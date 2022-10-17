If you’re interested in cognitive enhancement and you’ve been looking into nootropics, then you’ve certainly come across Mind Lab Pro more than once. This stack from Opti Nutra is invariably listed as one of the best nootropics in the world on pretty much every ranking of brain boosting supplements. It is one of the best selling nootropics stacks on the market, and there is no reason to believe this is going to change any time soon!

You will have probably already noticed that the vast majority of Mind Lab Pro reviews are overwhelmingly positive. Most people give Mind Lab Pro 5 star reviews, with almost no negatives to mention and a wealth of benefits including:

Enhanced memory function

Sharper focus

Greater concentration and attention span

Reduced anxiety

Better brain health over the long-term

The question this review is going to answer is, does Mind Lab Pro really deliver these benefits? Is it the best nootropic for total brain enhancement? Is MInd Lab Pro safe? Is there a better nootropic for you? For answers, keep reading…



Mind Lab Pro Summary

Mind Lab Pro is an all-natural nootropic supplement that boosts cognitive function. It contains 11 brain-boosting ingredients that have been clinically proven to be effective, including some of the most powerful and potent nootropics available. It has been clinically proven to be one the most effective and comprehensive nootropic formulas currently on the market.

Its main drawback is the fact that Bacopa Monnieri (and Lion’s Mane) are both under-dosed. It is also more costly than other comparable options.

Pros:

All-natural nootropic formula

Cognitive function is improved

Clinical research backing

Does not contain caffeine

Cons:

Some ingredients may be under-dosed

Comparable to other options, more expensive

What is Mind Lab Pro?

Mind Lab Pro is an unique nootropic supplement that supports brain health and cognitive function. The formula is composed of 11 ingredients that have all been proven to improve mental performance.

This combination targets six different brain pathways:

Energy Brain chemicals Circulation Brain regeneration Brain Protection Brain waves

Mind Lab Pro can therefore be described as a “Universal Nootropic” that provides support for brain health both short-term (and long-term) and long-term.

While many nootropics only target one or two brain functions, an effective supplement should be able to target all of them. Nootropic supplements can enhance cognitive abilities in a holistic way by targeting multiple brain functions.

Mind Lab Pro’s popularity is due to its lack of harsh stimulants. It is safe for all ages and does not cause jitters.

The formula is also vegan and non-GMO making it an ideal choice for anyone looking for an eco-friendly nootropic blend.

What does Mind Lab Pro do in the Brain?

Mind Lab Pro works in the brain by combining 11 nootropic ingredients, which work together to support a variety of cognitive functions.

Each ingredient has been specifically designed to support a particular function in the brain. When combined they give a greater boost in cognitive abilities.

Mind Lab Pro contains one of the most powerful ingredients, Citicoline. Citicoline (also known as CDP-choline) is a naturally occurring chemical found in both human and animal tissue cells. It is most commonly found in the brain and other organs.

Citicoline is involved with cell membrane synthesis, repair, and neuroprotection. It has been demonstrated to be neuroprotective in several animal models of neurological diseases [1].

What are the Benefits of Mind Lab Pro for Cognition?

Mind Lab Pro’s benefits for cognition are numerous and well-documented. Here are some of the most important benefits Mind Lab Pro has for cognition.

Enhancing cognitive function

Supporting brain health

Memory and recall enhancement

Increase mental energy and focus

Protecting your brain from harm

Supporting brain regeneration

Improved sleep quality

Reduce stress and anxiety

Enhancing Cognitive Function

Mind Lab Pro’s greatest benefit is its ability improve cognitive function.

In Mind Lab Pro, Citicoline was one of the key ingredients. It was proven in a 2000 clinical trial to improve verbal fluency in those with traumatic brain injuries [3]

Supporting Brain Health

Mind Lab Pro’s ability support cognitive health through neuroprotection, and promoting brain renewal is another well-known benefit.

Mind Lab Pro’s key ingredient, Lion’s Mane Mushroom was also found to be effective at reducing inflammation and promoting nerve growth factor (NGF synthesis) protection against oxidative stress in a 2013 study.

Enhance Memory and Recall

In 2022, a meta-analysis of clinical trials revealed that B vitamins, which are also found in Mind Lab Pro, not just improve memory retention but also prevent the development of cognitive decline in older people [5].

Focus and Mental Energy – How to Increase Your Focus and Mental Energy

Citicoline, Phosphatidylserine, French Maritime Pine Bark Extract and Rhodiola Rosea all play a direct role in the production and maintenance of ATP, which is the energy molecule that drives all cellular activity.

