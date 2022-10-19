Many people will believe that having bad credit will make it impossible for you to acquire loans, but this could not be further from the truth. The road can be difficult for some, especially when lenders will not comprehend that bad credit is not intentional. There can be several reasons why things take an unfortunate turn like that. To ease these worries, there are several bad credit loan companies out there that offer bad credit loans with guaranteed approvals. We have prepared a comprehensive list for your reference so you can manage your finances in a much better way.

So, let us read on to find more on bad credit loans with guaranteed approvals. So, what if some money lenders do not understand that you do not mean to have a bad credit score? Who needs them when we are here? We do not judge; instead, we understand and help. And to help you with this issue, we have compiled a list of lenders who are not judgmental like others out there. They can and will give you a loan regardless of your bad credit. And the cherry on top is that the approvals are guaranteed for these loans. Apart from providing you with loans, these companies can also help you improve your credit score. The companies will help you achieve this by keeping a proper record of your timely repayments and forwarding the data to the national credit bureaus.

Many companies would help you out in this ordeal and provide you with loans even with your bad credit. But beware, these people would try to take advantage of your issue by charging huge sums of money as interest. So, we have come up with this list of credible and legitimate companies that will help you out while charging reasonably and giving loans at fair interest rates.

Top 5 Bad Credit Loans with Guaranteed Approvals

MoneyMutual – Overall Best Bad Credit Loans in the Market BadCreditLoans – Top Direct Lenders for Bad Credit Loans RadCred – Best Loan Lenders for No-Credit-Check Loans CashUSA – Popular Loan Company for Instant Cash Advance Personal Loans – Most Recommended Bad Credit Personal Loans

#1. MoneyMutual – Overall Best Bad Credit Loans in the Market

MoneyMutual is the best loan provider for people with bad credit.

MoneyMutual was founded in 2010, and its main goal and operation are to link lenders with borrowers. They mostly deal with short-term loans. They are extremely considerate, and this practice ensures that acquiring funds will be made quick and easy for these borrowers.

MoneyMutual stands out because they deal with things differently. There are a lot of lenders out there who make it difficult for borrowers to approach them. They have a long list of requirements, and people have to endure rigorous investigation and judgment before their loan gets approved. And even then, it is approved at an extremely high-interest rate.

The first step you need to undergo is visiting the MoneyMutual website and filling and submitting a basic form that enables you to proceed on the website. After this, you will have to provide some basic information like your age, where you reside, whether your monthly income is $800 or not, etc.

After you are done providing this information, the website will transfer your request, and you can easily keep tabs on it by checking its status on the website.

Next, MoneyMutual mediates and connects an online lender to you that will give you a loan. This way, you are rerouted to the lender’s site. Here, you go through the terms and conditions. Once you read through everything and are clear about it all, you need to decide whether you agree to the interest rate, additional fees, terms, conditions, etc. These proceedings can take place over the phone as well to make the process quicker.

The online lenders will then transfer the money to you within the next 24 hours. You will need to be mindful of one thing, though. MoneyMutual is just a bridge between the lender and the borrower.

Pros

Free to use site

Safe and secure

User-friendly website

Over 60 lenders

Quick funding

Simple and easy process

Cons

Only available to U.S. residents

MoneyMutual will not be responsible for any problems that would occur once the borrower signs the agreement

Must have a steady monthly income

Customer Experience

MoneyMutual has been extremely popular with the people of the U.S. They have over two million online customers who have left glowing reviews for the company. So, it does not seem wrong to assume that MoneyMutual is doing an excellent job.

All of their customers are satisfied with the services they are offered, and the fact that you get connected with a suitable for free is the cherry on top.

One of the things that the customers of MoneyMutual seem to enjoy about the company is that they can get loans in no time through this platform. In addition, MoneyMutual gave its customers the feeling of being considered and heard.

=> Click here to visit the official website “MoneyMutual”

#2. BadCreditLoans – Top Direct Lenders for Bad Credit Loans

The second company on our list is BadCreditLoans , the best provider of emergency loans for people with bad credit.

Like the company before this, MoneyMutual, BadCreditLoans also links lenders with borrowers. It does not matter what type of loan you want, whether it needs to be emergent, whether it is for relieving your debt, whether you need the money for mortgage, rent, medical bills, taxes, etc. You name it, and BadCreditLoans has your back.

