A lean and shredded look is the dream of all men, but getting it is not as easy as professional bodybuilders make it seem. If you want to lose weight and unveil your masculinity, you have probably considered fat burners already.

But, not all fat burners will help you achieve what you want. The market is stuffed with various products that claim to be effective and safe, but that is not always the case. If you want to retain your health and muscles while getting rid of stubborn fat, you will need to find a proper fat burner for men.

Choosing the right one can be a particularly challenging task. A comprehensive range of over-the-counter fat burners can be purchased at your nearest pharmacy or supplement store, and if you try to look online, you will be overwhelmed by the extensive choice. That is why we did some of the heavy lifting for you and compiled a list of the best fat burners we could find.

Best Fat Burner for Men

#1. PhenQ – Overall Best Fat Burners For Men

When it comes to fat-burning supplements specifically designed to fit the needs of the male body, PhenQ is our top choice. This weight-loss supplement is manufactured and supplied by a U.K.-based company called Wolfson Brands Limited. Wolfson Brands is a known name in the supplements industry, and it has been stacking impeccable reviews for over a decade.

PhenQ and all other supplements provided by Wolfson Brands LTD are manufactured in FDA-approved facilities. The manufacturer employs an outstanding team of experts and nutritional specialists that are responsible for the unique formulas it offers. With such great products, Wolfson Brands LTD has thousands of satisfied customers worldwide.

Features

To tell you a little more about the supplements, we have to mention the ingredients first. The PhenQ developers have exceeded the task of formulating an incredibly effective weight-loss supplement. They incorporated a couple of unique natural ingredients that create a robust synergy that may help you burn fat.

The first ingredient is a-Lacys Reset, which contributes to metabolism and stimulates thermogenesis, according to the official PhenQ website. Next in line comes the Capsimax powder, featuring an impeccable blend of capsicum, piperine, caffeine, and niacin. Apart from the Capsimax mix, PhenQ also contains chromium picolinate, nopal, l-carnitine fumarate, and some extra caffeine.

The unique PhenQ formula may help you tackle weight loss from multiple aspects. It may speed up the fat-burning process by contributing to the metabolic and thermogenic rates, and the natural blend of ingredients may also prevent your body from accumulating new fat.

Pros

100% natural ingredients

Unique design for fast absorption and evident results

Safe and legal dietary supplement

Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Not suitable for those with caffeine sensitivity

Customer Reviews

PhenQ is the number one choice of dietary supplement for many people. On the company’s official website, you can see the incredible transformations that people achieved thanks to PhenQ. Although different bodies take time to get used to the supplement and produce evident effects, the results are inevitable.

This dietary supplement has already helped over 190,000 satisfied customers get the body they want. What is best about PhenQ is that apart from targeting weight loss in different ways, it may also boost your energy and productivity and enhance your mood, helping you stay positive and focused on your goal.

#2. Instant Knockout Cut – Most Recommended Diet Pill For Men

Instant Knockout Cut is one of the most popular products offered by the company. Instant Knockout has been successfully fueling the bodies of professional athletes for nearly ten years now. The company is the number one choice for many accredited athletes, including Diago Sanchez, a UFC champion and MMA icon, and Greg Jackson, one of the best professional coaches.

Roar Ambition, the supplement manufacturer, strives to provide its customers with weight-loss pills that will help them lose weight while keeping them in top shape. Instant Knockout Cut features a unique formula with proven efficiency that many companies can only admire.

Features

Instant Knockout Cut features a unique and complete weight-loss system. These dietary pills may help you cut excess weight, which is why many professional boxers and MMA fighters rely on them before essential fights. Instant Knockout’s unique formula relies on natural ingredients proven effective for weight reduction.

Instant Knockout Cut is designed to help suppress your appetite and raise energy levels. The energy stimulants in Instant Knockout may fuel your body and help you go through intense cardio, lift weights, or whatever helps you stay fit.

If the efficiency of Instant Knockout seems spot-on, wait until you look at the ingredients, as they are 100% natural. The innovative Instant Knockout formula consists of green tea extract, cayenne pepper, black pepper extract, caffeine, L-theanine, glucomannan, and an excellent stack of vitamins, including B6, B12, and D3.

Pros

Manufactured by a global leader in the industry of natural supplements

Fully transparent ingredient list

May help burn fat more effectively

May provides 24-hour metabolic and appetite support

Cons

Some may have a problem with the significantly large size of the capsules

Customer Reviews

According to customer feedback, Instant Knockout is one of the best dietary supplements. Some users even claimed you may lose too much weight if you are not careful enough. Overall, it seems like the product does an incredible job of helping people lose weight quickly and effectively.