Mind Lab Pro ingredients can also help reduce stress levels, which can have a negative effect on cognitive function. Combining these supplements can help you stay sharp and focused when under pressure.

Protecting the brain from damage

Mind Lab Pro’s 11 Nootropics are designed to work in conjunction with one another to protect the brain and support it.

Brain cells must constantly repair themselves and maintain membrane fluidity to synthesize neurotransmitters. Neurotrophic factors NGF, BDNF, and BDNF encourage the growth of nerve cells or neurites. These are essential for signal transmission between neurons.

These factors are crucial in maintaining and protecting brain health.

Supporting Brain Regeneration

Citicoline (PS), Bacopa Monnieri (Bacopa Monnieri), and Lion’s Mane mushroom work together to increase long-term memory encoding and motivation as well as mental processing speed.

Each of the four ingredients works together to improve cognitive functions necessary for healthy memory formation. This combination could also help to improve brain health and longevity.

Improved Sleep Quality

L-Theanine has been proven to improve sleep quality and is included in the Mind Lab Pro nootropic. A 2019 study found that L-Theanine significantly reduced stress levels and improved sleep quality among people with chronic stress.

Reduce Stress and Anxiety

L-theanine has been shown to reduce anxiety. L-Theanine is effective in reducing stress and anxiety in those who are exposed to stressful situations.

Mind Lab Pro has all these benefits, which demonstrates its ability to have a significant effect on cognitive function, brain health and overall longevity.

The Mind Lab Pro formula is the best choice if you are looking for a universal nootropic that will increase your cognitive performance.

Online Mind Lab Pro: Where to Buy?

Mind Lab Pro can only be purchased from their official website .

You can also purchase it on Amazon. However, we recommend buying directly from them because they often offer better deals and discounts.

What Does Mind Lab Pro Cost You?

1-Month Supply (1 box / 60 capsules) – EUR59/$60

2-Month Supply (2 boxes / 120 capsules) – EUR118/ $120

4-Month Supply (3 boxes + 1 free / 240 capsules) – EUR177/ $180

You can save 25% when you buy 4 months of supply

Is Mind Lab Pro covered by a money-back guarantee?

Mind Lab Pro offers a 30-day money back guarantee that allows customers to test the product risk-free. Customers can return the product for a full refund, minus shipping charges, if they are not satisfied with their results.

Mind Lab Pro User Reviews: What does Reddit say?

Reddit users shared their stories. These reviews will help you decide if Mind Lab Pro is right for you.

Reddit has its take on the subject:

According to the kaou_lag

“Mind Lab Pro is far and away the best pre-made stack available, far better than the Alpha Brain. As the other guy mentioned, the problem with pre-made stacks is that you don’t know which compound will work and what side effects will occur. Each ingredient is tested individually by me before I buy the stack. “

According To r/StackAdvice

“I have been taking Mind Lab Pro almost a year and it has worked really well in helping me to deal with the executive functioning issues I have had. I’m about to run out, so I was browsing through other preblended mixes. I noticed a lot more negative comments about brand mixes. This has caused some doubts em>

According VStr95:

“Nah. I tried mindlab pro, 2 pills per day, but I didn’t feel any. I did however go on vacation for a total of ten days. Although I didn’t smoke, I did drink alcohol with my friends and found that I felt more energy, clarity, and willpower. My experience is that I feel better if I don’t smoke. “

What are the Ingredients in Mind Lab Pro?

Mind Lab Pro contains 11 clinically tested ingredients that combine to improve cognitive performance.

These are the ingredients in Mind Lab Pro :

Citicoline

Phosphatidylserine

Bacopa Monnieri

Organic Lion’s Mane Mushroom

Maritime Pine Bark Extract

L-Tyrosine

L-Theanine

Rhodiola Rosea

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B9

Vitamin B12

Mind Lab Pro’s most important ingredients are:

Cognizin Citicoline

Cognizin, a nootropic, is effective in increasing focus, attention and motivation, as well as decreasing fatigue. Citicoline has been shown to increase memory and cognitive function in older adults].

Bacopa Monnieri

Bacopa Monnieri, a nootropic, can reduce stress and anxiety, while also improving memory-free recall and focus.

Lion’s Mane Mushroom

Lion’s Mane Mushroom, an adaptogen, helps to cope with stress and reduce anxiety. It also stimulates the growth of new brain cells.

