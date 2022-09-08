Find the best emergency loans with this helpful guide and get the cash you need to cover an unexpected expense.

It’s no secret that emergencies happen at the drop of a hat. Unfortunately, such emergencies are exacerbated in the conditions we’re dealing with currently.

We drive older cars, and they wear out. We forego home repairs until necessary, and it HAS to be done. Sometimes the culprit is a family drama, and you need money fast to solve the emergency.

Finding the cash to cover expenses is complex as the emergency itself seems. You can’t just walk to the money tree and pluck some greenbacks off. Instead, you’ve got to find a legitimate, safe source for some cash. Thankfully our article has you covered.

Let’s begin with the best emergency loans of 2022 to cover any expenses you encounter.

Top 5 Companies Providing Emergency Loans In 2022

MoneyMutual – Best Overall Online Lender for Emergency Loans BadCreditLoans – Most Trusted Emergency Funding Of Bad Credit Loans RadCred – Safest Approval To No Credit Check Loans CashUSA – Reliable Platform Offering Same Day Loans With Low Interest Rates Personal Loans – Popular Loan Lender Of Personal Loans

#1. MoneyMutual – Best Overall Online Lender For Emergency Loan

At the top of the list, you’ll find a company known for offering emergency loans in a pinch to people over the years. Millions of customers have found solace in the services MoneyMutual offers. They’ve helped your friends and neighbors overcome financial hardships, and they can help you too.

We must mention that MoneyMutual is NOT a lending company. Instead, they are a loan marketplace. Think of it as the Amazon of loan marketplaces. You type what you need, and various loan companies show you their rates and terms.

Then, you get matched with lenders who can help you get a loan based on the info you provide as you apply. The company works with 60-plus lenders, and their service is free of charge.

Highlights

Easy Loan Process: What’s impressive about online emergency loans with MoneyMutual is doing it all from your home. You don’t need to travel or spend gas money. Just get on your computer or smart device, fill out the form, and start shopping for your loan to borrow money. You’ll be connected with over 60 lenders in list format. Rates and terms are also laid out for you, so you can click on offers you like.

Fast Service: MoneyMutual works extremely fast to get you the money you need. Filling out the form takes just a few minutes, and once you find the loan company you like, approval usually happens instantly. Funds usually hit your account the next business day so you can take care of your emergency.

Eligibility: The eligibility requirements for MoneyMutual are pretty basic. You must be at least 18 years old, a USA citizen or permanent resident, and make at least $800 per month to qualify. You can earn your money through employment, annuities, Social Security/Disability, or self-employment. You must also have a bank account in your name.

Dollar Amounts: Whether you have a small or large emergency, MoneyMutual can help. They offer dollar amounts ranging from $200 to $5K

Pros

The highly secure and safe lending marketplace

Numerous educational resources to educate borrowers

They’ve helped borrowers for 20-plus years

Free to use the service

Cons

They do not serve customers in NY or CT

#2. Bad Credit Loans – Most Trusted Emergency Funding Of Bad Credit Loans

If you would like an online emergency loan, but your credit is lacking, then Bad Credit Loans could be your place. It is a lending platform that connects you to lending companies (they’re not lenders themselves). They can help connect you to companies offering loans with reasonable rates and terms along with their minimum credit score requirement.

Bad Credit Loans started in 1998, and since that year, they’ve helped hundreds of thousands recover from financial hardships and get them the loans they needed, plus approval on the spot. The lending company matches the borrowers with lenders and educates them as the process goes along. It is beneficial if you’re new to borrowing money for loan proceeds.

Features

Apply In Minutes: Bad Credit Loans is a transparent company, and they’re honest when they say it won’t take long to get your money. The website is intuitive, and the form is on the landing page for your convenience. You’ll have to supply all the essential information, the reason for the unsecured loan, and your bank account. These will help you get your funds fast (sometimes in just one business day).

