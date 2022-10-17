The Testo-Max is a popular testosterone booster that I have been using for the past 30 days.

I have struggled with muscle gain and I feel less motivated and tired as I get older. My workouts are now a complete drag.

Testo-Max’s makers claim it will:

Natural ways to increase your testosterone levels

Boost your energy

Get your workouts up to the next level

Improve your sleep quality

Help you gain muscle

Lose weight

Get more sex

It sounds almost like a miracle cure!

But is it actually possible?

I was skeptical; I had previously used Testo Max for a couple of weeks and found that it did nothing for me. But given the amount of positive testo Max reviews out there, I decided to give it another try.

Continue reading my Testo-Max review for details about what I experienced after using it for 30 days!

TL;DR – Should You Buy Testo Max?

While there are no doubt good reasons to use Testo Max, there are better testosterone boosters on the market right now. Having tried TestoPrime and having reviewed it thoroughly, I think it is a vastly superior testosterone booster capable of delivering far greater benefits than Testo Max. We think using TestoPrime has shown to be more effective at raising free testosterone as well as representing better value for money.

I used Testo Max for 30 days myself and can say with confidence that TestoPrime is a better testosterone booster.

What is Testo-Max?

Testo-Max is a testosterone booster.

It is claimed to increase testosterone and provide all the benefits associated with it.

Let’s begin with what it is supposed to do.

According to Testo-Max’s website, it can replicate the effects of Sustanon (a synthetic steroid) and offer the following benefits:

More power

Bigger muscles

Performance in the gym will be improved

Recovery after a workout is faster

Better sleep

More energy

It contains all natural ingredients, which is a big difference to Sustanon. This makes it safer and more legal.

What’s Sustanon?

In the 1970s, Sustanon, an oil-based treatment for testosterone, was very popular.

Bodybuilders could inject this mixture of four testosterone esters to boost their testosterone levels and feel more energized, focused, and able to gain muscle.

Sustanon was powerful and had amazing benefits. But, there were side effects.

These include depression, anxiety, nervousness and hypertension.

Testo-Max is a legal and safe Sustanon replacement that could provide similar benefits but without the potential health risks.

Who makes Testo-Max?

Crazy Bulk was the company that created Testo-Max.

Crazy Bulk is a fitness supplement manufacturer that has been in business for more than 6 years. They offer a variety of products.

We checked the Trustpilot rating of this property and found a remarkable 4.2-star rating with 1,046 reviews.

The Feefo review site, which has around 732 reviews, also gave it a score of 4.4 stars out of 5.0 stars.

Although online reviews sites are not always reliable, Crazy Bulk appears to be a legitimate company.

What is Testo-Max?

Let’s look at the ingredients to find out how Testo-Max works.

This is the Testo-Max label. Let’s now take a look at what the main ingredients are to verify the claims.

D-Aspartic Acid (Boosted Testosterone to 42% in a Study)

D-aspartic Acid is an amino acid that can increase your body’s levels of luteinizing hormone. This is why it is a key ingredient in many of the best testosterone boosters, especially ones like Prime Male which have been designed for older men suffering from low testosterone.

It is possible that D-aspartic acids could be helpful in increasing your testosterone levels, as luteinizing hormone has a strong link with testosterone production.

Scientists are investigating this issue.

This study focused on 23 men between 27 and 37 years old. For 12 days, the men received D-aspartic Acid and experienced a dramatic rise in testosterone. In fact, 87% saw their testosterone levels rise! After just 12 days, the average testosterone level rose by 42%.

According to this report, D-aspartic acids may play an important part in the production of testosterone.

The good news is that each Testo-Max capsule has a generous dose of D-aspartic Acid, 2,352 mg. This is more than any other testosterone booster available!

This is what I believe sets Testo-Max apart from other products. It helps you feel young again, strong and focused.

Fenugreek extract (Increased Testosterone for 90% of Men Studyed)

Fenugreek comes from India.

It also contains saponins which have been scientifically linked with increased testosterone production.

Here are a few scientific studies that show how effective they can be:

This study looked at 49 men for 8 weeks. It concluded that the fenugreek-supplemented group not only had increased testosterone levels but also significantly increased strength and reduced body fat.

This study looked at 49 men for 8 weeks. It concluded that the fenugreek-supplemented group not only had increased testosterone levels but also significantly increased strength and reduced body fat.

Fenugreek’s effects are my favorite.

It has been shown to increase testosterone, help you gain muscle and also reduce stubborn body fat.

It’s a win-win situation!

Korean Red Ginseng Extract (60 % Improvement in ED Symptoms).

The positive effects of Korean red Ginseng on testosterone, libido and erectile dysfunction have been proven.

Here’s the science:

This study was created to examine the effects of ginseng on erectile dysfunction (ED). These results were amazing. The results were impressive. Not only did the men experience a 60% reduction in ED symptoms but ginseng was also more effective than a drug that is specifically made to treat ED.