The website provides a lot of information and lays all facts on the line to make a responsible and informed decision. Everything is up to you, and the company will not force you to sign any sort of agreement with a potential lender in a hasty decision.

BadCreditLoans can get you funds from anywhere in the range of about $500 to $10,000. The company offers repayment options that are quite flexible and a great aspect. The maximum period of repayment is up to 36 months. The interest rate of this loan will, however, depend on what the lender wants to charge. Generally, they are from anywhere between 5.99% and 35.99%.

The eligibility criteria for acquiring a loan from BadCreditLoans is that you have to be at least 18 years old. In addition, you must have a proper and stable source of income, and you will need to provide proof of your citizenship.

The steps to follow on this website are extremely simple, and following them will lead you to getting the money transferred to your bank account. Like the previous company, the first step is to go to the website and fill out and submit a basic form.

In this form, you will have to give some very basic information, such as the amount of money you want to borrow, why you want to borrow money, your social security number, or any identification that proves you are a citizen of the United States of America. Some more information will be required, such as your birthday and your bank account information.

Once you have filled out that form, the company website will link you with a lender to fulfill your monetary requirements. This lender will go through all the information you have entered, and they will offer you an agreement based on this.

If the offer and agreement seem good enough to you, you can proceed with the process. Otherwise, you can deny it, and there will be no backlash. You will then find another person who will be willing to give you this money. Whenever you decide on a lender, be very clear and specific when reading the agreement so you know all the terms and conditions.

Now, if you and your lender agree on something, then the company website will move your request forward. You will have to sign an electronic contract, and then the lender will transfer the amount to your bank account. There are great chances for you to receive your loan on the next day, but the lender could also delay the bank transfer.

Pros

Links borrowers with lenders

Good customer service

Range of loans available

Good offers

Cons

Those with bad credit may not be able to acquire loans worth more than $1,000

Customer Experience

BadCreditLoans is a credible and reliable reference for finding good and trustworthy lenders. Your application and request are proceeded without even considering your bad credit score.

BadCreditLoans does demand pieces of more in-depth information about the person that is making the request, though.

=> Click here to visit the official website “BadCreditLoans”

#3. RadCred – Best Loan Lenders for No-Credit-Check Loans

Bad credit loans with guaranteed approval can help you tackle your financial problems and get back on track. With RadCred , you can take advantage of their services to help you find the best bad credit loan possible.

RadCred is a company that specializes in helping people with their debt issues. They work with lenders who offer various types of loans, including bad credit loans.

If you have any questions about what kind of loan would be best for your situation or need more information about how RadCred can help you find the right lender, you can contact the RadCred customer support team.

RadCred’s rate comparison service offers one of the most comprehensive comparisons on the market. With this rate checking feature, you can compare up to ten lenders at once for free.

RadCred offers two repayment options — interest-only and fixed rate — with both loans available in 15-, 20-, or 30-year terms.

For instance, if you want to repay your debt within five years, RadCred offers an interest-only loan with a minimum down payment of $2,500 and monthly payments of $17 per $1,000 borrowed with no prepayment penalty.

A fixed-rate loan requires a minimum down payment of $3,000 with monthly payments of $20 on every $1,000 borrowed without a prepayment penalty.

With RadCred , you can build your credit score by making on-time payments without incurring fees or interest rates. This feature is available to anyone over 18 years of age, and it comes with no minimum income requirements.

Once your account has been approved, it will appear on all three major credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion). This means that lenders will be able to see that you are willing to pay back loans on time each month without fail, making it easier for them to trust your ability to pay back loans down the line as well.

Pros

Network of highly reputable lenders

Simple four-step process

Debt consolidation available

Save on interest rates

No credit score requirements

Cons

Loans tend to be smaller for those with a poor credit history

Customer Experience

RadCred is popular among its customers due to the safe policies it provides for its borrowers. Due to the same reason, it is trusted highly by its users because when it comes to matters involving finances, everybody goes for security first.

It is this quality of theirs that distinguishes them from others, and this is why it ranks third in our list.

=> Click here to visit the official website “RadCred”

#4. CashUSA – Popular Loan Company for Instant Cash Advance

Like the other companies mentioned before, CashUSA is one of the easiest ways to acquire loans.

