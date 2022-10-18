UPDATE 10/18/2022 @3:20 p.m.: On October 18, 2022, at 12:47 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22500 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California, for the reported shots fired into a business.

Deputies arrived on the scene within two minutes and located two businesses struck by projectiles. The businesses and surrounding establishments were checked, and no victims were located on the scene.

A perimeter was established and detectives and crime lab personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

At 1:12 p.m. emergency communications received a report of a victim with a gunshot wound in the 46300 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park. Deputies responded and located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension 71953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmaryscountymd.gov .

California, MD(1:15 p.m.)- The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of shots fired in the area of MacArthur Boulevard.

At this time they are reporting no injuries and some businesses are sheltering in place. There is no further information available at this time.