The study looked at 143 men, with an average age 58. The ginseng-supplemented men experienced a remarkable 30% increase in their libido after 8 weeks.

This study also found that ginseng can increase total and free testosterone levels in the body.

It’s quite impressive!

Magnesium

Magnesium, a naturally occurring mineral, has many benefits including increasing testosterone levels.

Studies show that exercise is beneficial for your body if done regularly.

This study examined 26 men. Twelve men were given magnesium and 14 received a placebo over seven weeks. Three times per week, the men participated in resistance training. The magnesium-supplemented group had significantly increased testosterone levels at the end of the trial.

This study was conducted over a period of four weeks. Supplementation with magnesium was found to increase both total and unattached testosterone levels in volunteers.

There’s a good chance that you don’t get enough magnesium from your diet. The 200mg contained in every Testo-Max capsule will boost your levels and stimulate your body to produce testosterone.

Zinc (may increase testosterone by 50%).

Zinc is an essential mineral that can be linked to your body’s testosterone production.

Your testosterone levels may actually drop if you don’t get the daily recommended amount of zinc.

We discovered this study which highlights the effects of a low-zinc diet. The testosterone levels of healthy adults dropped by 75% after just 20 weeks.

This research paper also concluded that older men with a mild zinc deficiency experienced a 50% increase of testosterone when they increased their zinc intake for six months.

Research has shown a strong link between testosterone and zinc. Crazy Bulk therefore includes 10 mg of zinc with each Testo-Max product.

Boron (Reduces SHBG, May Boost Testosterone by 28%

Remember SHBG? Boron helps to reduce the levels of this undesirable hormone, maximizing your body’s testosterone production.

This study surveyed 8 healthy volunteers for 1 week. The group received a dose of 10 mg of boron each morning. The men experienced a decrease in SHBG levels by the end of the week. This led to a 28% rise in testosterone free levels.

This proves that boron has a great effect on reducing SHBG and boosting testosterone. It also provides you with additional energy, stamina and strength so you can crush your gym sessions.

Bioperine (Increases absorption of other ingredients by 30%)

Bioperine, an absorption booster, helps your body absorb 30% more ingredients in Testo-Max to give you more benefits.

Vitamins Added

Vitamins D3, B6, K1 and K2 have been carefully selected to go with the other amazing compounds in Testo-Max. These are standard ingredients in testosterone boosters, such as Weider Prime as reviewed by Narsto .

These studies link each vitamin to higher testosterone production.

The study concluded that testosterone levels are higher in men who have higher vitamin D3 levels.

This study linked vitamin-B6 deficiency to low levels of testosterone in rats.

linked vitamin-B6 deficiency to low levels of testosterone in rats. Vitamin K1 is added because it helps your body absorb vitamin D3 easier.

Impressive Science-Backed Ingredients

Crazy Bulk’s Testo-Max contains 11 premium ingredients that I found to be powerful in increasing testosterone levels.

What are people saying about Testo-Max

I wanted to know what Testo-Max users think about it.

Here are some reviews that I found particularly interesting:

Herman is a security guard. He claims that Testo-Max gave him the energy to work hard at both his jobs.

Edwin has been using Testo-Max a year now and is very impressed by the results!

Colby claims that Testomax changed his whole workout. He has lost fat and gained strength in just two weeks.

After reading the reviews and learning more about the ingredients, I decided to give it a shot and see if I was right.

Testo-Max: I used it for 30 days!

I used Testo Max for 30 days, and I have to say that I found it immensely disappointing.

Compared to some other testosterone boosters I’ve used, Testo Max really didn’t pack a punch. I never noticed a significant difference throughout my 30 days of taking Testo Max or in the weeks that followed.

When taking other, more powerful testosterone boosters like TestoPrime, Prime Male or even Roman Testosterone Support, I was always able to feel an increase in strength and libido even before I could measure an improvement. Then after a couple of weeks I could usually see an improvement in my lift numbers, my waistline, or my sex drive.

But with Testo Max, I never really noticed any evidence of increased free testosterone levels. I may have felt slightly more energetic in the mornings, but that’s about it. This was a big surprise given some of the ingredients in Testo Max!

Should you buy Testo-Max?

I don’t think Testo-Max is worth buying for most of you men out there looking to raise free testosterone levels and enjoy all of the benefits associated with having higher T.

I have tried Testo-Max and found it did very little for me. This contrasts to other testosterone boosters I’ve tried which did deliver big benefits in terms of higher free testosterone (as evidenced by higher energy levels, faster strength increases, better recovery, and increased libido).

I think most of you reading this will get far better results from using something like TestoPrime. I have used this testosterone booster myself and can tell you in all honesty that it delivers on its promises, much more so than Testo-Max.

TestoPrime has a far better formula than Testo-Max, backed by more robust scientific evidence and with greater coverage, for a much better price. Reviews are generally better, including from this author!