Not many companies available on the market offer guaranteed approvals on loans for people with bad credit. CashUSA can help you borrow around up to $10,000 from any lender in their database. Although, how big of a loan will be approved for you depends upon how remarkable your credit score is. The interest rate that comes with these loans ranges from about 5.99% to 35.99%.

This company has an entire education section that is accessible through its website. The sole purpose of this education section is to provide potential clients with all the information that one must know before making any finance-related decisions. This e-library consists of information about debt, credit score, student loans, planning, budgeting, and so on.

So, through CashUSA , you are getting some much-needed financial information that is very useful for the real world, and also, you are getting linked to a lender who will get you out of your current financial issue.

CashUSA works a lot like all other companies mentioned on this list. Once again, you are required to fill out a very short and basic form that requires some essential information such as your name, email, residential address, the amount you want to borrow, etc.

Next, you will be asked a few more detailed questions that will help the company and the website comprehend your financial situation better. For example, they will ask you your phone number, address, whether you rent your house or not, how much you earn monthly, etc. They also ask you to give your workplace information for reference, along with your social security number and bank details.

Finally, you will be asked a few more questions regarding your bank account so the company website can finalize your profile and request. This must seem like a lot of information to ask, but then again, filling out a few forms on your computer is much better than visiting potential lenders on your own.

This is a much better and quicker option. Once you submit all the information that is asked from you, CashUSA does the rest. The company website will forward your application to all the available lenders. Any lender who has a shared interest like yours will contact you with an offer and an agreement.

Once this is out of the way, you will only have to review the offers to the best of your abilities and make the best decision for you. Then, you will be required to accept your favorite offer by forwarding your consent, and you will receive the funds within one business day.

Pros

Quick, easy, and free

Ensured security

Repayment up to 70 months

One million users per month

Education center available

Huge database of lenders

Cons

In a few cases, the customers did not appreciate the company asking so many questions

Customer Experience

CashUSA gets one million users per month, and they all have been extremely happy after opting for CashUSA in the time of an emergent financial crunch. The company can help people acquire loans of all sizes, small or big. The clients also appreciate quick transactions.

=> Click here to visit the official website “CashUSA”

#5. Personal Loans – Most Recommended Bad Credit Personal Loans

As the name suggests, Personal Loans is a company that provides the best bad credit personal loans to people who have a bad credit score.

Personal Loans is a company like no other. They value the safety and security of its clients and promise to transfer funds as quickly as possible, regardless of any other disarming factors.

It does not matter if it is day or night — PersonalLoans has a huge network of lenders that are ready to lend you loans of up to $35,000. Even if the main lenders do not accept your request, there is still an option for you to request loans from third-party members who will be willing to help you. Either way, Personal Loans guarantees the safety of your information.

Personal Loans, like all other companies on this list, do not charge anything to connect their clients with lenders. Instead, the bad credit personal loan company only acts as a path between the borrower and the lender and moves aside once the two parties are acquainted.

Like all the other companies, this one will also require you to fill out the basic form for the first step of the process. No major information is required at this step. But, even if the company ends up asking too many questions, with each question, they give a justification as to why a certain piece of information is necessary. This transparency and additional information are what hooked us to love this company.

Based on the initial information, the lenders will start approaching you on the website to work with you. The initial filled form holds more than enough information for the lenders, and you will not be required to send any further information.

Of course, it is up to you which lender you want to go with based on which offer and terms and conditions seem like the best option. Once a deal is approved, it will not take more than 24 hours for you to receive the transaction.

Personal Loans take care of you every step of the way. First, they realize that you are in a problem. Why else would you be borrowing money? Then, if for some reason you are not able to pay the installment on time, you can easily contact customer support or the lender, and they will provide you with a newer due date of your choice.

The lenders, as well as the company, are quite considerate in this area. As long as you are open and transparent with them, there is no reason to be worried.

Pros

Loans up to $35,000

Complete transparency about the required information

Quick funding

Relaxed repayment options

Helps build your credit score

Repayment period up to 72 months

Cons

There is a chance that your request may not get approved if your credit score is too poor

Customer Reviews

Personal Loans has an overall positive rating on Trustpilot, as many customers are happy and satisfied with the services provided. Most individuals claim they were able to connect with reliable lenders in a quick and easy manner. They are mostly appreciative of how fast the entire process was and how quickly they were able to receive their desired loans. However, many people also pointed out that this company is not BBB accredited and therefore not very trustworthy.

