on, as we give to you a list of the 5 best same day loans with guaranteed approval for bad credit in 2022.

WeLoans – Find Your Same Day Loan for Bad Credit with The Help of WeLoans iPaydayLoans – Get Same Day Cash Advance with Instant Guaranteed Approval US Bad Credit Loans – Request For Your Ideal Same Day Loans for Bad Credit Now CocoLoan – Discover Payday Loans for Bad Credit with CocoLoan Fast Title Loan – Obtain Same Day Loans with Guaranteed Approval for Bad Credit

WeLoans

WeLoans is dedicated to securely and simply connecting borrowers with a large network of lenders as an online broker. WeLoans has one of the highest acceptance rates of all the country’s online loan brokers, especially for clients with subpar credit ratings. Therefore, with WeLoans’ assistance, borrowers can swiftly obtain online payday loans to cover emergencies.

Filling up your loan application on WeLoans is simple. You can anticipate decisions and offers from direct lenders shortly after filing your loan application thanks to a simple and seamless loan application process. If your application meets the loan requirements, the lenders in its list of networks will send you a contract and credit your account within 24 hours after signing the contract.

Eligibility Requirements

It’s pretty simple to meet the eligibility requirements when applying for a loan with WeLoans. You have to:

Be at least 18 years old. Have a valid means of ID. Have a checking account for deposit. Be a citizen of the United States. Have a reliable source of income.

Pros

It has a high acceptance rate with a straightforward online application process.

Each loan offer includes clear and thorough loan information.

Numerous loan offers and options are available.

It has dedicated customer service, and there are no additional fees.

Cons

There are no loan application mobile apps.

It does not lend money directly.

The website does not have direct contact information.

iPaydayLoans

Irrespective of your credit score, iPaydayLoans is another broker that links you with top lenders in their network to obtain a speedy payday loan. If authorized, the loan will be transferred into your account as long as you have a steady source of income.

Online loan applications can be submitted and authorized as quickly as the same day, and lenders run a soft credit check that has no impact on your credit rating. Borrowers can get effective customer care services from iPaydayLoans.

Eligibility Requirements

The following must be met before requesting a same day loan with iPaydayLoans.

You must be a resident of the United States. You must be 18 years old or older. Have a stable means of income. Have a government-issued ID such as a driver’s license. Have a bank account for money deposits.

Pros

Customers with poor credit can apply for and get loans.

Each loan offer is offered with comprehensive information.

The network of its lenders is extensive.

There are many different loan types available.

Cons

Fees can be high for bad credit applicants.

It is not a direct lender.

Some loan types are not available in all states in the US.

US Bad Credit Loans

US Bad Credit Loans , as its name implies, accepts loan applicants from the US regardless of their credit histories. It is an online broker that links potential borrowers and lenders for immediate payday loans. US Bad Credit Loans can help improve consumers’ financial situation by assisting with loan applications or offering financial guidance.

Eligibility Requirements

You must fulfill the following eligibility requirements to apply for a loan with US Bad Credit Loans.

You must be a US citizen. You must be up to 18 years old. You must have a bank account. The account must be active because that’s where your funds will be transferred into.

Pros

On this website, a variety of loans are accessible.

Your information is secure and safe.

Bad credit is accepted, and there is no prepayment penalty.

You can receive funding as soon as the same day.

Cons

Non-US citizens cannot use this service.

It does not lend money directly.

CocoLoan

To give you a wide selection of loan offers from lenders to pick from, CocoLoan is a broker that collaborates with reputable lenders and helps customers borrow money safely for many purposes like big purchases, medical expenses, home repairs, and so on. There are multiple loan options like payday loans, installment loans, title loans, and more on the platform of CocoLoan.

Because CocoLoan is enabled by top-notch security standards, processing your loans there is simple and secure. After submitting a simple application form, you are free to evaluate offers from the more than 100 direct lenders on its network to select the one that is worth the most.

Eligibility Requirements

The eligibility requirements to obtain a loan with CocoLoan with no credit check are;

You must be at least 18 years old. You must have a stable and verifiable means of income. You must be resident in the US and show proof such as a government-issued ID to back it up. You must have a valid bank account.

Pros

It has competitive rates and terms

There are no additional costs for services.

It has choices for both secured and unsecured loans.

Applicants with poor credit histories are accepted.

Cons

Not all loan kinds are accessible to those with poor credit.

It does not lend money directly.

Fast Title Loans

To qualify for a loan from the direct lenders of Fast Title Loans , the requirements are not overly stringent. To be eligible for a loan with no credit check, you need to be at least 18 years old, have a bank account in your name that is currently operational and have a reliable source of monthly income.

The company can connect to lenders who offer different types of loans. The qualifications needed to apply for loans for bad credit are very malleable, although certain lending partners can have more stringent standards.

After ensuring that you meet all of these requirements, you will be able to begin filling out an application form, which can be found on the website. And then after your application has been approved by the lenders, you would receive the funds in your account as soon as the same day.

Pros

Any credit score considered

It has a swift approval decision

It is safe & secure

Cons

It is not a direct lender

Your employment and income will be verified.

Conclusion

A lender-matching network, such as those discussed in this article, or a direct source of payday loans both allow you to submit an online application for a payday loan. These several reputable online lending services are excellent options to select from and are ranked on reputation, speed, requirements, and more. The service is always free, provides a quick loan approval result, and does not put you under any type of obligation to apply or accept a loan offer.