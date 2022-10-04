Leonardtown, MD- This afternoon, the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections notified the State Administrator of Elections that Natalie Weech, currently running for President of the St. Mary’s County Commissioners, is not qualified to serve in that office.

According to the requirements to run for County Commissioner President, the candidate must have resided in the County for at least five years. Ms. Weech has resided in St. Mary’s County for three years.

Weech released the following statement stating that she voluntarily told the County Board of Elections she did not meet the requirements.

According to Maryland Election Law, § 5-1004(b)(2) of the Election Law Article, the time has passed to replace Ms. Weech on the ballot. By law, her name will still appear on the ballot, and you can still vote for her. The office would be considered vacant if Ms. Weech were to garner more votes than incumbent Randy Guy. If that happens, it will be left to the Governor to fill the seat in accordance with § 9-402 of the Local Government Article.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle is following up with several individuals regarding this and why this happened. We will update more as we receive and confirm more information.