=> Click here to visit the official website “Personal Loans”

#6. Credit Loan

Credit Loan was established in 1998 and has catered to over 750,000 individuals by helping them out of their financial situations by linking them up with lenders. This company has a mission to ensure its users deal with their financial problems easily and with practical methods.

What makes Credit Loan the best option available is that they provide loans at affordable interest rates. So, this website is not only for those who have average credit scores but also for those who have really bad credit scores.

All the other companies mentioned above were great, but Credit Loan offers really small loans to you at extremely economical interest rates. Once again, the initial process is the same. First, you add some basic information like area zip code, email, etc. The company safeguards your personal information, and the fact that TRUSTe has verified the company corroborates that claim.

Once you have submitted your loan request, your profile is sent up to the lender’s network, and if anyone wants to work with you, you are rerouted to their website. Then, the lender gives you an offer, and you accept or decline after reviewing the agreement and terms and conditions.

Once you accept the agreement, 90% of the time, your loan will end up in your bank account in one business day.

Pros

No face-to-face or physical interaction required

Quick and free

Secure and verified by TRUSTe

Fast funding

Smaller loans made easily accessible

Cons

Loans limited to only $5,000

Experience

Since Credit Loan has proven itself to be such an amazing company, all of its customers have praised it and nothing else. The customers appreciate the service because it is quick and because the company values its security the most.

The customers of this company have stated that they highly recommend this company to anyone in their circle who wants to borrow a small amount of cash quickly. All the customers found that the repayment policies and the interest rates were reasonable and affordable.

The flexibility of the repayment schedule enables people with bad credit scores to improve by repaying on time according to their feasibility.

What To Look For When Getting Bad Credit Loans – Buying Guide

Since we have provided you with a list of credible and reliable companies that provide bad credit loans guaranteed approval to people with poor credit score, you know where to begin. But, there are still many things that you need to keep in mind when deciding on a company.

Here are a few things that you need to ask yourself and look for when applying for a personal loan:

Are You Eligible?

Some lenders provide loans to people with bad credit, but there is still a criterion for the lowest that your credit score can get, which still makes you eligible for these loans. Usually, the criteria that such companies follow are set by the Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO). This analytical company has a well-defined range for what qualifies as a good, bad, or okay credit score. So, the minimum you can go for is at least 620.

It is possible that you may not have a credit score good enough to be eligible to request loans from such companies, but there is no need to be disappointed just yet. Some lenders allow you to have another person as a signatory when going over the agreement. This person can be a friend, a significant other, a parent, etc. Once another person co-signs your loan, the lender will also consider their good credit and income, and then they will decide to lend you the amount.

However, be very careful of who you choose as your co-signer because involving loans can ruin the relationship between you and this person.

Which Interest Rates Are Being Offered to You?

When looking to borrow money from any lender, the first thing to consider is the interest rates offered to you. Is it an affordable interest rate? You should compare the interest rates offered by various companies before you decide which one to go for. Usually, getting a lower interest rate depends on how good your credit score is.

What Are the Terms and Conditions of Payday loans?

We know that people generally tend to ignore the terms and conditions altogether, but this is one that you will have to read. Once a company approves your loan, they will hand you a loan agreement. This agreement will include all the main things such as the terms and conditions, annual percentage rate, information about the agreed-upon loan amount, etc. So, now that you have this agreement in your hands, you will have to carefully read the terms and conditions before accepting them.

Are There Any Other Charges?

Repaying loans is not just about the money you have borrowed and the amount you will give back, plus the interest. Many things are involved in this matter, such as advance payments, late payments, checks that others cannot cash, processing fees, etc. It is up to the lenders to decide whether they want to charge these fees or not.

Do You Have a Backup Option?

You should always borrow bad credit loans with guaranteed approval that you can repay just by the income you bring in from your job. However, you should always keep track of your savings and any other type of liquid assets that can be immediately turned into cash when the need arises.

How to Get a Bad Credit Loan

Although you can get a personal loan if you have bad credit, it can be a difficult road. So, you have to be ready for this and prepare carefully and with caution.

Step 1: Assess Your Credit Report

You will have to check your credit report and history three months before you file for the loan request. So, now you have to look for some problem areas in your credit report and how you can improve them.

Your credit report and credit history are what the lender will consider most deeply when trying to decide whether or not to give you a loan because the question will stand whether you will be able to repay the loan or not. Therefore, once you are clear about all the issues in your credit report, it will be a major benefit for you because this can lead you to acquire lower interest rates.

