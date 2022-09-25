Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is hosting a panel discussion at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 13, at Thomas Stone High School. The Hispanic Community of Charles County and the DMV: A panel discussion about its History and future will be moderated by Superintendent of Schools Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D.

Gustavo Torres, executive director of CASA, the leading immigrant organization in the mid-Atlantic region, is scheduled to be a panelist.

Other panelists include Blanca Avila, an interpreter who works with CCPS; Pascale Small, a parent of CCPS students; and Kiara Cruz, a senior at Thomas Stone High School.

The event is open to the community. Thomas Stone High School is at 3785 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf.