Gone are the days when traditional OTC medications were the only way to reduce chronic arthritis and other joint pains.

Topical CBD solutions are currently among the most widely used natural alternatives for pain relief. Thus, if you’ve been wondering whether to opt for the best CBD cream for pain, we’d urge you to go ahead.

And to help you out, we’ve curated an extensive guide to the best options out there.

#1. CBDNorth – Overall Best Body Balm For Pain Relief

Overview

We start with this product from CBDNorth , one of the most acclaimed brands in the country that’s a favorite with long-term CBD users.

The brand believes in providing high-quality healthcare to all through its varied range of CBD products made with natural ingredients. Each product is prepared using 100% organic hemp sourced from local farms in Canada. Moreover, the products are tested by third-party laboratories to meet the quality standards followed in the industry.

This is why you can trust the CBD cream to be safe and potentially effective in addressing your chronic pain issues. Another point worth mentioning is that this cream has garnered numerous positive reviews from verified customers, as evident from the official website of this brand.

CBDNorth also ensures customers get the products within the desired time through its efficient shipping service, whereby packages are delivered in 2 to 5 days. Note that this applies to all cities, towns, and villages in Canada.

Pros

Uses Canadian-grown hemp

Available in three fragrances

May relieve pain

May nourish the skin

Special discounts for needy citizens

Cons

Doesn’t offer any subscription plan

Highlights

A. Ingredient Profile

The presence of fully organic hemp in the formulation provides users with pure and natural CBD that has a range of therapeutic benefits. Side by side, the cream utilizes the goodness of essential oils such as those obtained from rosehip, jojoba, and calendula.

These oils are rich in antioxidants, which provide the cream with anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties and can even help in healing wounds quickly. Such a composition also helps with different skin conditions and prevents eruptions like acne.

Moreover, the combination of all these ingredients may help relieve chronic pain caused due to wounds or operative procedures. This cream is also ideal for people suffering from sore muscles, back aches, and post-workout strains.

B. Variants Available

What many people love about this cream is the availability of three different variants based on the infused fragrance. These include an unscented variant, rose and vanilla, and lemongrass and lavender.

The unscented option comes with ingredients such as Vitamin E, beeswax, and shea butter that provide users with the all-natural fragrance of CBD and a gentle, creamy essence. That’s why it’s perfect for people who are intolerant of all kinds of fragrances.

As for the lavender & lemongrass option, it’s infused with a combination of a refreshing, citrusy lemongrass fragrance and the soothing appeal of lavender. Note that lemongrass even adds to the pain-relieving properties of the cream.

The third variant utilizes the extracts of Rose Geranium and rich French Vanilla that lend a mood-lifting fragrance and may provide anti-aging benefits too.

C. Efficient Customer Service

In addition to providing excellent quality, CBDNorth is equally focused on ensuring its customers are fully satisfied with its products. That’s why it adopts an efficient after-sales policy, allowing users to send any queries or other order-related questions through its social media channels or an e-form on the contact page.

D. Discrete Packaging

Packaging is an essential aspect of delivering any CBD product, as customers may not want their orders to be revealed to others. Considering this, the brand adopts the policy of using discrete packaging and even ensures the doorstep delivery is just as discrete.

E. Financial Assistance Program

CBDNorth believes that CBD should be available to all citizens of the country irrespective of their financial status, so it has in place a one-of-a-kind assistance program. As per the rules of this scheme, students, members of low-income families, firefighters, health workers, and many other sections of the society receive discounts on all orders.

#2. CBDMagic – Most Recommended Full Spectrum CBD Cream

Overview

Next on our list is CBDMagic , which has been appreciated by users across the country for its potentially effective pain-relieving creams.

This CBD cream features an extensively tested formula that includes a balanced mix of different natural ingredients. Behind such a composition is the core team of CBDMagic , which comprises highly experienced professionals in the field, including nutritionists and scientists.

Moreover, it’s tested by third-party labs to provide the desired quality and effectiveness, so you can rule out all concerns about the safety of the product. Rest assured that the cream is suitable for CBD topicals use on any part of the skin; just ensure you’re not allergic to any of the ingredients.

We were also glad to find that the product range included a variety of CBD solutions, including pure hemp oils, pain-relieving topicals, full-spectrum oils, and pet-friendly oils. And that’s not all; the brand is continuing its experimentation to develop more advanced CBD products in an effort to diversify the product line.

Pros

Extensively tested formulation

May boost clarity and focus

100% natural ingredients

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Tested by third-party labs

Cons

Doesn’t ship internationally

Highlights

A. Natural Ingredient Profile

This cream uses full-spectrum CBD extract in its formulation, which provides the goodness of lots of other cannabinoids apart from CBD. Together, these play a significant role in relieving pain in different parts of the body by prompting the neurotransmitters to send healing signals.

