After an accident that results in significant injuries and property damage, you may want to file a personal injury lawsuit. Unfortunately, accident victims often make mistakes that negatively affect the value of their claims.

But you don’t have to make them. This post highlights best practices for pursuing personal injury claims to help you get the most out of your claim and identify the pitfalls you may want to avoid.

Don’t Speak with the At-Fault Party’s Insurer

In the first days or weeks, you may get a call from the at-fault insurer or lawyer seeking to know how you are doing or with an offer to settle. Talking to the other side’s insurance adjusters, especially without legal counsel, can negatively impact your case.

First, you may say something they could use to lower the value of your claim. For example, if the other party’s insurer or lawyer asked you how you are doing and you replay not so bad, they could use it to claim your injuries weren’t severe.

Additionally, the first offer is almost always a bad deal you shouldn’t even consider. If you haven’t made this mistake, you are in luck because now you know better. The best approach would be to direct all correspondence between you and the at-fault party to a lawyer.

Involve a Lawyer Early

Unfortunately, most people don’t involve a lawyer until they have made costly mistakes. While involving a lawyer at any point in your claim is important, engaging one in the initial stage of your case can make a huge difference.

Involving a lawyer in the initial stages of a claim means they will have an easier time gathering evidence that will be critical in building your case. Also, a lawyer provides you with the legal counsel you need to avoid making mistakes that could compromise your chances of getting fair compensation.

When choosing a lawyer, their location is as important as their experience. For example, if you are injured in St Petersburg, working with personal injury attorneys at St Petersburg can give you the best chance of getting fair compensation.

A local lawyer will have better insight into local laws and can guarantee a better outcome than a lawyer from another region.

Avoid Social Media

If you are into social media, you may want to step back after an accident. Talking about your injuries on social media is out of the question. While it may seem like an innocent thing to do, the other side will often scour through your post for anything to devalue your claim.

Even posts unrelated to your case can be used against you. For example, say you attend a party after an accident and take photos of yourself having a good time.

The other side can successfully convince the jury that your injuries did not have much impact on the quality of your life, which could lower the value of your claim. You may also want to change your settings on social media to ensure your friends do not tag you in their posts.

Listen to Your Lawyer

You get a lawyer because you believe they have the expertise to help you in your case. In most cases, they are right. But there are situations where you could feel like they did not make the right call.