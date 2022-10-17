Did you know that you have been trying to lose weight in the wrong way? For years, diets and workouts have been our companions in life. Phentermine over-the-counter substitutes and equivalents can help you make your efforts more effective.

Phentermine, an appetite suppressant that was developed in the 1950s, has been the most popular weight-loss option. It is only available with a prescription and can cause unwanted side effects if taken incorrectly. Many people, including us, have turned to natural, over-the-counter phentermine alternatives.

This is something we’ll discuss below. Phentermine, as well as its clones, is illegal in most states without a prescription. We have only reviewed phentermine available over-the-counter options that are legal and readily available in the United States. This list will keep you from getting into trouble.

Before we look at the best natural phentermine equivalents you can buy OTC, it is worth noting that no natural over the counter supplement is ever going to work exactly like phentermine. That is kind of the point; phentermine is extremely dangerous and causes rapid, unhealthy and unsustainable fat loss. The OTC alternatives listed below are far better options!

Top Picks For OTC Phentermine Alternatives

After reviewing countless products, our team has narrowed down the top five, each one excelling in its own way. These are the results:

PhenQ – Overall Best Phentermine over The Counter, Editor’s Choice Phen24 – High Quality Weight Loss Supplements LeanBean – Most Effective Appetite Suppressants

PhenQ

PhenQ is a weight-loss pill that Wolfson Brands Limited (UK) Limited supplies and manufactures. This brand combines cutting-edge science with time-tested strategies from professionals and athletes to create products and information.

PhenQ claims to be fat burning, increasing energy and mood, and reducing appetite.

One of the key ingredients in PhenQ is aLacysReset, a trademarked formula developed by Nutraceuticals International Group.

A-Lacys Reset contains alpha-lipoic and cysteine. These ingredients promote weight reduction [7], and combat oxidative Stress [8].

Although the study referenced could not be found, PhenQ claims that people who took -Lacys Reset experienced a decrease in body fat of 7.4% and 3.44%, as well as an increase in muscle mass, which was 3.8% higher than those who received placebo or other ingredients.

PhenQ’s proprietary blend also contains Capsimax Powder, which is a combination of caffeine, piperine, caffeine and niacin), as well as chromium picolinate and caffeine.

PhenQ doesn’t need to be cycled. It is also vegetarian and vegan-friendly. There have been no reported side effects or interactions with medicine.

A 30-day supply of 60 pills (PHenQ) costs $69.99. If you buy in bulk, additional discounts may be available

PhenQ offers a 60-day money back guarantee. Click the link below for up to 50% off PhenQ today.

Phen24

Phen24, a two-part metabolism-boosting supplement from Wolfson Brands UK Ltd. Angela MacRitchie is a certified herbalist and nutritionist as well as a naturopath.

Phen24 targets hormones that can make it hard to lose weight.

Cortisol, a stress hormone, can disrupt your body’s natural sleep-wake cycles and circadian rhythms (circadian rhythms [10]), affect metabolism and food intake [11] and cause weight gain and fat storage [12].

Phen24 is available in a set, a Daytime and Nighttime formulation. These formulas help to balance cortisol, support normal circadian rhythms, and increase metabolism throughout the day and night, which can lead to weight loss.

The Daytime formula includes zinc, manganese and copper, iodine. It also contains caffeine, guarana extracts, l-phenylalanine and cayenne. These ingredients together increase thermogenesis, boost energy levels, improve exercise performance, and help boost energy.

The Nighttime formula contains vitamin C, biotin and thiamine as well as vitamin B6 and calcium d-pantothenate. It also includes Griffonia extract, choline green tea extract, and hops Extract. This formula contains ingredients that reduce stress and increase sleep quality.

A box contains 30 capsules of Phen24 daytime and 60 capsules for nighttime. Each box lasts for 30 days. The current price for a box is $84.99. Bulk purchases can help you save even more.

All purchases come with a 60 day money-back guarantee. Click on the link below to get massive discounts on Phen24.

LeanBean

Ultimate Life Ltd is the company behind Leanbean, which aims to offer natural solutions that meet the needs of modern women. We published a review of LeanBean a while ago, and we stand by every word. This is a fantastic weight loss aid and a great natural alternative to phentermine you can buy OTC right now.

Leanbean’s unique formula reduces food cravings, calorie intake and fat metabolism. It also boosts energy, mental focus, and helps with motivation.

Leanbean contains glucomannan (3g), vitamin B6 and Vitamin B12, choline, vitamin b6 and B12 as well as zinc, chloride and green coffee bean extract. It also contains Garcinia Cambogia, acai fruit, and piperine.

Leanbean’s standout ingredient is glucomannan. This soluble dietary fiber has been consistently demonstrated in [9] as an appetite suppressant, effective in weight loss and weight maintenance.

Leanbean is also lower in caffeine than other fat burners. It has been third-party tested. You can cycle this supplement and it is vegan, gluten-free and soy-free.