Everyone Is Eligible: Just about everybody will qualify to get an unsecured personal loan with Bad Credit Loans . Even if you’ve got a bad credit score, they may be able to help you. You need to have a stable monthly income to start. You have to be at least 18 years old, have a bank account in your name, and be a US Citizen/permanent resident. You should also be ready to provide email addresses and phone numbers for your work and home.

Convenient: You can get loans that begin at $500 and stop at $10,000. You can do this any time of the day as well. Their network of third-party lending companies never closes, so feel free to apply when it’s right for you.

Guidance: We loved Bad Credit Loans because of the educational resources they’ve placed on their website. You can learn about loan scams, financial health, and strategies for repaying your loan faster. We are proud to feature such a user-friendly, helpful site. It makes borrowing less intimidating.

Pros

The application process is easy and fast

Great for those with bad credit

A secure, safe platform

It is an extensive network of loan companies, including third-party lenders

Cons

Bad Credit borrowers will be subject to higher interest

#3. RadCred – Safest Approval To No Credit Check Loans

We don’t know if anyone uses the term “rad” to describe something good or excellent anymore, but RadCred is worth knowing. They’re an older brand known for helping people who need emergency cash find it quickly.

The company is the go-between borrowers and lenders. They hook you up with lenders willing to supply you with the emergency money you require in a handy list format you can browse to your heart’s content.

The company provides many different lending products, such as personal loans, education loans, and business loans. In some cases, you can get your money the same day you apply. As a result, you’ll enjoy the safe, secure platform and quick funds transfer to your bank account.

Features

Payment Terms: With so many lenders working for their website, there are varied loan terms and interest rates that come with it. You can view the terms and conditions for each loan before you buy, helping you choose the best plan for your needs.

Secured: Their website is secured, so you needn’t feel worried that bad actors will see it while you’re entering your data. Customers often rightfully question the security of websites like this, and you can be confident you’re in good hands with RadCred .

Many Lenders: Whether your credit is excellent or could use some improvement, RadCred has you covered. You can rest assured that their vast network will have something for everybody. Plus, the form is fast and easy, so if you’re worried that you can’t get a loan, you’ll find out fast what’s available.

Outstanding Website: This website loads fast on any device, even in slow-internet areas. The form is the first part of the website, so you don’t need to click around and hope you find it. Instead, you’ll start filling out the form right away to get your funds the next business day.

Pros

All data is safely encrypted

Negotiable repayment terms

Lenders are available and standing by to help people with good and bad credit

The approval is usually instant

Cons

You may get marketing or promotional emails from companies after applying for loans.

#4. CashUSA – Reliable Platform Offering Same Day Loans With Low Interest Rates

CashUSA is a premier lending brand that offers a healthy range of trusted loan websites that get you the emergency cash you require. So even if your credit could use some improvement, you should consider shopping with CashUSA for your borrowing needs.

They’ve worked with thousands of clients across the nation to get money and take care of the emergencies bothering them. Their process is quick, effortless, and entirely online for your convenience.

The company website is quite simple, but don’t let this fool you. You’ll find it easy to get all the information you need and fill out the form quickly and securely on the website.

Features

Quick Application: It used to be that you had to wait at a bank for a few hours for your loan to be approved if you were lucky enough to get approval. Now, it’s all done at home, and approval happens in minutes. Just fill the pre qualifying form out, get your pre-approval, and review the loan terms in minutes.

Once you find what you like, click the offer, and you’ll begin the formal approval process. In addition, CashUSA matches you with lenders willing to work with you, making the process much more comfortable if you’re slightly embarrassed about your credit.

Welcoming Eligibility: You don’t have to make six figures and have assets to borrow here. You do need an income of at least $1K a month, citizenship or permanent resident status in the US, and at least 18 years old.