But the formulation also includes a variety of other ingredients, including juniper berry essential oil, laurel leaf essential oil, cayenne pepper oil, and coconut oil. These work to promote pain relief and reduce inflammation by virtue of their antioxidant-rich formulation and the presence of other anti-bacterial agents too.

B. Added Benefits

Apart from relieving pain and reducing inflammation of the skin, this cream may also help prevent stress and anxiety and improve focus and clarity.

What makes this possible is the combined benefits of the numerous cannabinoids in the hemp extract that produce what is known as an “entourage effect.” Each cannabinoid works to amplify the other’s effects to result in an enhanced impact that ultimately brings about an improvement in your overall health.

C. Dosage Options

CBDMagic offers its full-spectrum pain cream in four different sizes, viz. 4000 mg, 2000 mg, 1000 mg, and 500 mg, based on the CBD concentration in the variants. Note that the 500 mg or 2 oz container is suitable for newbies who wish to purchase the cream for trial.

D. Subscription Program And Discounts

To cater to regular customers who prefer a hassle-free way of ordering the monthly CBD supplies, the brand has designed a beneficial subscription program. Just create an account on the official website, and you’ll be subscribed to the selected products that will be delivered on time every month.

Moreover, this program comes with attractive discounts based on the offers applicable at any given time. There’s even an introductory discount of 15% that you get on enrolling in the subscription program.

E. Informative Website

Last but not least, the website offers several informative resources to make users aware of the different facets of CBD, its diverse benefits, and the best ways to use it effectively.

All you need to do is navigate to the “Learn” menu on the home page and select a suitable option among the resources available. Users get a dosage guide, an exhaustive blog on CBD, a product finder tool, and an FAQ section to clarify their doubts about the products.

#3. CBD2HEAL – Popular CBD Healing Salve

Overview

Another option we found worth including in our list is this healing salve from CBD2HEAL , which boasts a combined experience of 40 years in the industry. In fact, its core team is led by a chemist who has more than a decade’s experience working in a top-notch Japanese innovation and research facility.

Speaking of the ingredients employed for its assortment of wellness solutions, the brand uses non-GMO industrial hemp stalks and several other all-natural components. It counts customer satisfaction as its topmost priority, which is why each of the products has been crafted after in-depth research and analysis.

Plus, the products are subjected to thorough tests by third-party laboratories that ensure their safety and efficacy. The CBD solutions offered by the brand, apart from the healing salve, include tinctures, vapes, dog-friendly oils, and edibles.

Even the shipping and after-sales services of CBD2HEAL are worthy of appreciation as the delivery is swift and the brand attends to all queries of its customers quite promptly. In fact, it ships the products on the same day for orders placed within 9 AM EST.

Pros

Third-party lab tested

Fully organic ingredients

Available in two fragrances

May treat cracked skin and chronic pain

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Cons

A bit expensive

Highlights

A. Ingredients Used

This CBD healing salve is different from the other options we’ve reviewed in that it uses CBD isolate with a 99% pure composition. Thus, you can reap the benefits of pure and natural CBD from this cream.

The other components utilized include beeswax, coconut oil, cayenne pepper oil, and essential oils such as Laurel Leaf, Copaiba, and Juniper Berry. There’s even a variant that comes infused with a subtle essence of peppermint and is suitable for those who don’t have problems using a cream with a slight fragrance.

B. Size Variants

You can get this salve in four different sizes, viz. 4000 mg, 2000 mg, 1000 mg, and 500 mg. So, your choice will depend upon the severity of the pain you’re experiencing and the span for which it has to be used. Another point worth noting here is that all the cream containers are compact, which makes this salve ideal for taking along on your travels.

C. Potential Benefits

Since this salve comes with high amounts of CBD isolate, the application of a limited amount may help heal joint and muscle pains. This also makes the cream last longer compared to other options on the market.

It may even be able to nourish and heal cracked skin as a result of long-term use. However, a downside is that it may not provide health benefits such as relief from anxiety and better focus and clarity.

D. Attractive Discounts

CBD2HEAL makes sure its customers are able to avail themselves of discounted rates occasionally using a range of special offers applicable from time to time. You can stay informed about these offers by creating an account on the website, whereby you can receive notifications regarding the same via email.

E. Informative Resources

If you have any queries regarding CBD or wish to know how to avoid fraud while shopping for such products, the website can offer assistance.

All you need to do is scroll down to the “Need Some Help?” section at the bottom of the home page. Then choose between the dosage guides, an informative section on CBD, and an FAQ section for clearing queries about the purchase and shipping systems.

How We Made This Best CBD Cream For Pain Canada List

From the very start of our task, we were aware that sifting through the innumerable CBD creams out there to find the best ones won’t be easy.

More so, since we aimed to provide our readers with unbiased and 100% authentic information regarding these products. It’s no secret that the market is littered with low-quality options that often do more harm than good, and we need to avoid these at all costs.

