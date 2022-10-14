Many of you are probably familiar with CBD oils for humans – but do you know that there are CBD oils specifically made for your feline friend?

Although these products might not be quite as popular, they do exist and have received a lot of praise from pet owners who have tried them before. There is not much difference in the products from those for humans.

They are some of the most innovative natural pet products that offer myriad health benefits, including helping with mood regulation, alleviating pain, helping to ease stress and anxiety, and promoting better sleep.

If you have noticed that your cat is battling certain discomforts, you should try to give them CBD oil. Due to the natural composition of these products, they are considered safe for use daily – as a supplement.

The biggest hurdle, however, comes when you want to purchase a product. Quick online research will show you there is no shortage of CBD oil products for cats. But unfortunately, not all products are legit; hence you should be careful when making your purchase decision.

Also, we know that cat dosage can be very picky with what they eat; hence you need to find a product with the right potency and flavor that your cat will like.

This review article will highlight a few CBD oil for cats that we consider the best on the market.

Top 5 CBD Oil For Cats On The Market

HolistaPet – Best Overall Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil For Cats NuLeaf Naturals – Most Potent, Organic CBD Oil For Cats The CBDistillery – All-Purpose Full-Spectrum Cat CBD Oil Joy Organics – Organic CBD Oil For Cats; 100% Natural CBD MD – Best CBD Hemp CBD Oil For Your Cat

#1. HolistaPet – Best Overall Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil For Cats

HolistaPet is a broad-spectrum CBD hemp oil for locally produced cats in California, USA. The company has been in business since 2018 and has been known to manufacture a wide range of hemp-based, organic products for dogs and cats and livestock.

Their team is composed of industry experts who have a cumulative of over 25 years of experience manufacturing organic foods. Their expertise has enabled the company to scale to greater heights by offering the most superior quality of ingredients available on the market.

In addition to its good reputation, the company is also Better Business Bureau (BBB) accredited. Therefore, you can be guaranteed the best services and products when you purchase from this company.

Highlights

Quality of Product

We believe that cats deserve the best, especially when it comes to their health. As such, we always advocate using the best quality products available. And HolistaPet is one good example of good quality products.

CBD oil from HolistaPet is made from 100% natural and organic ingredients. The CBD oil is vegan-friendly, non-GMO, gluten, and soy-free hence suitable for most pets and offers the most benefits.

Additionally, their products do not have artificial flavors, colors, or fillers, which have no added benefits to the overall well-being of cats.

Additionally, the company takes its formula to the next level by adding superior quality ingredients such as minerals and vitamins to its product to make it even more beneficial for your feline friend.

Lastly, due to its organic and vegan nature, you can trust HolistaPet CBD oil to contain no traces of THC. THC can harm cats since it causes psychoactive effects, which can even lead to death in extreme cases.

Source of Hemp

HolistaPet uses locally sourced hemp. The company collaborates with organic hemp farmers from Colorado to ensure they get the best quality hemp.

Locally grown hemp is considered the best since it is grown and harvested under strict guidelines per the 2018 Farm Bill Law.

It is from this hemp that they derive CBD, which they use to make their broad-spectrum CBD oil for cats. To ensure they maintain the quality of the hemp extract, they use the natural CO2 extraction method.

The method is also preferred since it ensures minimal transmission of harmful chemicals to the atmosphere and helps protect the hemp plant from damage.

Dosage

Holistapet CBD oil for cats is made from a blend of CBD and hemp seed oil which acts as the carrier. The result is a highly potent broad-spectrum CBD oil that effectively provides the desired results.

Due to the high potency of the product, it is essential to know how much cbd you should give to your cat. To determine this, you must know your cat’s size, age, ailment, and weight.

According to their website, they have two different potency products for different types of cats, including:

150mg of CBD can help for pets under 20 pounds.

The 300mg of CBD for pets weighs between 20-60 pounds.

HolistaPet CBD oil for cats comes conveniently packaged in a dropper bottle, making it easy to administer the CBD oil to your cat.

For administration, you can opt to drop the oil directly into their mouth or add the naturally occurring CBD oil to their favorite food or drink.

Pros

HolistaPet is a well-recognized company with a stellar reputation.

Their products are 100% organic and vegan, non-GMO, gluten, and soy free.

The company uses locally sourced hemp from Colorado.

They use the natural CO2 extraction method to derive CBD from the hemp plant.