With the evidence-backed ingredients, it is no wonder people are so satisfied with the supplement. So if you are ready to unleash your potential, you should give Instant Knockout Cut a try.

#3. PrimeShred – Top Fat-Burning Supplements For Bodybuilders

PrimeShred is another incredible dietary supplement that may help you get rid of stubborn fat. The supplement formula was developed by Muscle Club Limited, a reputable U.K.-based company. The manufacturer is focused on promoting a healthy lifestyle and safe access to dietary supplements that unleash the power of nature to help you achieve the results you want.

The manufacturer is known for using premium superfoods and 100% natural ingredients for all of its products, including PrimeShred . The supplement is manufactured in certified facilities and comes from years of studies and trials.

Features

PrimeShred is a unique weight-loss supplement for men. First, the supplement is 100% plant-based and suitable for vegetarians and vegans, which many supplement companies often overlook.

Apart from the incredible weight-loss efficiency, P rimeShred may also serve as an impeccable cognitive stimulant. The natural blend of ingredients features unique compounds that improve energy and support better focus. Apart from the direct weight-loss help you may get, PrimeShred may help you stay focused on the task and work hard to achieve everything you have set as a goal.

PrimeShred relies on a range of clinically-backed ingredients that are excessively researched because of their adequate properties. The potent weight-loss pills contain only natural ingredients, including green tea extract, green coffee, L-tyrosine, L-theanine, Rhodiola Rosea root, caffeine anhydrous, cayenne pepper extract, DMAE, vitamin B complex, and Bioperine. The remarkable formula is neatly encapsulated in a vegetable capsule, making it vegan-friendly and convenient for consumption.

PrimeShred’s ingredients are transparently posted on the official website, and every ingredient is followed by the exact amount in which it is featured. That way, you know exactly what you will be consuming and can determine whether the product could be the right choice for you.

Pros

Free from soy, gluten, and dairy

100% natural ingredients

No artificial sweeteners, colorings, or preservatives

May amplify energy and mental focus

Cons

Slightly more expensive than other dietary supplements

Customer Reviews

PrimeShred is a dietary supplement that may help you burn stubborn fat and stay focused on your goal. Through natural ingredients for weight reduction and cognitive boost, PrimeShred may fuel up the thermogenesis in your body, contribute to the metabolism, and provide you with new energy to tackle your next training session.

Users claim that only after a month of taking PrimeShred, they have already experienced its positive effects. Apart from the incredible efficiency of directly supporting healthy weight loss, people are also pleased with the cognitive boost that the supplement provides. They say it helps them work harder, getting even better results than expected.

#4. Burn Lab Pro – Most Trusted Pills For Muscle Retention

During the cutting cycle, many bodybuilders are worried about losing their hard-earned muscles along with the excess fat. With Burn Lab Pro , you no longer have to worry about that, as its unique formula may help you preserve lean muscles while shredding stubborn fat effectively.

This remarkable dietary supplement is developed by Opti-Nutra LTD, a relatively new U.K.-based company that has already unlocked an incredible supplementary palette that many professional athletes swear by. Burn Lab Pro’s cutting-edge formula may help you withstand more intense workouts and remain committed to your daily exercise regimen. Apart from retaining lean muscles, it may also stimulate muscle growth and promote healthy recovery.

Features

If training and fasting were not enough to do the trick, Burn Lab Pro is here to help you out. The ground-breaking formula may help you shed the excess fat and reveal your lean muscles. The dietary supplement is part of many champions’ daily routines, and Aljamain Sterlin says he sometimes needs to drop down as much as 30 lbs before a fight while retaining his peak strength and fit shape. He uses Burn Lab Pro as his first choice.

Burn Lab Pro’s list of ingredients is pretty simple and concise. It utilizes only five ingredients that may support healthy fat loss, increase training endurance, help you gain muscle, and so much more. It features ForsLean, an advanced Coleus forskohlii to help the body break down fat. It also relies on the good old Capsimax blend while incorporating HMB, NutriGenesis GTF chromium, and a black pepper extract.

This simple natural supplement may help you get rid of fat and embrace energy. It can be combined with various dietary regimens and exercise plans, but it is especially powerful with fasted cardio, cutting phases, strength training, day training, intermittent fasting, calorie restriction diets, keto, low-carb, and different paleo diets.

