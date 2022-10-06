It is healthy for curiosity to strike individuals; it shows that our brain is at work and we are ready for whatever the future holds. Even if you are content with where you are in life, there are some days when you wonder what is going to happen in the future. You don’t have to believe in psychic readings strongly, but sometimes it is fun to test things out and decide how you feel about them.

Online psychic reading is the best way to kill your curiosity about the future or find a purpose if you’re feeling lost. Online psychic reading is far better than getting a reading from a random reader you found at your local mall. It is hard to tell if the reader you have found offline is genuine or not, which is where online fortune-telling platforms make it easier for you.

Through an online psychic reading, you find verified readers from different niches to help answer all your questions. Online fortune-telling services are becoming more popular by the day, and this competitive market has resulted in many websites offering the same services.

Your real mission is to find a platform offering accurate and reliable readings without ripping you off. To make the finding process easier for you, we have carefully researched and listed some of the best online psychic reading platforms we could find.

Without further delay, let’s go ahead and find out more about each of these psychic reading platforms in more detail!

List Of Best Online Psychic Reading Platforms Of 2022:

Purple Garden : Best Online Psychic Reading Platform For Tarot Reading Kasamba : Popular Psychic Reading Platform For Tarot & Spiritual Readings MysticSense : Expert Psychics & Tarot Readers To Get Future Predictions Keen : Psychic Community With Reliable Fortune Teller & Astrologers Psychicoz : Great Range of Psychic Mediums For Astrology Signs Readings

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. Purple Garden : Best Online Psychic Reading Platform For Tarot Reading

At the top of our list for best psychic readings is Purple Garden . Purple Garden is the highest-rated online psychic reading platform due to its authentic service and verified readers. They aimed to build a platform featuring readers from many different niches to facilitate users. Whether you are looking for a love specialist, tarot card reader, astrological reader, or spiritual guidance, at Purple Garden , you are able to find all types of different fortune tellers on one platform.

The website is quite simple and easy to use; you won’t have to spend hours trying to understand how it works. To help you get a demo and understand better what you’re signing up for, Purple Garden allows you to take a free 3-minute trial session with any readers of your choice. If you find a reader that aligns with your requirement, you can purchase a session with them. All readers charge by the minute and have different rates.

If you are a reader looking to work at Purple Garden , they have thoroughly explained the application process on their website. To help their customers, they have an online contact form they can fill out if they have any queries.

Features

Many verified love specialists, intuitive guides, astrological experts, tarot card readers, career advisors, and more

Offer a 3-minute free demo session with every new reader the customers try

All readers have different per-minute charges

Purple Garden mobile application has a lot of new features

Online customer support form on the website for assistance

Readings are available on chat, video call, and audio call

Pros

The website is very easy to use Has the highest ratings as a psychic reading platform All their readers are verified Different ways to get readings Features readers from various niches Thousands of positive customer reviews 24/7 online customer support



Cons

Some readers are very expensive Web-version has fewer features than the mobile application Readers are not available 24 hours a day



Customer Reviews

Purple Garden has provided services to thousands of customers. Customers found their website very easy to navigate through. Users felt at ease knowing all the readers at Purple Garden were verified and that they could read reviews and ratings for each reader to help in making their decision. Users love that they were able to find the type of psychic reader they were looking for and have a brief free reading experience with the reader of their choice. Almost all readers at Purple Garden have 4-5 star ratings.

#2. Kasamba – Popular Psychic Reading Platform For Tarot & Spiritual Readings

Second on our list is Kasamba , a platform that was founded 20 years ago and is known for providing accurate readings. Kasamba has held high rankings due to consistently amazing services from verified readers. Here you will find readers from many different niches offering their services via chat and audio call. Kasamba maintains its standards by making sure they thoroughly check and verify readers before affiliating with them. All readers at Kasamba have 4-5 star ratings from previous customers.