HolistaPet has a 30-day money-back guarantee for customers who are unsatisfied with their products.

Cons

They do not offer worldwide shipping.

#2. NuLeaf Naturals – Most Potent, Organic CBD Oil for Cats

Coming in strongly at #2 is NuLeaf Naturals – a full-spectrum CBD oil for cats. NuLeaf Naturals has been in business since 2014.

Since then, they have done a great job manufacturing good quality CBD oil and offering the best customer service. These qualities have seen them rise to the top to become among the leading industry experts in the field.

From various customer feedback, it is evident that NuLeaf CBD oil produces the desired results.

In addition, several cat parents have praised the product for offering the best CBD oil, which is effective at increasing cats’ mobility, helping to relieve pain, and boosting cats’ overall health.

Highlights

Brand Credibility

Nuleaf Company is a highly reputable organic CBD oil brand. The company is one of the pioneer companies in the market.

In addition to their years of operation, it is also great to note that NuLeaf Naturals is a cGMP certified company – this means that they have been evaluated and found compliant with the Good Manufacturing Practices as stipulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Similarly, the company is also a Certified B Corp Company for being an environmentally conscious brand and promoting transparency with its clients.

We also noted that NuLeaf Naturals is ISO Certified since they have consistently proved they consistently meet the highest regulatory standards required when manufacturing their products.

Lastly, Nuleaf is a Certified B Corp Company since it meets the required environmental and social performance standards, promoting accountability and transparency with its clients.

Quality of Product

Being among the pioneer brands in the market, we can confidently say that NuLeaf Naturals has done a great job setting the pace for new entrants.

The company has prioritized over the years to ensure they produce the highest quality of products. For starters, they ensure the use of locally sourced hemp.

The company works in cohorts with organic hemp farmers based in Colorado. As a result, the quality of the hemp is top-notch since it has been grown and cultivated in controlled environments as per the 2018 Farm Bill Guidelines.

In addition to this, they use the natural CO2 extraction method to obtain CBD from hemp. This method is mainly preferred since it helps preserve the hemp extract’s purity. Similarly, it helps protect the hemp plant from damage during extraction.

The potency of the product

NuLeaf CBD oil is highly potent. The product comes in three-sized bottles, including 5ml, 15ml, and 30ml bottles. The CBD content available for each includes 300mg of CBD and 900mg of CBD, the highest potency being 1800 mg of CBD.

To determine the appropriate dosage for your cat, you need to consider several factors, including size, weight, age, and ailment of the cat.

In most cases, manufacturers will often provide detailed instructions on how to give CBD oil to your cat based on the above-highlighted factors.

Third-Party Lab Tested

The purpose of a third-party test analysis is to determine the safety and purity of CBD oil. A lab results often check the product for potency level, the composition of ingredients, presence of harmful chemicals, molds, fungi, or toxins such as heavy metals.

To learn more about these lab tests, you can visit their official website or simply scan the QR code provided at the back of each product packaging for a direct link to their Certificate of Analysis.

Pros

NuLeaf Naturals is a highly accredited company that specializes in manufacturing CBD oil for cats.

is a highly accredited company that specializes in manufacturing CBD oil for cats. Their products are made from 100% natural and organic ingredients.

NuLeaf CBD oil for cats is a highly potent full-spectrum oil.

All new batches of their products are third-party lab tested for safety and purity.

NuLeaf Naturals uses locally sourced hemp obtained from Colorado.

The company offers fast and free shipping for all its products within the USA.

They have a 100% 30-days money-back guarantee.

Cons

NuLeaf products do not come in any flavors.

The product is highly priced.

#3. The CBDistillery – All-Purpose Full-Spectrum Cat CBD Oil

The CBDistillery is another growing brand in the CBD industry; the company is a brainchild of the well-known Balanced Health Botanicals Company.

CBDistillery is based in Colorado and has been in business since 2016. They offer a wide range of products, including pet CBD oil.

In addition to offering high-quality products, the company provides educational resources on its website. This is to educate their new, existing, and potential clients on the benefits of CBD for pets.

You can trust CBDistillery since it has an honorable reputation – the company is highly rated in credible reviews. It is also Better Business Bureau accredited with an overall rating of 2.6.

Highlights

Sourcing of Hemp

The CBDistillery Company uses organically sourced hemp. The company works in collaboration with organic hemp farmers based in Colorado, Oregon, and Kentucky, where they obtain the best quality of hemp – hemp that has been grown, cultivated, and harvested under controlled conditions as per the Farm Bill regulations.