Pros

May stabilize energy and suppress appetite

May break down fat cells while preserving muscle mass

May boost endurance during workouts

30-day money-back guarantee

Contains research-backed ingredients

Cons

Some of Burn Lab Pro’s ingredients may interact with prescription medications

Customer Reviews

Burn Lab Pro ’s ratings are pretty high on many reviewing platforms. According to user comments, the dietary supplement has helped many people get the body they want quickly and effectively. Although the supplement can be used along with different training plans and nutritional regiments, it seems that the best results come during cutting cycles. Because of the energy boost and the speedy recovery it supplies, Burn Lab Pro guarantees impeccable results that are evident quickly after starting with the capsules.

#5. Clenbutrol – Best Legal Clenbuterol Alternative

If Clenbuterol seems like a tempting option to help you lose weight quickly, you will be happy to know that you can ditch the illegal substance and embrace the safe and legal alternative of Clenbutrol . Clenbutrol is an incredible Clenbuterol substitute, provided by the company CrazyBulk.

You have probably heard about CrazyBulk if you are into bodybuilding. The reputable supplement company provides an incredible array of bodybuilding supplements that offer outstanding results. CrazyBulk is a reputable supplement supplier that is the number one choice of many bodybuilders and professional athletes. Whether you are bulking or cutting, there is undoubtedly a supplement that may help you reach your goal with CrazyBulk.

Features

CrazyBulk stands for natural ingredients and proven efficiency in the supplementing industry, and Clenbutrol strictly follows the rule. The short ingredient list consists of high-performing natural ingredients that may help you strip fat and show off your hard-earned muscles. It contains vitamin B3, Garcinia Cambogia, bitter orange extract, and guarana extract.

Thanks to the potency of the natural ingredients, Clenbutrol may provide you with thermogenic and performance-enhancing properties. That way, you may be able to withstand heftier training sessions. It may also stimulate oxygen transportation, supplying your cells with all the fuel they need to sculpt your body into a lean and ripped physique you have always wanted.

Pros

Excellent for cutting cycles, fat burn, and lean muscle retention

May boost energy and improve endurance

Safe and legal alternative to Clenbuterol

Evident results after the first month of use

Cons

Guarana extract inside Clenbutrol might cause overstimulation

Customer Reviews

Overall, Clenbutrol is a great supplement that will help you avoid illegal steroids while providing almost the exact same results. This legal steroid alternative’s ratings are pretty high among its users. They claim it provides them with sufficient energy to endure more demanding training and provides remarkable results when taken along with a healthy diet. Some people have even lost up to 19 lb in less than four weeks while dieting and taking CrazyBulk’s Clenbutrol .

Along with the comments, we also encountered transformation images that testify to the incredible efficiency of the natural supplement. So if you need more motivation to commit to a weight-loss plan, visit CrazyBulk’s website, and see what other people achieved with the help of Clenbutrol.

#6. Testo Lab Pro T-Booster – Reliable Natural Testosterone Booster

Testo Lab Pro T-Booster is another excellent fat burner by Opti-Nutra Limited that may help you lose weight and regulate low testosterone levels. If you are struggling with lower testosterone levels or simply need a natural aid to help you boost your masculinity, Testo Lab Pro is our best recommendation.

You might be wondering why we are listing a testosterone booster as a fat burner, as those two are evidently not the same thing. Therefore, you should know that increased testosterone levels may aid fat loss, and Testo Lab Pro’s formula tends to provide some extra perks for weight reduction.

Features

Men in their mid-30s are often faced with testosterone level drops, leading to a series of unwanted outcomes. When your testosterone levels are low, you will feel a lack of energy, have poorly toned muscles, and accumulate more fat. If you want to avoid that, you will need a potent testosterone booster like Testo Lab Pro .

Through natural ingredients like boron, ashwagandha, mucuna pruriens extracts, luteolin, and a range of vitamins and minerals, Testo Lab Pro may naturally stimulate testosterone production in the body. All the premium-grade ingredients are science-backed, and the supplement is 100% free of any synthetic fillers and agents.

The testosterone boost provided by Testo Lab Pro may help your body rejuvenate and unlock its full potential and energy. With its help, you may be able to push your boundaries at the gym and get incredible results from your weight-loss training plan.

This testosterone booster is stacked with essential vitamins and minerals that will nurture your body while you focus on losing weight. Even if you have committed to a strict dietary regimen, the supplement may be able to supply your body with its daily needs for vitamin D3, K1, and K2, along with zinc, magnesium, and boron.

