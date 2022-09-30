There are always opportunities to succeed if you focus your entrepreneurial ambitions on commercial real estate.

That said, becoming a business owner in this sector isn’t without obstacles to overcome. So if you aspire to be your boss and break into the commercial real estate market in Southern Maryland, the following advice will give you the clearest path forward.

Complete a relevant degree course

While not strictly necessary, having a good, degree-level grounding in a topic relevant to running this type of organization is sensible.

Majoring in business administration is a sensible starting point, or you could aim for something more specific, such as construction management.

There are lots of great colleges in Maryland , so you’re spoilt for choice if you need somewhere to study that’s local.

Harness modern tech

There’s lot of real estate technology available today, which is perfect for up-and-coming companies which need to make their first commercial developments as efficient and cost-effective as possible.

From balancing the books to overseeing entire projects, the right software will save you time and money while making it easier to compete with established rivals.

Get licensed & accredited

To thrive in commercial real estate development, you need insider knowledge of the local market. Indeed there’s an expectation that professionals in this field have to be equivalent to trusted guides to serve their clients well and further their interests.

It helps, therefore, to acquire experience as a real estate agent in Southern Maryland before you move into full-blown development. And to do that, you’ll need to study for and attain an agent’s license from the state authorities.

As well as letting you learn the local market inside out, this is also a means of building a network of contacts which will be invaluable further down the line when you launch your own development company.

Find the right plot of land to develop

When you decide the time to go all-in on realizing your development dreams, the land you choose is of paramount importance.

You need to know whether available plots are a good fit for your intended purpose. Do you want commercial premises that are in a location frequented by families? Do you need a convenient position for its transport links to the rest of the state? Are there any environmental factors that will influence your choice?

If a plot ticks all the boxes, you’ll also need the right permits and support from the authorities to get the ball rolling.

Seek financing

You’ve got to spend money to make money, particularly in commercial real estate development. So bear in mind that whenever you start a project, you’re taking a risk because it will almost certainly be several years before you start to see a return on what you invest in a plot.

Whether through investment, a business loan, or crowdfunding, getting the capital to facilitate your project must be carefully planned and executed.

Find reputable contractors

Most real estate developers contract out the actual construction work to a trusted team, and if you’ve already got your foot in the door of the Southern Maryland real estate market, then your contacts will come in handy.

Reputable, reliable contractors are worth their weight in gold, so get quotes from different prospects but don’t choose based purely on price.

Market your project sooner rather than later

Finally, don’t leave the marketing of your latest development endeavor until after it’s complete, but aim to pre-sell or pre-lease units so that money is already rolling in without delay.