Quality of the Product

The CBDistillery organic CBD oil for cats is made from 100% natural and superior organic ingredients. The product is vegan hence non-GMO, gluten, and soy free. Additionally, no artificial flavors, colors, or fillers are used in the product.

CBD, which is the main product, is obtained from hemp. The company uses the natural CO2 extraction method to get the purest form of hemp extract and to protect the hemp plant from damage.

Credibility

The CBDistillery is an ISO-certified company. Their manufacturing facilities are NSF International certified.

It means that they follow the Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP); hence you can trust their products to be of the best quality and highly effective at producing the desired results.

The CBD extract is then infused in a bend of other high-quality ingredients, which help to create their total and broad-spectrum CBD products.

Third-party Lab Testing

All new batches of the product go through a third-party lab test, which aims to ascertain that the product is safe and pure for pet consumption.

A lab analysis test also checks for the product’s potency and composition of ingredients used, as well as the presence of any harmful chemicals, molds, fungi, and foreign matters that can harm a cat’s health.

The products are awarded a Certificate of Analysis upon completing the analysis. This brand, in particular, uses the ACS Lab or Botanacor Lab, both ISO-certified independent third-party labs.

To access the COA, you can scan the QR code on a CBDistillery product’s label or visit their official website.

Product Potency

CBDistillery CBD oil for cats comes in 150mg and 600 mg potency. To get the correct potency for your cat, you need to know its size, weight, age, and ailment.

Inside the product packaging, you will find a detailed instruction pamphlet on determining the correct dosage for your cat and how best to administer the CBD oil.

Price of the product

We can confidently say CBDistillery CBD oil is affordable compared to other similar products. Moreover, when you buy from their official website, you can get discounts and deals, which can help you save a lot of money.

Pros

The CBDistillery is a highly reputable CBD oil manufacturing company

Their products are 100% natural and organic

The CBD oil is vegan; non-GMO, gluten-free and dairy-free

CBD oil does not contain any traces of THC; therefore, it cannot have any psychoactive effect on cats.

All their products are third-party lab tested for safety and purity

The company uses locally sourced hemp from Colorado, Kentucky, and Oregon.

Cons

The CBDistillery products are not FDA approved.

#4. Joy Organics – Organic CBD Oil for Cats; 100% Natural

Joy Organics is a small-family-owned CBD manufacturing business. The company was launched in 2018 and has gained a good rapport with its clients. They have also become one of the most reputable CBD manufacturing companies specializing in pets’ health.

Joy organics is known to have the best quality of fresh organic CBD oil for cats. It is excellent that they have managed to uphold their prime position over the years.

As such, they are highly rated on credible review sites with a 5-star rating, and the company is Better Business Bureau accredited with an A+ rating on their website – they are very trustworthy and reliable.

Joy organic products have received several positive feedback from previous clients.

However, from what we could gather from the online reviews, the products are best suited for cats who suffer from a wide range of ailments, including chronic pain, insomnia, difficulty in digesting food, or problems with mobility.

Highlights

Quality of Product

Joy organic CBD oil for cats is made from 100% natural and organic ingredients. The company locally sources its hemp from organic hemp farms based in Colorado.

During extraction, they use the natural CO2 process to obtain the purest form of CBD from hemp. Using this process also helps to protect the hemp plant from damage and to prevent the emission of harmful chemicals into the atmosphere.

Product Potency

Joy Organics CBD oil is a broad-spectrum CBD oil that has been proven to be very potent and highly effective for cats.

What we love most about this product is that it does not contain any traces of THC; hence there is no possibility of the product having any psychoactive effects on your cat.

The product comes packaged in a 30 ml bottle available in two potencies: the 450 mg of CBD per bottle and 900 mg of CBD per bottle.

Dosage

The appropriate dose to give to your cat depends on several factors, including the size, age, weight, and the specific ailment of the cat.

When you purchase the product, it comes with an instruction guide from the manufacturer on determining the best dose for your cat, considering the highlighted factors.

Taste and Flavors

Joy Organics CBD oil for cats is an all-natural product; As such, it does not contain any artificial flavors or colors.

It is, in fact, an odorless product; hence you do not have to worry about your cat rejecting the CBD oil for its taste or smell.