Pros

May increase stamina and boost male performance

May accelerate fat loss

May support protein synthesis

Easy to swallow capsules

Vegan-friendly

30-day risk-free trial

Cons

Might pose mineral imbalances like too much zinc or too little copper

Customer Reviews

Testo Lab Pro is your best choice if you are struggling with low energy levels because of testosterone imbalance. Users claim the natural supplement helped them regain their energy and endure extensive workout sessions to sculpt their bodies into perfection. Apart from providing you with much-needed energy, the testosterone booster may help you lose stubborn belly fat and get your hormonal balance on track.

Factors To Consider Before Buying Fat-Burning Supplements

As we have already stated, there are thousands of fat-burning supplements and other products readily available for purchase; but, not all are as effective as they claim to be. On the other hand, some products may be expressively effective for safety.

But, you do not need an effective and unsafe product, nor a lousy performing safe alternative. If you are looking for a fat burner, you need something safe for consumption and potent enough to yield evident results.

Such products might be hard to find, especially if it is your first time reaching out for fat-burning supplements. If you do not know what you should be looking for in the best fat burner for men , we have compiled a list of factors to consider.

Ingredients

Whether you are looking to lose weight or gain muscle mass, the ingredients are the most critical aspect of a reliable supplement. Therefore, you have to make sure you know all of the supplement ingredients and understand how they work together to provide you with the results you are looking for.

If you are not cautious, you may end up with a low-performing supplement full of synthetic fillers that do not do anything to help you reach your goal. Furthermore, some of these ingredients may even be harmful to your health or objective.

To be extra safe and cautious, you should consider each ingredient in detail. If needed, even perform a quick Google search. That way, you can see whether it is as effective as the manufacturer claims it to be.

Concentration

Looking at the detailed list of ingredients might not be enough to help you understand how the supplement works and how effective it is. Some of the more potent weight-loss aids are significantly pricey, so some manufacturers may try to incorporate them in slight amounts to include them in the ingredient list. The problem with this is that the compound will not do you any good since it is featured in excessively low amounts.

On the other hand, some ingredients like caffeine should not be present in high amounts, or they might cause overstimulation. Stimulants are always lovely to come across in your fat-burning supplement, but if they are not carefully dosed, they might cause a lot of damage.

You should look for the exact amounts at which the ingredient is present in each pill, along with the list of ingredients. That is the only way for you to ensure the supplement meets the desired quantities and does not exceed the recommended dose for any hefty stimulants and other compounds.

Promised Benefits

When searching for a proper weight-loss supplement, you will inevitably encounter manufacturers that make grandiose promises. The best fat burner may help you lose weight, but only if you do your part. Therefore, there is not any miraculous supplement that will make you lose weight without any effort from your side. Claims that you will be able to see significant results after a couple of days or weeks on the supplement should also be taken with a hefty dose of skepticism.

You have to be well aware that the path to weight loss might be a tiring experience, and you will have to commit to dieting and exercise, even if it is to a small extent. If you have just encountered a product that claims to work wonders with excess fat in just a couple of days, you should know to be on alert that the product might not be as effective as it seems. So, do your research to see whether it is as good as it looks.

Safety

Safety is something you can never be too cautious about. If losing weight was easy, you would not be looking for the extra aid of supplements to shred unwanted fat. That is why when a product promises super easy weight loss, it is probably a good time to ask a couple of safety questions.

The product’s safety is directly related to its ingredients and their concentrations. So, you should always keep an eye out for compounds that seem to be odd or out of place. For instance, ephedra, phentermine, DNP, and DMAA are incredibly potent for shredding down fat, but they are also unsafe and banned for consumption.

To guarantee the safety of the product you are about to purchase, make sure you have at least the basic information about all of its ingredients. Find out if they are safe for consumption at the concentration listed by the manufacturer.

Customer Reviews

Going through the customer reviews of a particular product can be very beneficial and even motivating. First of all, it will help you see what other users have achieved by taking the specific supplement. It will give you valuable insight into what you can expect, and you will also learn about the side effects you should expect before purchasing the product.

Apart from that, user testimonials for fat burners can also be very inspiring. Since the results of fat burners are evident, you will get a closer look at what you can achieve if you consume the supplement and commit to a strict dieting and exercise plan.

Price

Another important thing to consider before purchasing any supplement is the price. Usually, you have to pay a higher price for high quality, but some supplement manufacturers take advantage of the correlation and set ridiculously high prices for their lousy-performing supplements. That is why you have to set up a specific budget beforehand and stick to that, no matter how tempting it might be to blow the budget and purchase a “premium” product.

Still, you should not focus on incredibly cheap products and instead, try to find a mid-priced range that will work with your budget and expectations. An extra perk when comparing products and considering prices is a satisfaction guarantee. Reputable manufacturers that are confident in their products offer money-back guarantees to help you decide without risking your money, as you will be compensated if the product does not perform as marketed.