Their aim is to help people find the guidance they are looking for. They allow users to opt for a free demo session with any reader of their choice. Users who wish to continue their reading after the demo session get a 50% discount on their first reading. Kasamba’s mobile application allows you to get a reading session with any reader of your choice anytime you want. If you feel dissatisfied with your first reading, Kasamba is one of the few platforms offering a refund.

Features

Offer a unique money-back satisfaction guarantee to customers for their first reading Readings are available on chat and phone call Feature many different readers specialists in different niches Offer a free 3-minute demo session with different readers to new customers Provide an additional 50% discount to new customers on their first reading All readers have different per-minute charges Have a mobile application version with more features



Pros

You can avail your demo sessions with different readers They have served over 4 million customers Most of their readers have 5-star ratings You can find readers with affordable per-minute charges Can easily request a refund if dissatisfied The mobile app allows you to get your readings on the go



Cons

Some readers can be very expensive There is no option to get your readings via video call or email



Customer Reviews

All of Kasamba’s Customers have been very satisfied with the services they have received. All customers appreciate that they can find readers with so many different specialties on one platform and get to have a free demo session with them. Users said that they found Kasamba to feature many affordable readers on top of the many discounts that they offer themselves. Kasamba is well-known for featuring some of the best tarot card readers. Users also loved that they could request a refund if they were unsatisfied with their first reading.

#3. MysticSense – Expert Psychics & Tarot Readers To Get Future Predictions

Next up, we have MysticSense , a well-known platform for its amazing service and accommodating attitude. Their website is one of the most user-friendly websites we have come across. As soon as you sign up on MysticSense, you find yourself on their homepage, which is filled with readers from several different niches. Every reader’s specialty, charges, and ratings are displayed right next to their name.

MysticSense allows users to try out any reader of their choice with a free 5-minute demo session. MysticSense offers one of the longest demo sessions you could find and also has readers at very affordable rates. MysticSense also features articles on multiple topics such as tarot card reading, astrology, and more for those who are new or just curious. To accommodate more users with MysticSense , you can opt for a reading session any time you are free in both English and Spanish.

Features

Affiliated with many different readers such as medium psychics, love psychics, career psychics, intuitive physics, and energy healers Different types of psychics are available 24/7 Allow you to have a free 5-minute demo session with any reader of your choice You can have your reading sessions on live chat or audio calls Provide customer assistance via live chat, online form, and email Have a money-back satisfaction guarantee for the first session Feature informative articles on fortune telling on their website



Pros

Sign-up is quick and easy You get to have a longer demo session in comparison to other platforms You can request a refund if you are not happy with your first reading session Can find readers from different niches on one platform Excellent customer support with 24/7 chat assistance Insightful articles for beginners You can subscribe to their newsletter for updates on promos and deals



Cons

They do not have a mobile application Some readers may charge high rates per minute



Customer Reviews

MysticSense has thousands of positive customer reviews on many platforms. Customers love that they can find all types of readers on this platform and can have a long demo session with them. Customers also feel comfortable opting for MysticSense because they know they can request a refund if they are not satisfied with their first reading. Users also found that they received quick assistance from the team at MysticSense whenever they had any issues.

#4. Keen – Psychic Community With Reliable Fortune Teller & Astrologers

Next is Keen , a platform that provides users access to thousands of fortune tellers specializing in different niches. Keen is well-known due to how well it is suited for individuals that are new to the whole psychic reading experience. They feature love experts, tarot card readers, spiritual guides, and much more. It is very easy to look for a reader from a specific niche on Keen by simply using their filter feature. Keen makes sure that all the readers it features are verified and provide accurate readings.

At Keen , you are able to get a free 3-minute demo session with any reader that you are interested in. If you are satisfied with your demo session, you can then move on to a proper reading that is charged by the minute. Keen mostly has a discount offer on their rates throughout the year, which makes it a very affordable platform. If you are not interested in a proper reading and are just looking for some information, then you can go through the informative articles on Keen’s website.

