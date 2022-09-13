A good school will open up many opportunities for students throughout their life. Studies conducted in the past have indicated that one’s lifetime earnings increase dramatically with the quality of education one obtains. For most American families, the school district is a significant determinant when purchasing a home.

Buying a home in a particular school district for your child’s good is not a luxury that all families can afford, especially under the current economic climate. A crucial proxy of high-quality education is the spending per student. According to the latest Census report, the average expenditure per student across the US was $13,494 in 2020.

Research has been conducted, and studies have suggested that increased expenditure per student correlates with a higher level of achievement, especially in school districts that mainly cater to low-income students. Because public schools get primary funding from property taxes, schools in lower-income parts of the country bear the brunt of a lack of resources to fund critical expenditures such as transportation, support services, staff benefits, salaries, etc.

School Districts in the State of Maryland

The US has over 13,000 school districts, each slightly different from the next. They all, however, share some common denominators. When compared, you can use them as indicators of what makes a good or poor school district.

Maryland has many school districts, some better than others. You want to ensure that your child's school is good. That way, you'll be assured that they are receiving a quality education.

Here are some of the best school districts in Maryland, based on different criteria, including academics, expenses per student, extracurricular activities access, and teacher salaries.

Howard County

Howard County is found in Columbia, Maryland and the Howard County Public School District oversees 75 different schools and 52,000 students. More than 90 percent of students in Howard County are proficient in reading or/and math.

Howard consistently ranks among the top three Maryland school districts for test scores. It is also one of the largest ones nationwide. The Howard County Public School District has consistently topped the list for best administration, places to teach, and extracurricular activities in Maryland.

Worcester County

Worcester County Public School District serves Maryland’s eastern shore, encompassing four high schools, four middle schools, and five elementary schools, collectively educating more than 6,000 students. In the 2014-2015 school year, Worcester County had the highest test scores in the state of Maryland.

Anne Arundel County

This school district serves the Severna Park/Baltimore Metro area, covering 122 schools and more than 78,000 students. The Anne Arundel County District also has an A rating in educational outcomes and academics. According to SchoolDigger.com, they also have the seventh highest test scores in the state.

Anne Arundel County is among the largest districts in the country. It enjoys high ratings when it comes to diversity and college readiness.

Carroll County

The public schools falling under this district are located in Suburban Baltimore, stretching north toward the Pennsylvania line. Carroll County School District encompasses 46 schools, serving more than 26,000 students.

Based in Westminster, this district is the ninth largest in the state of Maryland. Carroll Country has employed 1,865 teachers. That makes their student-to-teacher ratio favorable, standing at 14 to 1.

Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Public School District serves Potomac, Maryland, and the Washington, DC Metro Area. It can boast some of the best test scores among all the districts in Maryland. This specific school district covers a massive area, serving more than 150,000 students in 207 schools.

Montgomery scores highly in terms of educational outcomes, teachers, diversity, and student culture. The school district is based in Rockville, MD.

Harford County

This district has a 90 percent graduation rate. Furthermore, 85 percent of Harford County public school students are proficient in mathematics and 89 percent in reading. It serves more than 37,000 students in 54 schools.

The district offers a student-to-teacher ratio of 13 to 1. Harford ranks high in college readiness, sports, and facilities.

Frederick County

Frederick County spends approximately $13,000 per student annually. The Frederick County Public School District covers 67 schools, serving over 40,000 students. Despite that, it has consistently remained among the top 4 schools in the state for test scores. Eighty-eight percent of children attending Frederick County schools have proficiency in math/reading.

Calvert County

Based in Huntingtown, Maryland, Calvert County Public School District scored a strong A rating in administration, teachers, policies, and academics. The district serves 26 schools and over 16,000 students. The students have average GPAs of 3.20 and 3.80.

Ninety-two percent of Calvert County school district children graduate from their respective institutions annually. This figure is 10 points over the national average. Calvert ranks sixth in Maryland test scores.

Conclusion

If you have school-age children, considering a quality school district before relocating or settling is the best way to ensure they receive the quality education they need. If you live in the state of Maryland, these are eight of the best school districts.