How To Make The Most Out Of Your Fat Burner

Fat burners may do wonders with excess weight, but only if you help them. Therefore, there is absolutely no point in taking a fat burner if you do not intend to change your lifestyle and daily habits. If you want to get incredible results, you have to work for them. Therefore, if you want to lose significant weight, you will have to put in substantial effort, and that includes training, dieting, and supplementing to reach your goal.

If you manage to stick to the commitment, fat burners may be a great aid in helping you achieve and surpass your goals.

Count Your Calories

Weight loss requires a caloric diet, meaning you will have to burn more calories than you consume. Trying to estimate the number will not do you much good, as there are a couple of factors that come into play here. Therefore, you should try to calculate your calorie intake as accurately as possible.

If you do not want to be bothered with the hefty calculations, you can simply use an online calorie calculator. Staying on top of your calorie intake will help you set a goal and commit to lowering the number of calories you consume daily.

Adjust Your Workouts

If you are committed to burning stubborn fat, you could also benefit from slight adjustments to your workout routine. Dozens of methods will allow you to increase the intensity of your workout to lose weight faster. If you are doing cardio, you can also dial it in. Do a whole phase of high-intensity interval training, and you may get incredible results.

But, besides the fact that more intense workouts will help you lose weight faster, you should not overwork your body, as that might be a costly mistake. Learn how to be content with modest results, and you may achieve healthy, long-lasting weight loss.

Follow the Directions

Not all fat burners are the same, and they all require a different approach to get the ultimate results. You have to be careful and follow the directions printed out on the label. Some fat burners are designed to be taken on an empty stomach, while others should be taken after meals. The same goes with workouts. Some fat burners are designed to be taken pre-workout, while others work better when taken afterward.

In addition to that, different supplements have different dosage recommendations. So, you may need to take a single pill with some, while you might need to take a significantly larger dose with others.

When and how the supplements are taken can play a vital role in how their ingredients are absorbed. You should strictly follow the manufacturer’s directions if you are looking to make the most out of the supplement.

Stay Hydrated

Fat burners usually have expressive thermogenic fat properties that make you sweaty and thirsty. To cope with the loss of liquid, you have to prioritize hydration. By doing so, you may improve your energy, strength, and ability to shred fat.

Staying hydrated may help your body perform better and provide you with the energy to do more and better work. That leads to burning more calories and significant weight loss.

FAQs: Fat-Burning Supplements For Men

Q1. How long does it take for fat burners to work?

The pace at which the results will arrive varies based on your physiology, the supplement’s potency, and the effort you put into dieting and exercising. Therefore, it is possible to get pretty fast results, but you will have to work very hard for them. Usually, fat burners take a month or two to produce evident results.

If the scale does not show a significant result after the initial two months have passed, you should probably switch up your dieting and exercise plans or look for a different supplement.

Q2. Do fat burners cause any side effects?

The potential outcomes of a fat burner for men depend on your chosen product. Some poor-quality supplements may come with a long list of side effects that might not be worth your trouble. On the other hand, if you select some of the best fat burners, you will get natural ingredients that will not pose any adverse effects or risks to your health.

However, there is almost always the risk of natural supplements interacting with other medications. GTF chromium is a good example of how a natural ingredient can interact with diabetes medications and reduce their effectiveness. With that in mind, if you are struggling with diabetes or any other disease, you should consult your doctor to see if fat-burning supplements are a good idea in your situation.

Q3. How much do I need to pay for a good fat burner?

The prices of fat burners for both men and women vary significantly. Therefore, you can get them at a broad price range, varying between $10 and $70 per month. But, high prices do not always come with premium quality, so you will have to be very careful while considering different products.

Make sure you understand the dosage of the supplement and the concentrations of its ingredients before calculating how much it will cost you monthly. The average price for good-quality fat burners for men is somewhere around $50 for a monthly supply. For $50 a month, you should get a pretty decent value for money.

Conclusion: How Does A Man Lose Belly Fat?

Weight loss can be an extremely challenging and nerve-wracking process, which is why the supplement industry went out of its way to provide consumers with the best appetite suppressants .

But, no fat burners for men do all the heavy lifting on their own, so you will also need to stick to a healthy diet and a daily exercise plan, even if it is not too demanding. These dietary supplements may help you suppress your appetite and burn fat, but only if you stick to your part of the deal.

If you have committed to shredding stubborn fat, you will definitely need the help of fat burners. So, take another look at the products we have reviewed above, and get ready to start sweating.