Features

Readings are done via live chat, email, or phone call Affiliated with readers from several different niches Have a search feature where you can filter out the type of psychic you are looking for All readers have different per-minute charges for each session Feature informative articles on career advice, spiritual advice, love advice, tarot advice, and psychic advice on their official website Offer a free 3-minute demo session to all new customers



Pros

You can find free horoscope readings Their psychics are available for sessions 24/7 The sign-up process is quick and easy Affordable rates and usually have ongoing discounts Most of their psychics have 4 to 5-star ratings from former customers Excellent customer support Can find free articles on their website



Cons

Some users found the website to be a bit confusing There is no option to get your reading via video call Some readers can have very high per-minute charges



Customer Reviews

Keen has proved to be one of the easiest-to-use fortune-telling platforms you will find. Customers find it interesting that they have featured so many different advising articles on their website for beginners to go through and get a better understanding. Users love that they were able to opt for a free demo session with psychics of their interest before paying the full amount. A lot of customers found Keen to be a very affordable platform due to the deals that they have going on at all times.

#5. Psychicoz – Great Range of Psychic Mediums For Astrology Signs Readings

Finally, on our list, we have Psychicoz , a fortune-telling website where you can find a psychic reader for any problem that you are having. Psychicoz ensures to check all of the readers that they hire to provide you with the best, most accurate readings. Whether you are looking for spiritual guidance or love expertise, at Psychicoz , you can find readers from many different niches.

Psychicoz lets you have a free 3-minute demo session with the reader of your choice to help make your decision easier. It is one of the few platforms that offer so many ways to get your readings done. All readers at Psychicoz have different per-minute charges. However, the best thing with Psychicoz is that they have deals and discounts for new customers to make sure that they test out their services at a reasonable rate.

Features

Your readings can be done via email, live chat, video, or phone call All readers go through a verification and authenticity check before they are featured on the website Offer a 100% money-back satisfaction guarantee on the first session New customers can get a free 3-minute demo session with the reader of their choice All readers have different per-minute charges Allow assistance to customers for queries via helpline or online contact form



Pros

A lot of different ways to get your reading done Can find psychics from many different niches on one platform Fast and accommodating customer support You can request a refund if you are dissatisfied with your reading You can get an additional discount when you are a new customer All readings are quite accurate



Cons

Have to make an initial payment before you avail the free 3-minute demo session Some readers can have very high per-minute charges



Customer Reviews

Customers have posted very positive reviews for Psychicoz on many different platforms. Users loved that they had many options to get their readings done, especially praising the video call sessions. Customers state how they feel comfortable selecting a reader because there are detailed reviews from former customers next to each reader’s profile. Customers found that they could easily find a reader from the niche of their interest. New users found that introductory discounts make the experience at Psychicoz quite affordable and easy on the pocket. Some users also loved that they could apply for a refund if they were not satisfied.

Factors To Consider Before Choosing Sites For Psychic Readings & Fortune Telling:

Now that we have gone over all the different psychic reading platforms in detail, we’re now going to look at some important factors you need to remember before you work with any fortune telling platforms:

Customer Reviews

It is very important to check the customer reviews for every platform and its readers before you put any money on the line. Customer reviews can tell you a lot about the service and authenticity of a platform that you generally won’t be able to tell just by looking at a website. Platforms can say a lot about how good their services are, but it can only be proved by what their former customers have to say. Remember always to see how well a platform is rated before you sign up with it.

Most of the platforms mentioned in this guide provide detailed reviews of all their readers along with their profiles. These reviews for each reader can give you an insight into what to expect from that certain reader and whether their readings are accurate. You can also find many hidden details like rude staff or poor customer support through customer reviews. Make sure that the reviews you are reading are real and not fabricated; you can cross check these reviews with reviews on other reputable platforms.

