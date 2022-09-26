Copy trading is one of the most popular ways to trade markets today. It offers many advantages over traditional trading methods, including the ability to copy the trades of experienced traders and benefit from their knowledge and expertise. This guide will discuss how to earn from copy trading and provide you with all the information you need to get started.

What is copy trading?

Most social trading platforms offer the ability to copy other traders. You can select a trader to follow and automatically replicate their trades in your account. The copied trade will be executed at the same price and volume as the original trade.

Copy trading is different from mirror trading, which involves manually replicating the trades of another trader. With copy trading, the trade is automatically executed in your account, and you do not need prior knowledge or experience in the markets to get started.

How does copy trading work?

When copying a trade, you essentially invest in the trader’s ability to generate profits. The copied trade will only be executed if the trader you are following has enough funds in their account to cover the trade.

If the trader you are following does not have enough funds, the trade will not be executed.

When you copy a trade, you will pay a commission to the social trading platform. The commission is a trade value percentage between 0.1% and 1%.

Like other trades, this form of trading is risky, and you may lose money. However, copy trading can make large profits if you choose a successful trader to follow.

How do you find a good trader for copy trading?

Getting the best results from copy trading requires finding a good trader to follow. There are several factors to consider when choosing a trader, including their trading history, risk appetite, and investment style.

Most social trading platforms offer detailed information on each trader, including their performance history and risk profile. This makes it easy to find a trader who meets your investment criteria.

Once you have found a suitable trader, you can start copying their trades. It is essential to monitor your copied trades carefully and to stop copying a trader if they start to lose money.

Professional traders should be able to generate consistent profits over time. However, even the best traders will have losing trades occasionally.

It is also important to note that copy trading is not suitable for everyone. It is a high-risk investment, and you may lose all your capital.

Before copy trading, carefully consider your investment objectives, experience level, and risk appetite.

If you are unsure whether copy trading suits you, we recommend seeking independent financial advice.

Is Copy-Trading Passive?

Trading, in general, is not a passive activity, as it requires research and analysis to find profitable trades. However, copy trading can be considered a passive form of investing, as you are not required to research or analyze yourself.

The level of passive income you can generate from copy trading will depend on the trader you choose to follow. Some traders generate consistent profits, while others may lose money.

Emotional fallout, however, can be significant, as it can be challenging to watch your account lose money, even if you are not actively involved in the trading process. It is also important to remember that you can lose all of your invested capital when copy trading.

You should only invest the amount of money you can afford to lose. Hence, copy trading may not be suitable for everyone.

Please note that CFDs are complex instruments with a high risk of losing money rapidly.

What are the risks of copy trading?

Copy trading is a high-risk investment, and you may lose all your capital. These are some of the risks you should consider before copy trading:

1. Incorrect settings: One could mistakenly copy a trade with the wrong settings, leading to unexpected losses.

2. Risks of user interference: Another person could interfere with the trade execution, leading to losses. This can result from unauthorized access to the account and could lead to trades that the account holder did not intend.

3. Failure to conduct due diligence: When you copy another trader, you trust that person to make sound decisions. It is vital to carefully research a trader before copy trading, as there is always the potential for fraud.

4. Lack of diversification: When you copy trade, you put all your eggs in one basket. This can lead to significant losses if the trader you are copying trades poorly.

5. Sudden market changes: The markets are constantly changing, and a sudden change could lead to losses. For example, if there is a sharp fall in the price of a currency you are trading, you could lose money.

6. Broker risk: While most brokers are reputable, there is always the potential for fraud. It is vital to choose a broker that is regulated by a reputable financial authority.

7. Copy trader risks: In some cases, the trader you are copying may not be who they say they are and could be running a Ponzi scheme. This could lead to losses.

8. Technical challenges: There is always the potential for technical problems, such as platform outages, which could lead to losses.

How to start copy trading?

1. Check the legality of copy trading in your country. This is key, as some countries do not allow copy trading.

2. Select a social trading broker. This is the platform that you will use to copy trade. Make sure to choose a broker regulated by a reputable financial authority.

3. Open and fund a broker account. Also, read the terms and conditions before depositing any money.

4. Deposit funds. You will need to deposit the money you want to copy trade with.

5. Choose a copy trader. Then, you will need to select the trader you want to copy. Make sure to research the trader before copying them carefully.

6. Set up your trading signals. This is how you will copy the trade of the chosen trader.

7. Be clear about what you want. Also, it is essential to have realistic expectations when copy trading. Remember that you could lose all of your invested capital.

8. Respect losses. As with any trading, there will be times when you lose money. It is essential to respect these losses and not let them affect your emotions.

9. Be free to change your mind. You can stop copy trading and withdraw your money whenever you like it.

10. Enjoy yourself. Lastly, social trading can be a fun and exciting way to trade markets. So, make sure to enjoy yourself.

Take Away

Copy trading is a high-risk investment, and you may lose all your capital. Hence, it is vital to research a trader before copy trading carefully. Also, make sure to choose a broker that is regulated by a reputable financial authority. Lastly, have realistic expectations when copy trading, as you could lose your money.