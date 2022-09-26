We all have been through sleepless nights – lying on our beds at night, tossing and turning – unable to fall asleep. Or, worse – waking up in the night – unable to fall back asleep. Many of us also wake up in the morning feeling tired and not as refreshed as we anticipated.

If this sounds familiar, you might be looking for effective ways to fall asleep and wake up the next morning – refreshed – ready to win the day.

Here are a few tips to help you get a good night’s rest.

Plan Your Day Efficiently

You must do certain things during the day – before the night starts. By planning your day efficiently, you can get good sleep at night.

For instance, during the day, you must exercise. Exercise is a must – not only for a healthy but also for a healthy mind, and a healthy mind needs to sleep too.

Believe it or not, physical activity can improve the quality of your sleep. Also, physical exercise can extend the duration of your sleep. Now, when it comes to exercise, you don’t necessarily have to indulge in a high-intensity workout session each day.

Even if you were to go to the nearest park for a ten-minute brisk walk , you would benefit from it. The key point is to get moving daily. It doesn’t matter whether you walk in the morning, evening, or at night. Your focus should be on engaging in adequate physical activity.

Take Care of Your Food Intake

You heard it before – you are what you eat, and eating the wrong things during the day can prevent you from getting good sleep at night.

You will want to avoid having your evening meal too close to bedtime. The reason is that by doing so, the food can stimulate the gastric juices inside your stomach and make you feel uneasy and uncomfortable when you are going to bed.

Furthermore, you might want to avoid spicy foods and overly citrusy meals. More importantly, avoid alcohol at all costs. A lot of people have the misconception about alcohol that it helps them get better sleep.

The truth is, however, the other way around – alcohol makes you feel drowsy, but it doesn’t stimulate a healthy sleep pattern, which is why you might fall asleep on alcohol. Still, it will affect the quality of your sleep, which explains why people often wake up with headaches the next morning.

Their minds and bodies aren’t refreshed at all.

When it comes to food intake, you might want to take care of your supplements – for instance, you can consume CBD gummies. CBD is popular for its relaxing elements. Besides, it can also help you minimize pain, soothe inflammation, and even boost your immune system.

Avoid Frequent Naps

How much do you nap during the day? Naps are undoubtedly refreshing, but you might want to see naps as a double-edged sword. Naps can boost your energy and are healthy – if you keep them somewhere between 20 to 30 minutes.

However, you must know that naps will decrease your sleepiness – which is a good thing during the day. However, naps will also make it harder for you to fall asleep at night, the only reason you aren’t sleepy.

So, the solution is that if you can avoid the nap – you should avoid the nap – unless the circumstances are directly calling for it.

Limit Your Coffee Intake

We aren’t saying you shouldn’t have coffee if you want to fall asleep at night. However, we say you should get your caffeine fix before lunch. Have your coffee in the morning and before noon – nothing afterward.

The thing about coffee and caffeine is that its half-life is about six hours – if you think about it, you realize that it might take up to 12 hours to get the caffeine out of your system.

Besides, caffeine makes you want to pee often – and if you wake up every other hour during the night to use the bathroom – you will fail to get proper rest.

Plan Your Evening Efficiently

Once you have planned the day and ensured that you consume the right food at the right time, have your morning coffee only, and exercise – it is time to plan your evening.

Eliminate the Lights

Firstly, you will want to embrace the darkness – the best way to do this is by dimming the lights. The thing about bright light is that it impacts your melatonin hormone. It makes it more difficult for you to fall asleep and remain asleep.

Speaking of lights, you might as well want to decrease the amount of blue light exposure as you gradually move towards bedtime. We are referring to computers, iPads, and cell phones. Like bright light, all that blue light hurts your melatonin hormone and makes it difficult for you to fall asleep.

Set the Room Temperature

If you want to fall asleep quickly, you want to cool down your room. When trying to go to sleep, your body naturally wants to decrease its temperature. If your room is cooler, it will make it much easier for you to fall asleep.

Change Your Bedding

Your bedding should be according to the season. Also, you will want to get cotton sheets. You will easily fall asleep if your sheets are made of 100% cotton. Avoid sheets made of synthetic fibers as these aren’t only warmer than cotton sheets and hang on to germs.

Cotton also feels good on the skin – the breathability of cotton is an extra point.

Set a Bedtime

More importantly, you need to set a fixed bedtime. The human body is designed in a way that needs routine. That said, you need to set a cycle – not only for waking up in time but also to go to sleep in time. Make sure to avoid using tech gadgets at least one hour before bedtime.