So, we compiled a list of all the popular CBD brands on the market that have come up with their range of pain creams, and the result wasn’t surprising — the list was incredibly long. That’s why we decided to eliminate most of the brands through two exhaustive phases of in-depth research.

The first phase comprised a thorough analysis of the official websites, the customer reviews for the CBD creams for pain, and the feedback of long-term CBD users.

We even considered certain relevant inputs from experts in the industry and media persons involved in documenting detailed reports on such products. And as a result, we were able to shorten the list considerably.

But there were still about a dozen names left on the list, which wasn’t beyond our expectations. Thus ensued another extensive elimination phase, whereby we searched online forums for valuable feedback and got in touch with the customer support of these brands. This helped us learn about the quality of service offered and the genuine efficacy of the products.

Finally, we were able to narrow down the list to just the three options that we reviewed in our guide.

Following are the key factors that constituted our quality standards:

Brand reputation

Source and nature of hemp extract

THC content before packaging

Use of standard manufacturing facilities

Nature of ingredients utilized

Fragrances available

Dosage options

Customer feedback

Buyer’s Guide: Factors Before Purchasing Best CBD Cream For Pain Canada

Considering that you’ll only want to go for the best CBD cream for pain Canada , it’s important to understand the different key aspects of these products to make the right choice. You should also note that different companies adopt various manufacturing procedures for their products, so every option won’t be suitable for all users.

As such, you’ll need to understand your requirements for the type of CBD cream being considered. Another point to keep in mind is that the product should not trigger any allergies owing to the presence of any particular ingredient.

There are many such factors you’ll need to take into account, which is why we’ve included this buyer’s guide to help you out:

1. CBD Extract And Potency

Most CBD salves or best CBD creams use any of three different kinds of CBD extract, viz. full-spectrum, broad-spectrum CBD, and isolate. Simply put, a cream with CBD isolate is ideal for those looking for a pure CBD experience, while broad-spectrum varieties comprise most cannabinoids except THC.

But the full-spectrum variants will preserve terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids from the hemp stalks that also include THC. Such a combination can bring about the much-desired entourage effect, which is generally considered more powerful than the products working solo.

You’ll just have to ensure the THC content isn’t more than 0.3%, as that may have psychoactive effects on the body.

Another point we’d like to highlight here is that the majority of CBD topical creams come with a CBD concentration of 3 to 8 mg. While people suffering from chronic pain might prefer higher potency levels, we’d suggest that first-time CBD users begin with a lower concentration and then raise the level gradually.

2. Organic Ingredient Profile

No matter how reputed the brand might be, you should always ensure that the cream is made from non-GMO and organic or industrial hemp.

Such a variety will be free from herbicides, pesticides, or harsh chemical fertilizers and is usually sourced from organic farms in the country. Note that the majority of brands mention the hemp source on their official website or the packaging used, so be sure to check it.

In addition, you should make sure the other ingredients used, such as beeswax or essential oils, are also sourced naturally.

This will help reduce the chances of developing allergies. In the same way, if a particular fragrance doesn’t appeal to you, ensure that the cream you choose doesn’t emit that smell. But fortunately, many brands offer both unscented and scented versions of the same cream.

3. Dosage Guide

The makers of a reliable CBD cream will also consider that everyone might not have sufficient knowledge regarding how frequently it has to be applied to get optimal results. Hence, they should include an extensive guide for the right dosage on their website and mention this information on the packaging as well.

That’s why we’d suggest users read through the recommendations for dosage carefully before beginning to use a CBD cream for pain.

4. Authenticity

In an age where competition is the norm, it isn’t surprising that brands tend to make false or outrageous claims regarding the efficacy of their products just to increase their sales.

That’s why users should always check the third-party laboratory test reports pertaining to the total content of cannabinoids and CBD in the cream or salve. The reports also state the presence of any chemicals such as fertilizers or pesticides in the formulation.

Simultaneously, you should browse through verified customer reviews so that you get a true picture of the quality and effectiveness on offer. And in case you’re not sure about the results, you can try using a small-sized container first, and return it if it doesn’t meet expectations.

5. Usage

Picking up from where we talked about knowing your requirements beforehand, several CBD creams function in other ways than just relieving aches and pain. Many of the brands utilize components such as calendula and jojoba extracts that may heal and nourish cracked or dry skin, thereby eliminating itchiness.

Likewise, others might work to improve clarity and focus for many users.

6. Cost

If you’ve used a CBD product before, you’ll surely know that they don’t come at cheap rates, which is why it’s essential to decide on a budget beforehand.

Know that most trustworthy CBD brands offer discounts for bulk purchases, which will suit users who have made up their minds regarding the product they’ll go for. Plus, try to figure out whether the CBD brand provides any reward or subscription plan to regular buyers. You should also note the updates on the website regarding additional discounts.

