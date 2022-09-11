September 9, 2022 (Chesapeake Beach, MD) – Kick-Off Taste the Beaches next week in preparation for the main event on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 1-5 pm!

“Taste the Beaches” is a festival-themed experience with local food, drinks, artists, vendors, and businesses celebrating the Twin Beaches. Entertainment offerings include the Big Money Band, a Kid’s Zone, Environmental educational outreach, Health and Wellness resources, and a day full of fun!

Try out Town of Chesapeake Beach and Town of North Beach’s local restaurant menu items, and taste local beer/wine while enjoying live entertainment. Shop local vendors and artisans. This is a free event sponsored by the Town of Chesapeake Beach. No tickets are sold for food; vendors may charge patrons directly or offer tastings.

Come out and explore Chesapeake Beach and North Beach, MD. The “Taste the Beaches” festival is a day you will not want to miss!

Please join us in welcoming Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse (CAASA) as our selected nonprofit for the Taste the Beaches event. Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse has worked closely with the Town of Chesapeake Beach and the Town of North Beach through the Twin Beaches Opioid Abuse Awareness Coalition. The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc (CAASA), is a grassroots coalition of individuals and organizations dedicated to fighting alcohol and other drug abuse in Calvert County. In addition, CAASA is a non-profit corporation that raises funds to support this vital effort. Follow CAASA at @CAASAmd.

Taste the Beaches Facebook Page

See a list of our participating vendors HERE

Join us as we KICK OFF Taste the Beaches with our version of restaurant week!

Enjoy your local Twin Beach favorites the week before the big event!