Variation Of Readers

There are a lot of different forms of fortune telling out there right now. Psychics use different methods to read your energy and predict your future. Most online fortune-telling platforms now offer readers from different niches on one website to all their clients. You must remember to sign up with a platform with readers specializing in different niches, such as love specialists, spiritual guides, intuitive guides, tarot card readers, astrological readers, and much more.

By choosing a platform with a large variation of readers, if you know what you’re looking for, you can easily find it. Furthermore, a platform with a large variety of readers is beneficial for beginners as they can test out and explore the different types of psychic readings they can get. Some platforms also offer articles on all different types of fortune telling that are there; go through these articles to help educate yourself and make your decision easier.

Affordability And Per Minute Charges

You need to be aware of the budget you have set for yourself before you go out and look for psychic readers. A psychic reading can be a one-time thing, or you can make it a routine if you want to. If you plan on getting psychic reading more often or longer readers, you need to look for a psychic reader that fits your budget. Most of the platforms have psychic readers that charge their sessions per minute. The rates of all readers vary, and some are quite expensive compared to others.

Remember to check out all the platforms that you are interested in and keep your budget in mind. Some tarot reading platforms have readers with lower rates, while others have so many readers of a specific niche that you can surely find one that charges less. On top of affordable readers, some platforms also offer discounts to their customers and additional discounts to newer or loyal customers. Some of the platforms mentioned in this guide have ongoing discounts throughout the year, so select a platform accordingly.

Demo Session With Readers

When you are looking for an online psychic reading platform, you can’t possibly know if you like the way of reading or the answer you’re about to receive. A picture and profile of any reader can give you an idea of what they’re like but to know whether your energy and vibe match with them or not, you need a demo session. Almost all platforms nowadays offer free demo sessions to all their new customers with each new reader they try. This demo session allows the customer to understand better what service they are actually about to pay for.

Always remember to prioritize a company that offers both a demo session and a longer one. The longer your demo session is, the more time you get to decide whether you like the experience or not. Most fortune-telling platforms offer a basic 3-minute demo session, but platforms like Mystic Sense allow you to have longer demo sessions.

Customer Support

It is always best to select a platform that is active and responsive to all its customers and accommodates them in times of need. It is crucial for the platform you select to have excellent customer support so that whenever you have a query or problem, you can easily reach out to them. It is also important that the platform you select is accommodating and offers you compensation in case of any mistake on their part.

Always ensure that the platform you select has multiple contact methods that customers can use. Most of the companies mentioned in this guide offer customer support through an online contact form, but it is always better if they offer assistance via phone or email. You can also find out how responsive a platform’s customer service is by reviewing its reviews. Customer reviews can tell you what to expect from the platform in case of confusion.

Different Forms Of Reading Sessions

Each tarot reading website has different methods of communication through which you can get your reading. The most common methods of getting your reading are live chat, email, phone, or video calls. Some companies offer all the methods mentioned above of communication and more, whereas others offer only the option of live chat. When weighing out all your possible psychic reading options, always prioritize the ones that offer the most ways of communication.

If you have the option of more ways of getting your readings, you can switch them around and see which one makes you feel more comfortable. It is better to have the option of different ways to get readings rather than being limited to one. Some platforms have mobile applications that allow you to get your readings on the go. If you prefer to have access to psychic reading at all times, then prioritize platforms that provide this.

Difference Between Online Psychics And Offline Psychic Readers:

Technology has made it easier for both online and offline psychic reading services to progress. The readings you would acquire from both these services would somewhat be the same, but if you really think about them, they are quite different. Both online and offline psychic services have their positives and negatives, but most people nowadays prefer online fortune-telling services.

Online fortune-telling services have made it easier for individuals to get their readings from the comfort of their own place. You would not have to go out of your way to book an appointment and commute all the way to the reader’s office. With online services, you can easily just log on to the platform and opt for a reading with any available reader. Most online psychic reading services now are also available on mobile applications, so you could even get your readings done on the go.