$59.99 for a one-month supply of Leanbean (180 capsules). A popular 4-month supply of Leanbean is available in the Complete Bundle. This includes a downloadable workout guide, meal plan, and meal plan. It costs $189.97.

Leanbean’s 90 day money-back guarantee comes with caveats. You must purchase the entire 4-month package and take six capsules every day for 90 days to get a refund. Buying the 4 month package gives you a massive discount on each bottle of LeanBean. Click the link below for exclusive discounts!

Comparing PhenQ vs LeanBean , it is clear that the latter is a lot closer to phentermine in how it works. But LeanBean is a fantastic natural weight loss supplement you should consider before you use a dangerous drug like phentermine.

What is Phentermine?

Phentermine, a generic drug that is closely related to amphetamine and associated with weight loss, is known by the name Phentermine. It can be found under the brand names Ionamin and Suprenza as well as Adipex and Fastin. It is used to treat obesity in patients with high blood pressure or diabetes. Although the scientific community is still unsure how it works, the most common hypothesis is that it affects your hypothalamus.

It is used primarily as an appetite suppressor. It is only available with a prescription in the United States. Due to the severe side effects it can cause, many people have turned to phentermine over the counter alternatives.

You may be eligible to receive a prescription for Phentermine if you have a BMI below 30 or are suffering from weight-related problems. If you are not in this category, you can still purchase and take phentermine as an over-the-counter supplement.

What are some of the benefits of phentermine alternatives over prescription medication?

Phentermine alternatives have many advantages over traditional drugs. They are all-natural and do not require prescriptions. These supplements can also be shipped directly to your home.

It is difficult to judge the price differences. We can say with confidence that most over-the-counter phentermine supplements are generally less expensive than branded phentermine.

Choosing The Best Natural Phentermine Alternatives

Although we have selected the most effective phentermine over the counter supplements available, it is important to be aware of what constitutes a good supplement.

Transparency about Dosing and Ingredients

Before you purchase a supplement, it is important to know exactly what it contains. Supplement brands that are top-rated should include the dose of each ingredient in their formula. This will help you ensure that you are receiving the right amount of ingredients. When you have proprietary blends, it is hard to determine if you are getting the best value for your money.

Many over-the-counter phentermine pills are high in caffeine or caffeine-containing ingredients. Being transparent about the dosage can help you decide if it is a good option for you.

Uses Science-Backed Ingredients

Although a long list of ingredients may look impressive, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the ingredients are effective. Look for phentermine over-the-counter supplements that only contain science-backed ingredients and not fillers. Many websites offer links to clinical trials that demonstrate the effectiveness of individual ingredients.

Reputation of Manufacturers

There are many companies in the supplement industry, but not all of them will be working for your best interests. Check out the history of any brand before you buy any supplements. Are they around for several years? Are their customers satisfied with their products? Are there other trusted supplements available? These are important questions to ask.

Manufacturers should have a solid return policy to ensure that you are not taken advantage of by them.

Third-party testing

Look for brands that have been tested by third parties whenever possible. Third-party testing is when an independent laboratory has examined the manufacturing process of a supplement to ensure that it meets high standards. Third-party testing is used by many certifying agencies, including NSF International, ConsumerLab.com, and USP. Supplement manufacturers can still have their products tested by an independent lab, which will provide some assurance of safety and certainty in the quality of the ingredients.

Value for Money

Higher prices do not necessarily mean that a supplement is better. Do not try to spend too much on your supplement. Instead, choose something that is within your budget to be used long-term.

Consider factors such as the brand reputation, ingredients, third-party testing and your budget when evaluating whether a phentermine substitute is worth the cost.

Phentermine OTC Frequently Asked Questions

What phentermine alternatives can help you lose weight?

Many phentermine alternatives support your mitochondria function, increase fat loss, decrease fat production and increase energy.

What are the best things to avoid when taking phentermine?

Avoid caffeine and other stimulants if you are taking phentermine alternatives with high levels of stimulants. You might be taking supplements that interact with your medications. You should consult your doctor if you experience any drug interaction with phentermine over-the-counter supplements (OTC).

What is the average time it takes to see results with phentermine diet pills?

It may take up to a month for results depending on the over-the-counter supplement. It may take several months for you to see the results. To see quicker results, combine your supplement with a low-calorie, healthy diet, exercise, and a healthy lifestyle.

Is phentermine addictive compared to other over-the-counter options?

The traditional phentermine is very similar to amphetamine. However, the FDA has classified it as a Schedule 4 controlled substance, which means that it is not subject to abuse.

However, phentermine substitutes over-the-counter do not contain addictive substances and can be consumed safely. Physical dependence is unlikely to occur even with caffeine, which is a popular base ingredient that is often considered addictive.

How can I exercise after taking phentermine over-the-counter?

Yes, you definitely can. While taking phentermine, we recommend that you exercise and live a healthy life. Some of these supplements can even be used to suppress fatigue, which will allow you to exercise longer and more effectively.

According to some clinical studies, exercising while taking weight loss supplements can increase your program’s effectiveness by up to 50%.