Step 2: Ready, Set, Plan

You will need to set a goal or target how much money you will need from these lenders. Make sure that your plan and goal are attainable and realistic. Once that is done, decide how big of a bad credit loan you need to borrow and what repayment period will best fit you.

Step 3: Check the Interest Rates

Borrowing money when you have bad credit can be challenging, and one thing that people with bad credit get ripped off on is the interest rates.

You will need to look out for the most suitable interest rate for you. Some lenders have pre-approval in place, and they do not do a very rigorous investigation when providing a bad credit loan to someone. This means they will not take advantage of your situation.

So, you should look out for lenders who have pre-approvals set and then choose the best option for you. This method will save you from being overanalyzed and interrogated over your credit score.

Step 4: Plan Your Payments in Advance

You will need to ensure that making the payments on time will not be an issue for you. Once you get the loan, your moral, ethical, and legal duty is to make these timely payments. This planning will save you from future hassles, piled-up penalties, late fees, further potential harm to your credit report, etc. It will be a big error in judgment if you do not pay these increments on time.

Alternative to Bad Credit Loans with No Credit Check

Buy Now, Pay Later Firms

Many companies offer a buy now, pay later policy that allows people to split the cost of a certain item that is really expensive into smaller installments that they can pay off at regular intervals. This is a great option since it does not add to your current credit score. As long as you can work out a comfortable installment loan amount that will not add any more financial burden on you, you can carry on with your expenses.

Secured Loans

Secured loans are a good option if you are looking to borrow a large sum. You can take out a bad credit loan by keeping a viable asset of yours as collateral. That does make these bad credit loans pretty risky, especially if you intend to use your house, car, or some major asset as collateral; however, as long as you make timely payments and if you are secure and comfortable with making said payments, this type of loan is the best way to get a substantial loan.

Starter Credit Card

This is a fairly long-term process that is going to take a while but will result in a semi-permanent solution to your credit troubles. A starter card is a credit card you can get despite your bad credit history. You can use this like a regular credit card. The idea is that you can start fixing your credit history by using this card to make small purchases and immediately paying off the debt. In this manner, you can fix your credit history and apply for better loans in the future.

Credit Union Loans

Finally, you can apply for small personal loans from credit unions. You can obtain a loan based on your history as a member, income, etc. The good thing is that they do not consider your credit history at all, so you can easily get your hands on a small loan.

FAQs: Bad Credit Loans with Guaranteed Approval

Q1. What is considered a good or bad credit score?

According to Equifax, a good credit score lies between 670 and 739, 740 to 799 are considered very good, and anything over 800 is excellent. Meanwhile, a score below 580 is considered bad.

Q2. How can I check my credit score?

Several credit card companies offer credit update services where they will send you a score on your monthly statement. You can also ask your bank for your credit score or contact the three major credit bureaus directly.

Q3. Can you get a loan if you are unemployed?

It depends. Since bad credit check loans do not really depend on your credit history, lenders look into other information to ensure you are a reliable borrower. One piece of information they collect is your employment situation and current income to ensure you can pay back the loan you borrow. With that said, it can be difficult getting a loan while being unemployed; however, if you can prove you can pay back the loan, whether by future employment verification or by having an employed spouse co-sign, you can still get a loan.

Q4. Do bad credit loans have higher interest rates?

Bad credit loans tend to have higher interest rates. This is because lenders use your credit score to assess whether or not you are a reliable borrower. If you have a bad credit score, most lenders will not really want to provide a loan without safeguarding their own assets beforehand. A high-interest rate is one way they do this. However, interest rates do vary from lender to lender. So, it is difficult to say exactly how high the exact rate will be, but it may lie somewhere between 5.5% and 36%.

Conclusion: Top 5 Loans for Bad Credit Online

We hope you now understand the loan companies that provide bad credit loans with guaranteed approval despite one’s poor credit scores. There is a lot to learn regarding these types of loans, but this step-by-step guide will surely help you in this ordeal.

Despite your bad credit score, there are lenders in the companies mentioned above who will be willing to provide you with reasonable bad credit loans and guaranteed approval. Some will also offer you relaxation on the repayment policy, which means you can pay them whenever you want. Once you start paying your dues on time, your credit score will start improving as well.