You’ll have to provide all the essential information you expect, such as address, name, email, telephone, and work info. You’ll have to have been employed for at least 90 days at your current work. While the eligibility criteria are relatively easy for most folks to meet, there is never a guarantee that you will be approved for a loan.

Rates: The loan rates we’ve seen for CashUSA are the most competitive. You can find loans that go from 5.99% to 35.99%. In addition, the loan repayment terms for CashUSA are fair, and users report getting loans with repayment terms of 90 days to 72 months, depending on the dollar amount borrowed.

Exciting Blog: If you want to learn about finance and borrowing smart, CashUSA has you covered. They’ve got plenty of educational articles written in plain language, so everyone gets a head start on borrowing smart.

Pros

The loan process is fast and easy

The website is secured, and all data is encrypted

You can obtain loans up to $10,000 depending on your credit score

They offer credit repair services and educational posts and work with many lenders

Cons

The website does require you to have been employed for at least 90 days at your place of work

#5. Personal Loans – Popular Loan Lender Of Personal Loans

Personal Loan is a site known for being reliable and safe if you need money fast. They match lenders with borrowers- and they ensure those lenders are willing to work with the borrowers and not just give them the cold shoulder.

Since 1998, this brand has done its part to get loans out to most clients who apply. Their devotion to quality has earned them the reputation you’d expect from a long-standing lender. They are transparent in what they do, and their site is highly informative.

All important details you’d require to get a solid emergency loan, and other borrowing services, are accessible to the general populace here at Personal Loans .

Features

Loan Decision in Minutes: As you’ve come to expect from reading about our other online loan providers, applying here at Personal Loans requires your completion of an online applicant’s form.

You will have to discuss the reasoning for your loan and input all manner of personal info consistent with taking out a loan. For example, you’ll be required to enter banking info, name, employment info, and of course, email addresses and telephone numbers.

You won’t have to wait for days on end to hear back from the lenders; they give you results in a matter of minutes. You’ll get connected to lenders willing to work with you, and you’ll be able to read all terms and conditions before you permanently sign up for a loan.

Eligibility for the loans is straightforward and mirrors what we’ve seen on previous websites. You have to be at least 18 years old, have a regular income, be a USA citizen or permanent resident, and have a valid checking account and SSN.

Loans For All Reasons: Whether you need to make an emergency repair or travel for an emergency, you can bet that Personal Loans has you covered. Their dollar amounts range from $1000, enough to cover a bus ticket, a meal, and a hotel stay, to $35,000, which can cover a considerable expense like a necessary home repair that costs thousands, such as a furnace or boiler. Furthermore, according to their website, you don’t even have to have an emergency; they offer loans for “any occasion” according to their website.

Variable Rates: Personal Loans takes pride in offering loans with varied interest rates. The rates begin at 5.99% and cap at 35.99%, which is still high but better than emergency payday loans, whose rates skyrocket to the hundreds. This cutoff offers a modicum of fairness in the business of lending money.

Something for Everyone: If you do not qualify (and remember, this is always a possibility,) the site will direct you to credit repair services. These are a great place to begin your journey to creditworthiness- we’ve had bad credit before, and sometimes you don’t know where to begin.

Pros

Quick lending decisions are offered to everybody

The website is informative and fast

Solid reputation and highly rated services

You can apply for up to $35,000 in loans

Cons

No loans offered under $1000

How We Made The List Of Payday Lenders Offering Instant Loans

There are tons of emergency loan companies out there that borrowers can use to find emergency money when they need it. Yes, they have flexible terms and conditions, and yes, they can serve a variety of borrowers, from good credit folks to bad credit folks.

So, it becomes essential to narrow down the best of them all. Here’s a brief discussion of what we did to choose these companies.

What We Looked For

First, we looked at various review sites to see the companies’ reputations. Then, to learn more about the reputations of these companies, we checked for data like how long the company had been in business. Then, we reviewed to see if they’d ever run into trouble with laws or compliance.