When searching for an offline fortune teller, it is difficult to look for one specializing in a specific niche. If you are looking for a love specialist, you would have to conduct a lot of research to find one in your area. Whereas with online platforms, you can easily find psychic readers from many different niches at once. Even if you ever wanted to look for readers from two different niches, you wouldn’t have to carry out a search all over again.

The service that you receive through any offline psychic reading source could be good, but you have no proof of it being genuine. On the other hand, online psychic reading platforms only affiliate themselves with verified psychic readers to ensure you receive accurate readings. Whenever a psychic applies to any platform, the platform conducts a background search before approving them.

FAQs Regarding Free Psychic Reading Trials:

What is an online psychic reading, and what does it tell?

An online psychic reading involves a professional reader using their talent and experience to read your aura and energy and make educated guesses about your future using different methods. There are different methods of psychic reading that each reader uses; some of them study your stars, cards, or birth dates to give you answers. Psychic readings are for those curious about the future or feeling lost and want guidance about their purpose in life.

You need to be aware of the fact that these readings are not facts, but they can be quite accurate depending on how well-gifted your reader is. Psychic readings can give you an insight into your love life, career, financial decisions, and much more.

How many different types of psychic readers are there?

There are many different types of fortune tellers that you can find. As a beginner, you need to understand the different ways each of these different psychic readers predict your future or guide you. Tarot card readers use their cards to tell you what your future holds. Some psychic readers study your stars to explain your behavior patterns and past life experiences. Other psychic readers use their intuition and gifts to guide you in your future. Some readers use your birthdate to explain your life path and fate. Some psychic readers can specifically guide you on topics like finance, career, and love.

Do online psychic readings give real answers about the future?

Psychic readings are not facts, these are just predictions about the future that gifted readers make. They make these predictions based on different mediums, and it is not certain that life will unfold in the same way for you. Psychic readings are basically just guidance that every individual interprets differently. All readings are different, which is why if you were to ask two different love specialists about your future love life, the answers you receive would be less similar but mostly different because they are coming from two completely different individuals. You can not rely on psychic readings to predict your future or make your decisions, but you can use them to help you make up your mind and view things from different perspectives.

How can a person know if their psychic reader is authentic or not?

There is no proper way to determine whether the reader you are working with is authentic. However, you can easily avoid being stuck with a fake psychic reader by ensuring they are affiliated with a reputable platform. Reputable platforms always conduct background and verification checks on the reader before hiring them.

You can also read through the separate customer reviews for each reader that the platform provides to find out more about how accurate their readings are.

Does one have to pay before or after availing of the free demo session?

Whether you have to pay before or after your free demo session depends on the fortune-telling platform you select. Some platforms allow their users to take their free demo session and then pay for the reader that they want to continue their session with. Other platforms, such as Psychicoz, ask their customers to make an initial payment before availing of their free session.

On the other hand, some platforms allow you to take free demo sessions with as many different readers as you want, while others only allow you to have a limited number of demo sessions.

Conclusion: Which Online Tarot Reading Sites Are Best Overall?

It is obvious that one does not need to purely believe in fortune telling to opt for online psychic reading. It is a good way to better understand things and feel more guided toward your path in life. Modern technology has made it easy for you to find readers of so many different niches on one platform, so you won’t have to look for specific ones.

However, you must be mindful that these readings are just guesses, not facts. We have handpicked the best online psychic reading platforms for you. If you go through this article keeping the important factors in mind, you will definitely find a fortune-telling platform that resonates with your requirements.

If you are a beginner, make good use of your free demo session with the reader. The demo sessions that the companies mentioned in this guide offer can help you get a better idea of what you’re looking for. Before making any decisions or signing up with any websites, make a rough guess about your budget before proceeding. Always be on the lookout for affordable options as some of these platforms offer very good discounts.

All of the platforms mentioned above have very positive reviews, and your chances of being dissatisfied are very low. So go on and get your psychic reading done.