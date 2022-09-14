Dustin J. Lagana(24) of Mechanicsville, MD Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Lexington Park, MD- St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Officers were called to a suspicious vehicle parked on the 21700 block of South Coral Driver in Lexington Park, MD, on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

When officers arrived, they located the vehicle, which was still running and had the blinker activated. As officers approached, they discovered a male in the driver’s seat, passed out. Officers identified the male as Dustin J. Lagana(24) of Mechanicsville, MD.

While questioning Lagana, officers noticed signs of impairment and a bottle of alcohol in the vehicle. At that time, officers placed Laguna under arrest for driving under the influence. While searching the vehicle, officers located a handgun in the center console, along with two extended magazines, on the floorboard.

Lagana was taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with having a handgun in the vehicle and driving under the influence(Case # D-043-CR-22-001448).

The District Court for St. Mary’s County gave Lagana a $1,500.00 unsecured personal bond that was posted on September 8, 2022. Lagana waived an attorney at his initial appearance. His next court date is scheduled for 1 p.m on October 31, 2022.