We checked out the companies’ backgrounds and learned how they were founded, and we also perused dozens of reviews left by consumers to see what they thought.

We also reviewed how quickly the companies approve their applicants, how many lenders they work with, and which ones provide secure, safe websites to improve the borrowing process.

The last factor was arguably most important to us. Companies that keep their sites secure and use the latest tech to do so care about their customers. After all, your data is precious and bad actors don’t need to see it.

We checked for credit flexibility, loan terms that weren’t outlandish, and feasible repayment terms for the average consumer.

Customer Happiness

When choosing a lending marketplace, you have to consider an essential element: customer happiness and satisfaction with the service.

Therefore, we ensured that these companies were well-liked by clientele and left them with a positive impression.

In addition, we reviewed BBB ratings, social media accounts, and online reviews that customers left for the websites.

Site Security

Your data is precious, and you better believe our team was hard at work checking on the security of these websites. Instead of just HTTP, every website link had to have HTTPS, which indicates the site is secure. We also checked to ensure that the padlock icon was visible in the address bar.

Transparent Businesses

We reviewed to see how open the lenders regarded loan terms and fees associated with the transaction. We reviewed which sites advertised their interest rates and which ones kept it under wraps until you started applying. Then, we could cut it down to the most transparent sites and ONLY include them.

Loan Amounts Available

Another factor used to create the list of emergency loan brands was the amount you could take out. There are plenty of online lending platforms offering the best emergency loans fast, and it takes just minutes to get your money. However, the loan amounts offered are pretty small and could be worthless for your situation.

So, only companies that stated the loan amounts they were willing to lend were included in the roundup for today. Getting the chosen loan amount from any of these platforms found in our article will ensure you can cover whatever emergency has arisen.

Regardless of one’s credit rating, the lending marketplaces in this list will offer you the loan amount you want and none of the BS. So, if you select any of the sites on this list, you can quickly get the amount you want.

Interest Rates

Another thing we thought about while creating this list was the interest rates that an online lender charges. It is primarily a big deal if you’re a bad credit borrower, and you know you’ll be against some hefty interest charges.

We, therefore, made it a priority to select loan companies that advertised their interest rates; that way, nobody is “sticker shocked” when they apply for their emergency expense loan.

Customer Service

Customer happiness is one thing, but what ties into that? The service, of course. If you take out a loan and have questions, you’ll need to contact the lending company and not the marketplaces we’ve listed today.

But what if you have a query about borrowing in general or a question about the site or the form? Can you rely on the lending platform to provide help and patience?

We tested these platforms by sending in a few questions and were met with excellent service each time. So, rest assured, they’ll make your pre qualifying process easy.

Buying Guide: Factors To Consider Before Seeking Emergency Personal Loan

Ready to head out and begin shopping for an outstanding emergency loan? You’re almost at the finish line! However, before you start the search, let’s go over some pointers about what to look for when shopping.

Interest Rates

The amount borrowed and your payback length will factor into your interest rate, and these rates vary from one Lender to the other. Although some businesses don’t have a set interest rate, you’ll find, on average, that they range from 5.99% to 35.99%.

You will also notice that if you work with a tribal lender, they’ll charge greater interest than state-licensed lending operations. But, again, the discrepancy in interest rates is because they follow the laws of their tribal land and not federal lending laws.

A solid loan agreement should offer you enough cash to cover the cost of your emergency but also provide a fair annual percentage rate. Moreover, you’re not required to accept the first lending offer the marketplaces show you. So, take your time and read about the various offers before signing on the dotted line.

Terms and Conditions

Educating yourself about the loan’s terms and conditions for the lending platform is also essential. Doing so will help you learn whether or not the loan will be beneficial to you and your budget. For example, most lending networks offer fair interest rates, but the loan repayment terms are strict.

They could also put restrictions on how you utilize the funds. It will differ according to each Lender. If you’re not sure if you can make your loan payments on the scheduled due date, think of ways around it.