However, to make it easy to administer the CBD oil, you can try adding it to their favorite food, snack, or drink instead of directly dropping it into the cat’s mouth.

Pros

Joy Organics is a highly reputable family-owned business.

They use locally sourced hemp and manufacture their products locally, in the USA.

All their products are made from 100% organic and natural ingredients; hence you do not have to worry about their adverse side effects on your beloved cat.

Joy Organic CBD oil for cats is vegan-friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, and free from artificial additives and flavors.

All their products are third-party lab tested for safety and purity.

Cons

Joy Organic products do not have any flavors.

#5. CBD MD Oil – Best CBD Hemp CBD Oil For Your Cat

CBD MD oil for cats is a superior quality, broad spectrum CBD oil that seeks to support the overall wellness of cats. The product is enriched with a unique formula that contains terpenes, CBG, and CBN.

According to the several positive online reviews we came across, it is evident that cat parents love this product.

They claim it is one of the few products made with the highest standards of perfection. The product is also very effective at helping promote good health among cats.

Highlights

Cost of the Product

Products made from hemp are usually costly, mainly due to the cost of cultivation, harvesting, and production required for hemp.

Therefore, finding a good quality product that does not leave a dent in your pocket often comes as a relief. One such product is CBD MD oil for cats. At just $25, you can get a 30 ml bottle with 150mg of CBD.

Product Potency

Due to their small size, cats often only need small amounts of CBD. This is why the potency of this CBD oil for cats is relatively low, although highly potent and effective at producing the desired results.

Hemp Source

cbdMD uses locally sourced hemp to ensure they get the best product quality. The company collaborates with organic hemp farmers in Colorado and Kentucky to source their hemp.

The hemp obtained from these sources is of the best quality since it has been grown and harvested under controlled conditions per the Farm Bill Law.

Lab Testing

All cbdMD products are third-party lab tested for safety and purity. The purpose of a third-party lab test analysis is to t check the product for the presence of harmful chemicals, pesticides, molds, fungi, or other toxic items.

A lab analysis check also tests for product potency, level of THC, and the composition of ingredients.

Pros

cbdMD is a highly reputable company specializing in manufacturing CBD products for pets.

The product is made from 100% natural and organic ingredients.

cbdMD products are third-party lab tested for safety and purity at an independent lab.

Their products are highly potent and quite effective at producing the desired results.

Compared to similar products in the market, these products are priced and affordable to many pet owners.

The company offers a 60- day money-back guarantee to their unsatisfied clients.

Cons

There are a few complaints about their customer service.

How We Made This List Of The Best Cat CBD Brands

According to recent scientific studies, CBD oil has been established to be quite helpful for pets as it is to humans.

The benefits of CBD to cats include providing natural relief to different ailments, helping in calming nerves, lessening pain, and promoting your feline friend’s overall health and wellbeing.

However, as a pet owner, you must be careful when choosing the right product. There has been a sudden increase in the number of CBD oil brands in the market.

However, not all products are legit; hence, finding the ‘perfect’ CBD oil can be overwhelming, especially if it is your first time.

As such, we sought to make it easy for you by curating this review article of our top 5 picks of the best CBD oil brands for cats.

When compiling this list, we conducted extensive research on the brands and consulted with a team of professional vets to get their advice on what to look for and how to identify a product that will work best for your cat’s needs.

This section will highlight the factors we consider necessary when selecting the best CBD oil for cats. Here is what we looked for:

Source of Hemp

The quality of the help plant plays a significant role in determining the quality of the end product.

When sourcing for products, we recommend you only use the products made from locally grown hemp – that is, hemp grown, cultivated, and harvested in the USA according to the 2018 Farm Bill guidelines.

Some of the desirable qualities of such hemp are that it contains less than 0.3% of THC and is grown in controlled environments; hence it’s free from pesticides and other harmful chemicals.

Level of THC

When choosing the best CBD oil for cats , it is vital to ensure the product is THC free. THC is a chemical compound found in marijuana that causes a psychoactive effect; hence it will only cause your cat to be unproductive, and it might also cause them to feel uncomfortable.

Therefore, when making a purchase decision, always ensure the CBD oil you choose for your cat has zero or less than 0.3% THC.

Some brands often go the extra mile to remove all traces of THC they can find from the final product. Such brands are the best since you guarantee that your cat gets the best possible product to promote its overall wellness.

