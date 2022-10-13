If you’ve been watching the currency markets, you’ll have noticed that the US dollar is growing increasingly mighty. It has strengthened against just about every other currency, including those that traditionally have been significantly stronger. This has led to an increased desire to invest in properties abroad, which remain cheap as long as the dollar is this strong.

Why is the dollar so strong? We’ll go into the reasons for the dollar’s rise and how to take advantage of the real estate opportunities this presents.

Why is the US dollar strong?

The US has been facing a whole lot of chaos over 2022. Our economy is at risk of tipping into a recession any moment now. Gas prices are high, with a lack of supply due to sanctions on Russia. High inflation makes it difficult for individuals and businesses to make ends meet.

Without important context, this may all seem to be a reason for the US dollar to weaken rather than strengthen. After all, why would people be bringing money into the US during such tough times?

However, the reality is that it is not the US in turmoil but the entire world. All the issues that apply to the US impact almost every other country. Investors traditionally seek safe havens when there is much economical and political chaos.

The US dollar has long been considered the haven currency. It rarely plummets and traditionally stays far more stable than other currencies. As such, despite the problems in the US, the dollar is the best bet for investors.

But it is not just the dollar’s haven status making real estate overseas particularly cheap for Americans. There are other factors at play.

The Euro and the Pound

Property in Europe and the UK becomes cheaper for Americans when the US dollar is stronger. But the US dollar is not just getting stronger. The euro and the pound sterling are getting weaker. For the first time in ages, the US dollar is worth more than the euro. It is closer to achieving parity with the pound as well.

This is due to several factors. Regarding the euro, the political turmoil caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to the currency’s strife. Natural gas supplies are low, and there is the threat that Russia will cut off all supplies to many EU countries. The continent is facing a marked lack of stability.

In the UK, the difficulties the pound is facing are related to the actions taken by the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss. She is trying to implement reforms that many citizens and politicians are firmly against. These reforms may throw the country into a recession (if it is not already in one). The confidence in the pound is falling simultaneously as the dollar is strengthening.

Property prices in the UK are also falling. With high-interest rates, there is less demand for property, leading to particularly attractive prices for people with dollars to spend. Of course, the US is likely to go through a similar process. Prices have consistently risen for two and a half years, and a correction has already started. However, the low value of the euro and the pound make foreign investment more of a draw.

If you decide to invest in property overseas, you must know how best to pay for it. In reality, sending money across the world can be expensive if you use traditional banking routes. Fortunately, there are affordable ways to transfer money overseas. Here is how to compare the best options.

Transferring money overseas

You can save a lot of money using an international money transfer service rather than a big bank. These money transfer services charge low fees and commissions, in contrast to the banks, which charge high fixed rates. They also provide better exchange rates than the banks do.

This comparative overview will show how much you can save when transferring money from the USA to Europe and the UK. The dollar-to-euro exchange rate and the dollar-to-pound rate will be close to or the same as the rate you find in a Google search. This is in sharp contrast to the rates provided by banks, which always favor the bank.

It certainly helps that money transfer services are transparent about their exchange rates, and you can compare quotes before sending your money.

With currencies still in flux, providing an accurate US dollar prediction is difficult. The dollar may continue to rise for a while, making investing in foreign real estate cheaper. However, the opposite may also occur, leaving you back at square one.

If you have a lot of capital in US dollars, now may be the perfect time to buy property overseas. You will get homes at much cheaper prices simply because of the favorable money conversion. The US dollar is a haven currency, so it is likely to remain strong for as long as there is political and economic turmoil.