For instance, you might work extra hours to have money in your bank account on that day or take a second job. You may ask if you can reschedule the payment date to fall on a day that works for you. Sort these details out BEFORE you take the loan, as paying it back is imperative.

The Reputation of the Lender

Reading internet reviews is the easiest, fastest way to familiarize yourself with the reputation of the lending operation you’d like to do business with for your loan.

First, check for unbiased reviews about the company, which you can do by visiting sites like Better Business Bureau and Trustpilot. Next, you’ll find regular consumers like you with honest reviews to share.

Another thing you can do is check for longevity. Check and see how long the company has been in the business of lending. Read about how many clients they’ve served and how long they’ve been in operation. This action shows you how much experience they have and whether or not the customers are satisfied.

And lastly, read customer reviews. Look for text-based reviews, videos on YouTube, or social media posts about the companies. You can learn from people like you if the loan operation is good.

Safety And Security

You will be sending large amounts of personal data to the loan company websites, so it’s vital to ensure the security and privacy of these sites are guaranteed. The lending platform you choose should be ready and able to safeguard all private information from hackers, thieves, and scammers. You’re going to be entering data such as your name, SSN, address, and more.

Ensuring the security of these websites will help you feel more confident in your ability to get the loan. Look for names like Amazon Web Services, TrustE, and McAfee.

Select another lending platform if you find that safety rules are not followed, and no security padlock appears in the website’s address bar. In addition, some corporations have allowed data to leak or have sold private information to other companies. The platforms on our list are all mindful of your data, so consider using the companies above.

Customers’ Opinion

Customers are always willing to share their opinion, and they do so in the form of reviews. The reviews can be from the website or on a third-party site. In addition, some people might do video reviews or post on social media.

You should look at such reviews before diving into using any loan company. It helps you see what others dealt with in their search for an emergency loan.

You can learn about customer satisfaction, requirements for credit approval, how the application process went, loans available, and repayment plans. Testimonials are a gold mine of information about these loan operations.

Paying It Back

It depends on the Lender, but your repayment time will vary. Of course, you will have to pay it back ASAP, as you don’t want to incur late charges or rack up more interest. You may be able to negotiate the repayment period depending on the Lender’s terms. It’ll vary according to the circumstances, but these can last anywhere from 3-72 months.

Most lenders will ask that you sign up for autopay, so it’s easier to make payments on time. You have the funds taken from your bank account on the scheduled due date. This technique for repaying your loan ensures you never miss a payment. If you find that you’ll be late or you need more time, contact the Lender ahead of time to see what the options are before you’re late.

Read All Offers

After you’ve submitted your loan request and seen all offers available to you, you should go over the following steps before accepting a loan offer. First, take time to read the contract closely and ask for help from the loan company if necessary.

You may discover the fine print has the information you might not be comfortable with when choosing your emergency funds loan.

Contracts could also include the loan’s terms and conditions, plus the lending and borrowing agreement. Read the loan terms offered by different lending operations. Getting a loan via the marketplaces above is the best way to see your offers.

You can decline or accept any offer, so don’t feel like you have to take the first one you see. Instead, read the terms and conditions and review the loan company itself. Finally, do some additional research on the loan company to ensure it’s a safe bet.

FAQs: All About Emergency Loans

1. How long will my loan take to process?

Thanks to the incredible speed of the internet and the algorithms used to calculate your creditworthiness, you can get approved and get your funding usually in just one business day. This perk is one of the primary advantages of internet lenders compared to banks or credit unions.

For most people seeking an emergency loan, you can complete your app by providing all vital info as it is requested. An online Lender will approve and then review your eligibility, and approval can happen in seconds! However, some cases will require more analysis and perhaps a human being to review the application.

2. How much money can I borrow?

The lending company will determine the amount of money you may borrow. Most companies offering emergency loans for bad credit will approve your application, albeit with ranging interest rates and loan terms. However, some lending institutions may outright reject your application with the dollar amount you requested and instead provide a smaller loan.