L-Tyrosine, an amino acid, aids in the production dopamine (and noradrenaline) which are essential for motivation, focus, attention and concentration. L-Tyrosine has been shown to improve cognitive function in people who are sleep deprived.

Suntheanine L. Theanine

L-Theanine, an amino acid found in green coffee, has relaxing and calming properties. The effectiveness of L-theanine in anxiety reduction, immune regulation, and attention enhancement [12] has been demonstrated.

How do you take Mind Lab Pro for Cognitive Enhancement?

Mind Lab Pro can be taken with or without food twice daily for cognitive enhancement. Mind Lab Pro should be taken in the morning and early afternoon to enhance focus, attention, energy, and concentration throughout the day.

Mind Lab Pro is one nootropic blend that you need to take for at least 4-8 week in order to reap the full benefits.

What is the Recommended Dosage for Mind Lab Pro?

According to the manufacturer’s instructions, Mind Lab Pro is recommended for cognitive enhancement at a dose of two capsules daily.

According to anecdotal reports, some people need up to four capsules per day of Mind Lab Pro to get the full benefits. This confirms our belief that the Bacopa Monnieri, Lion’s Mane and other ingredients in this formula are not well-dosed.

What are the Side Effects of Mind Lab Pro?

Some people report mild side effects like:

Dizziness

Nausea

Gastrointestinal problems

Sleep disturbance

These side effects are most common in the first-time user and disappear as their bodies adjust. Mind Lab Pro is therefore guaranteed safe.

Before you try nootropics, consult your doctor if you have any health problems.

What are the Nootropics Similar to Mind Lab Pro?

Mind Lab Pro is very similar to other nootropic products. Let’s look at some of them now:

NooCube is a nootropic mix that’s very similar to Mind Lab Pro . NooCube does contain Huperzine A which is not found in Mind Lab Pro. NooCube also costs less than Mind Lab Pro.

is a nootropic mix that’s very similar to Mind Lab Pro . NooCube does contain Huperzine A which is not found in Mind Lab Pro. NooCube also costs less than Mind Lab Pro. Modafinil is a powerful eugeroic study drug which, when used properly, can dramatically increase mental energy, enhance focus, increase motivation, and promote productivity.

is a powerful eugeroic study drug which, when used properly, can dramatically increase mental energy, enhance focus, increase motivation, and promote productivity. Vyvamind – Vyvamind is a new blend that’s rapidly gaining popularity for ADHD focus. Vyvamind contains some of the same ingredients as Mind Lab Pro such as Citicoline. Vyvamind has six ingredients, while Mind Lab Pro has 11.

– Vyvamind is a new blend that’s rapidly gaining popularity for ADHD focus. Vyvamind contains some of the same ingredients as Mind Lab Pro such as Citicoline. Vyvamind has six ingredients, while Mind Lab Pro has 11. Alpha Brain – Alpha Brain is one the most popular nootropic blends. Alpha Brain contains some of the same ingredients as Mind Lab Pro such as L-Tyrosine, L-Theanine, and Oat Straw Extract. Alpha Brain, however, contains a different choline source: Alpha GPC. Mind Lab Pro doesn’t have it. Alpha Brain also has Oat Straw Extract (and Cat’s Claw Extract), which Mind Lab Pro doesn’t have.

Mindlab Pro can be compared to several nootropic blends. Mind Lab Pro is different in that it has all the nootropic ingredients removed. This leaves only the most clinically-backed, effective nootropics.

Mind Lab Pro also includes adaptogens like Rhodiola Rosea or Lion’s Mane Mushroom. Adaptogens, which are substances found in nature that aid the body to adapt to stress, can be used to combat chronic fatigue and cognitive impairment.

You get a powerful nootropic supplement when all these ingredients are combined into one mixture. This can support a wide variety of cognitive functions and pathways.

Review Conclusion: Is Mind Lab Pro the best nootropic for you?

Mind Lab Pro is a great nootropic. It is extremely effective and safe nootropic, capable of delivering complete brain enhancement when taken consistently long-term.



While Mind Lab Pro might not pack the same kind of punch as more potent nootropics like Modafinil or Vyvamind , it does provide great support for brain health and brain cell functionality when taken every day as a part of your supplement regimen.

Mind Lab Pro has the benefit of being both effective at enhancing cognition and safe when taken long-term. This is quite rare for smart drugs, and it is definitely a huge selling point.