7. Shipping Policy

A transparent and efficient CBD brand will stress achieving complete customer satisfaction by providing quality delivery services.

That’s why they are sure to adopt a cost-effective shipping policy to make sure customers aren’t required to spend too much on delivery. Also, the shipping will be fast and efficient, ensuring that the products reach the customers in the least possible time.

Another point to note is that a convenient refund policy will allow customers to reach out to the brand in case they face any issues with the product.

FAQs About CBD Cream For Pain

Does a CBD cream work instantly?

It’s important to know that the ability of CBD cream to act fast would depend upon the ingredients used and its overall effectiveness. A low-quality cream will naturally take longer to alleviate the irritation and pain and might not also offer the desired long-term potency.

But for high-quality creams, the results might be evident within an hour. Notably, there are quite a few other factors involved, such as the dosage used, the frequency of application, and the body’s response to a particular cream.

How do CBD creams function to alleviate pain?

CBD creams work by arousing the body’s endocannabinoid system that controls the pain and pleasure sensations humans experience from time to time. As soon as a body part hurts or itches, the skin receptors like CB2 and CB1 release signals to the brain to reduce such sensations.

When you use CBD cream on a particular area, the ingredients directly come in contact with the neurotransmitters after bypassing the receptors. This results in a much more efficient mechanism of pain relief. The cream sinks deep into your skin to attach to the receptors in the tissues and nerves and acts on inflammation and pain.

Moreover, several studies have been conducted to investigate such claims, which have suggested that CBD indeed interacts with the receptors to alleviate pain.

Keep in mind that CBD creams are thicker in texture, which might cause the skin to absorb them though they remain intact within the bloodstream. That’s why you can regard these products as “target-oriented” solutions for muscle pain.

What is the average shelf-life of CBD cream?

Users often assume that organic creams don’t last for a long time. But the real picture is different — these creams can be used for at least 1.5 years, provided they’re stored away from heat and moisture. Notably, an expiration date is usually provided on the cream container, so you shouldn’t use it once that period is exhausted.

Are there any side effects of using CBD creams?

Though CBD creams are unlikely to have psychoactive effects, they might cause certain mild symptoms, including:

Diarrhea

Nausea

Gastrointestinal problems

Drowsiness or tiredness

Dry mouth

If you experience such conditions, make sure to stop using the product and get in touch with a physician as soon as possible.

How should you apply CBD creams?

Since CBD creams are essentially topical, you can utilize them just as other creams or pain-relieving balms. Just take a little bit of the cream and massage it mildly on the affected part of the skin. And it’s best to reapply CBD creams at 3 or 4-hour intervals.

Note that many creams include traces of menthol or arnica, which may provide a cool or warm feel to the touch. These variants should be used in smaller amounts at the start and increased gradually once you’re accustomed to the sensation.

Testing the cream on a small patch of the skin is an easy way to understand if it suits you. Take a little amount and apply it to your palm, then check for any irritation or inflammation. In case you experience rashes or a burning sensation, it would imply that one or more ingredients don’t suit your skin type.

Where in the body can you apply CBD creams?

As already mentioned, CBD creams must be applied topically, just as other types of ointments. The areas where these creams can be applied include:

Knee and elbow joints

Feet and heels

Neck and shoulders

On your temples

Around your nose

Is a CBD cream likely to interact with other medicines?

Yes, CBD creams may interact with different products such as prescription medications and over-the-counter herbal solutions. While some products should be avoided while you’re using these creams, the dosage of others might have to be altered to rule out serious issues.

Will CBD creams affect your blood pressure?

Some studies have suggested that CBD products may lower your blood pressure. Note that a study conducted recently found that CBD may dilate blood vessels in humans and rats and thereby improve blood circulation.

Can CBD reduce nerve pain?

Products that include CBD and THC have been shown to alleviate pain due to nerve damage and peripheral or chronic neuropathic pain.

Do you need a prescription to purchase CBD cream?

No, you won’t need a prescription for any CBD products, as long as they come with less than 0.3% THC, which is the legally permissible limit.

Conclusion – Which CBD Cream For Pain Should You Buy?

Now that we’re about to wrap our guide, it’s time for you to pick a suitable CBD cream as per your needs and preferences.

Rest assured that all the products on our list are worth your trust, as we’ve also tried them for a while to ascertain their efficacy and safety. However, if you still aren’t able to choose the right option, here’s our take on the overall best CBD cream for pain in Canada.

The CBDNorth Body Balm undoubtedly deserves the top position as it offers top-notch quality and different fragrances to suit the preferences of all users. Side by side, the shipping service offered is efficient, and many citizens can avail themselves of reduced rates as part of the unique assistance program.

With that, we’ll bring down the curtains for today. But watch this space as we’ll be back with a new guide soon. Take care!