Lenders will decide based on the borrower’s credit history and ability to repay, the latter of which is income-based. If your credit is fair or poor, the bulk of lenders could offer anywhere from $200 to $5,000.

3. This Lender says they don’t need to check my credit for my emergency loan; is that legal?

Yes, but taking a loan out from a company like this will probably result in higher interest rates. In addition, such loan companies are designed to work with poor or fair credit folks, so seek a loan product elsewhere if you know your credit is decent.

With every company, it is crucial to do some research. There are plenty of lenders providing fair rates on emergency loans, but not all are honest.

Remember to look at the organization’s ratings and reviews from other consumers to choose a reputable lender.

4. What is an emergency loan?

You may hear them called short-term loans or payday loans. The emergencies they cover are as varied as the borrowers taking them out. For instance, your emergency might be that you’re out of money for food and gas until the next payday, despite paying off your bills.

So, you take out a short-term loan to cover those costs. Meanwhile, somebody else’s emergency could be a broken window during the cold winter months, but they lack the savings to fix it. Most borrowers use these loan products to cover emergency expenses when they don’t have money available, and their next payday is far off.

5. My credit is terrible. Can I still get an emergency loan?

Yes, it is possible to get online payday loans funded if your credit score isn’t great.

But all lending companies have various requirements when speaking of the borrower’s credit scores, so it is vital to review what is required before filling out a loan application.

It’s important to note that loans for folks with bad credit scores are usually saddled with higher interest rates that everyone should recognize before taking an offer.

Some loan lenders will do a credit check while looking over your application, and others don’t. If your score isn’t good, but you require funds, try to look for a lender with no minimum credit score.

Take advantage also of the credit repair services they sometimes offer. There’s no need to feel embarrassed if you’re suggested by these services, they are there to help you manage your money and get the credit score you want.

6. Why is it ideal to apply online for an emergency loan?

Thirty years ago, you had to go into the credit union, bank, or payday loan store to get your funds. You had to wait in line, fill out an application, and sometimes be denied in front of other customers. It was a waste of time and, in some cases, embarrassing.

However, it’s much easier these days to apply online. You can do it when you’re ready, and there’s no need to waste a lunch break or miss work.

You can be approved instantly thanks to advanced algorithms that calculate creditworthiness. You don’t need to drive around and waste fuel and time seeking a financial institution willing to lend money.

Applying online is safe and effective, also. As you’ll notice with our lending marketplaces above, all information is kept secure and encrypted.

You can easily compare rates with many lending companies, making it easy to select the product that’s right for you.

7. What if I cannot pay back my loan on time?

If you are doing your budget and you discover that you cannot repay your loan payment at the scheduled date, you have to contact the Lender immediately and let them know.

Some lenders may offer a grace period that gets you valuable time to get the money together and repay your loan on a different date, with no effect on your credit score.

But, if you do not inform the company and aren’t granted a grace period, you will face a penalty. This penalty varies with each Lender, but you might have a fee or higher interest. Your credit score may also be adversely affected.

So, it’s best to avoid this situation from the start. Make a plan to repay the loan each time it is due. Plan to cut back on expenses where you can, work extra hours, or pick up a side job to cover the costs and get the loan repaid faster.

Conclusion: Emergency Loan Lenders For Bad Credit

If you need emergency money with excellent terms, shopping around at the lending marketplaces above is a great place to start. Everything is done online, and it’s easy to get your emergency solved.

The money loan services we’ve discussed in the article are excellent sources of funds if you need money fast or are a first-time borrower. The application process is simple and fast, approval happens in seconds, and plenty of lenders are ready to serve you.

Even better, lenders have loan offers available for borrowers with bad credit ratings, so it’s worth checking the companies on our list today and choosing the one best suited for your needs.