Verified Potency

Most legitimate brands use their CBD products through a series of lab tests before being made available to the market.

Besides checking if the product is safe and secure for consumption, the lab tests also seek to verify if the product’s potency is the same as indicated on the product packaging.

Regarding product potency, it is essential to note that the appropriate potency depends on the size and weight of your cat.

Therefore, when choosing a suitable brand, we recommend you choose one that offers their products in various strengths to cater to the different sizes of cats – this goes a long way to show that they are committed to promoting wellness in pets.

Lastly, ensure you get clear instructions on how best to use CBD oil for the benefit of your cat.

Quality of Ingredients

Any high-quality CBD brand knows to use only natural and organic ingredients, which cannot have any health risks to your pet. When curating our list, we only selected products from companies that have proven safe and pure for pets.

The products are mainly organic and do not contain artificial colors, flavors, or fillers, which do not add any value to the product. Fillers, for example, contain unnecessary calories that do not contribute to your pet’s wellness.

When curating our list, we sought products that used superior quality beneficial ingredients that contribute to the overall wellness of cats.

Customer Guarantees

One clear indicator of a legit brand is a brand that can stand by its promises to its clients.

One way to ensure this is by offering favorable satisfaction guarantees to their clients, which will give them the confidence to purchase the company’s products. An excellent example of a favorable satisfaction guarantee has a money-back refund policy.

If you are a first-time CBD buyer, you will be more at ease giving the product to your pet, knowing it is legit. However, when doing your research, we recommend you take your time.

We can attest from experience that narrowing down your options is not easy, but you will be glad you did it once you start seeing the benefits on your cat.

Buying Guide When Choosing The Best CBD Oil For Cats

Like dogs, cats can be considered man’s best friend. Any cat parent knows firsthand the agony they feel when they see their feline friend is not doing okay.

With the positive remarks about CBD oils for cats, we believe these products are the most appropriate if you want to boost your cat’s overall health and well-being. First, however, you must choose the best products available.

This section will highlight a few factors you need to consider when purchasing.

They include:

Brand Credibility

Just because a company has come up with a CBD product and labeled it safe for cats does not mean you have to trust their word blindly. You must do your background research on these brands to determine if they are worth your time and money.

One way to determine a brand’s credibility is through customer feedback. These often provide an honest and accurate review of what to expect when you purchase from a brand. Factors you need to consider include ingredients used, potency level, certification, lab testing, etc.

Product Potency

Sometimes it is easy to confuse potency with effectiveness. A high-potency product does not necessarily mean that it is effective. Several other factors come to play to ensure a product is effective, including the blend of ingredients used.

Therefore, determining the product’s potency level is one way of differentiating a legit brand from an unethical one. In addition, products that have a high potency have the possibility of causing adverse side effects on a pet in the long run.

Therefore, when buying a CBD product, it is essential to make sure your pet can easily tolerate the level of potency of the product.

Hemp Source

Most reputable brands often source their hemp locally, within the USA. Locally sourced hemp is of the best quality since it has been grown, cultivated, harvested, and manufactured as per the 2018 Farm Bill Guidelines. As such, you can be sure that the product is of high quality.

Frequently Asked Questions About CBD Oil For Cats

Is CBD Oil Safe for Cats?

Sometimes, medical treatments might not seem to work for pets, so it is recommended that you try alternative treatments, such as using CBD, to boost your pet’s overall well-being.

So, to answer your question, CBD oil for cats is safe. There have been no reported incidences of the product having adverse side effects on pets.

So, all you need to do is give your feline friend the appropriate dose per day to help boost their overall health.

What are some of the side effects that might occur when I give CBD to my cat?

Most cats have excellent tolerance to the product hence why there are no adverse side effects reported from using the product.

However, if it is the first time your cats are using CBD, there are specific side effects you might notice before they can adjust to the supplement.

They include:

Diarrhea

Fatigue

Vomiting

Changes in appetite.

If you notice such, you should try to lower the daily dose of CBD to give the cat ample time to adjust to the product.

In Conclusion: How To Use CBD Oil For Cats?

If you were curious about CBD products for cats, we hope that we have satisfied your curiosity and you are now well-informed about the product.

In this review, we did our best to offer you the most reliable and effective products and brands available on the market.

However, if unsure where to start, we highly recommend you try any of the products highlighted in this review.

We assure you that these products effectively relieve several ailments cats might suffer from, promoting their overall health and well-being.